JSL : announces its 3Q19 results

JSL S.A.

3Q19 Earnings Release

São Paulo, November 07, 2019 - JSL (B3: JSLG3 and Level 1 ADR: JSLGY), presents its results for 3Q19, which includes JSL Logística and CS Brasil, and, separately, the results of Vamos, Movida, Original, and BBC Leasing which together make up the results of JSL Consolidated. The financial information is presented in millions of Reais, unless otherwise indicated. The Company's interim financial information is prepared in accordance with Brazilian corporate law and presented on a consolidated basis in accordance with CPC-21 (R1) Interim Financial Reporting and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the IASB. The comparisons refer to the revised data for 3Q19, 2Q18 and 3Q18, except where indicated.

Operating and Financial Highlights

Consolidated Net Income of R$66.1 million in 3Q19, a growth of 22% YoY, reflecting part of the operational transformation that resulted in independent management of all business; Consolidated Net Revenue from Services recognizes a record of R$1.8 billion, growing 5% YoY, and EBITDA increases by 22%, totaling R$511.9 million, with EBITDA Margin of 28.9%, an increase of 4.0 p.p. compared to 3Q18; Leverage decreases to 3.6x in 3Q19, mostly organically, 18% lower when compared to 3Q18 and 10% compared to 2Q19;

Vamos recognizes record Net Income of R$38.3 million (+10.7% YoY), totaling R$107.2 million in 9M19 (+13.0% YoY). VAMOS remains combining growth and profitability sustained by a unique platform;

JSL Logística records EBITDA of R$119.7 million (+7.5% YoY) as a result of the transformation of its operational model and is ready to benefit from the economic recovery in Brazil;

CS Brasil records EBITDA of R$62.0 million (+5.3% YoY), with an increase of 6.5% YoY in Fleet Management and Outsourcing (GTF), which increased its Gross Revenue from Services from 62% in 3Q18 to 67% in 3Q19; Movida recognizes record EBITDA of R$191.8 million (+61% YoY) and EBITDA Margin of 51.0% (+12.3 p.p. YoY), confirming the continuous operational evolution in all business lines. In Used Car Sales, EBITDA Margin reached -0.5%, an increase of 6.3 p.p. compared to 3Q18, the best result since the IPO.

To access the Earnings Release, click here.

The Company is pleased to invite you to participate in its 3Q19 Earnings Conference Calls, as follow:

Conference Call and Webcast (with Simultaneous Translation into English)

Friday, November 08, 2019

09:00 a.m. (NY Time)

11:00 a.m. (São Paulo Time)

Dial-in Phone Numbers:

Parties in Brazil: +55 (11) 2188-0155

Parties in other countries: +1 (646) 843-6054

Access Code: JSL Webcast Access : www.jsl.com.br/ir A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading on the IR session of our website. The Conference Call will be live broadcast over the platform , remaining available after the event.

Investor Relations Area:

Phone: +55 (11) 2377-7178

ri@jsl.com.br

www.jsl.com.br/ir