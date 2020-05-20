JSSI Selected as a 2020 US Best Managed Company

Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI), the leading independent provider of maintenance support programs and financial services to the business aviation industry, has been selected as a 2020 US Best Managed Company.

The US Best Managed Companies program was created to recognize successful private companies by shining a light on how well they are run, what they have achieved, and the contributions they make to their industries, people and communities. JSSI was selected by an external, independent panel of judges who evaluated the business across four criteria: strategy, execution, culture, and financials.

“We are honored to have been recognized as a 2020 US Best Managed Company. This is a testament to our extraordinary team of professionals and their commitment to superior support and service,” said Neil Book, president and CEO of JSSI.

“This award is a great source of pride to our team during these challenging times. We share this with our customers, who have allowed us to serve them for more than 30 years.”

JSSI is one of 27 honorees for this year’s US Best Managed Company program. Honorees come from 20 cities across the US and represent a wide range of industries including consumer products, energy, financial services, life sciences, health care, technology, media, and telecom.

