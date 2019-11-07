Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JSL : announces its 3Q19 results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 10:25pm EST

JSL S.A.
3Q19 Earnings Release

São Paulo, November 07, 2019 - JSL (B3: JSLG3 and Level 1 ADR: JSLGY), presents its results for 3Q19, which includes JSL Logística and CS Brasil, and, separately, the results of Vamos, Movida, Original, and BBC Leasing which together make up the results of JSL Consolidated. The financial information is presented in millions of Reais, unless otherwise indicated. The Company's interim financial information is prepared in accordance with Brazilian corporate law and presented on a consolidated basis in accordance with CPC-21 (R1) Interim Financial Reporting and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the IASB. The comparisons refer to the revised data for 3Q19, 2Q18 and 3Q18, except where indicated.

Operating and Financial Highlights

Consolidated Net Income of R$66.1 million in 3Q19, a growth of 22% YoY, reflecting part of the operational transformation that resulted in independent management of all business;
Consolidated Net Revenue from Services recognizes a record of R$1.8 billion, growing 5% YoY, and EBITDA increases by 22%, totaling R$511.9 million, with EBITDA Margin of 28.9%, an increase of 4.0 p.p. compared to 3Q18;
Leverage decreases to 3.6x in 3Q19, mostly organically, 18% lower when compared to 3Q18 and 10% compared to 2Q19;
Vamos recognizes record Net Income of R$38.3 million (+10.7% YoY), totaling R$107.2 million in 9M19 (+13.0% YoY). VAMOS remains combining growth and profitability sustained by a unique platform;
JSL Logística records EBITDA of R$119.7 million (+7.5% YoY) as a result of the transformation of its operational model and is ready to benefit from the economic recovery in Brazil;
CS Brasil records EBITDA of R$62.0 million (+5.3% YoY), with an increase of 6.5% YoY in Fleet Management and Outsourcing (GTF), which increased its Gross Revenue from Services from 62% in 3Q18 to 67% in 3Q19;
Movida recognizes record EBITDA of R$191.8 million (+61% YoY) and EBITDA Margin of 51.0% (+12.3 p.p. YoY), confirming the continuous operational evolution in all business lines. In Used Car Sales, EBITDA Margin reached -0.5%, an increase of 6.3 p.p. compared to 3Q18, the best result since the IPO.

To access the Earnings Release, click here.

The Company is pleased to invite you to participate in its 3Q19 Earnings Conference Calls, as follow:

Conference Call and Webcast (with Simultaneous Translation into English)
Friday, November 08, 2019
09:00 a.m. (NY Time)
11:00 a.m. (São Paulo Time)

Dial-in Phone Numbers:
Parties in Brazil: +55 (11) 2188-0155
Parties in other countries: +1 (646) 843-6054
Access Code: JSLWebcast Access: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading on the IR session of our website www.jsl.com.br/ir. The Conference Call will be live broadcast over the platform, remaining available after the event.

Investor Relations Area:

Phone: +55 (11) 2377-7178
ri@jsl.com.br
www.jsl.com.br/ir

Disclaimer

JSL SA published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 03:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:10pMEDIATEK : Collaborates with Microsoft to Accelerate the Development of Internet of Things Solutions
PU
11:10pBIOTRON : 8 Nov 2019Biotron Secures $5.1 Million Underwriting Agreement
PU
11:10pMASTEEL MALAYSIA STEEL WORKS KL BHD : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
11:07pVOLKSWAGEN'S SHANGHAI EV PLANT WITH SAIC HAS STARTED TRIAL PRODUCTION : Vw ceo
RE
11:01pGlobal Ammonium Carbonate Market 2019-2023 | 6% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
11:00pTMB BANK PCL : Delivery of Notice of Allocation of New Ordinary Shares in relation to the Exercise of Transferable Subscription Rights and the Remaining Shares
PU
10:55pINTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN : IIJ Announces 2Q FY2019 Financial Results
PU
10:55pINTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN : Notice Regarding Differences between Financial Targets and Actual Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2020 and Revision of the Full-Year Financial Targets
PU
10:50pPROCURRI : Request For Suspension
PU
10:49pAPPLE : Huawei founder says US sanctions not his toughest crisis
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
3Oil slips on uncertainty over U.S.-China trade deal, surging inventories
4AMAZON.COM : 'Lion King' lifts Disney earnings as streaming costs stay under budget
5EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS : rsquo; Collaborator Daiichi Sankyo Announces Positive Results From Phase 3 Pivotal..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group