JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : tTech Limited (TTECH) Appoints Non-Executive Director

tTech Limited (TTECH) has advised of the appointment of Ms. Tracey-Ann Spence as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. TTech further advised that the appointment was made, with immediate effect, at a Board Meeting held on February 19, 2019.

'Ms. Spence is the Vice-President of Investments at NCB Capital Markets Limited, apposition she has held since 2017. She is an accomplished professional with an outstanding record in the financial services industry for over 15 years.

'A Wolmerian, Ms. Spence holds degrees from York University and the University of the West Indies, as well as professional certification from the Project Management Institute. She is also a graduate of the Jamaica Stock Exchange/PSOJ professional development programme, A Director's Guide to Corporate Governance and Leadership, and an adjunct lecturer in financial management at The Mona School of Business & Management Master of Business Administration program,' states TTECH.