JSW USA : CEO and Employee Attend Meeting with President Trump at The White House

07/25/2019 | 03:41pm EDT

Today JSW USA CEO John Hritz and Ryan Brindley, an employee at their Mingo Junction, Ohio, state-of-the-art steel mill met with President Trump, Vice President Pence, Ivanka Trump, and other cabinet officials and governors at the White House to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Pledge to American Workers.

Hritz, who signed the Pledge in January committing to $1 billion of new investment in the United States and the hiring or re-skilling of 500 workers, visited with the President to show his support for the employees of JSW USA and to ensure Administration policies continue supporting a strong steel industry in America.

“JSW is the largest steel producer in India, and because of President Trump’s bold leadership on tax reform, a smart regulatory agenda, and investing in American workers, it was a no-brainer to invest in the US,” said Hritz. “The steel industry was dying. Since President Trump took office, we’ve made it our mission not only to build the largest, cleanest, most eco-friendly, state-of-the-art electric arc furnace in North America, but also to invest the time and training into our employees so they, too, are state-of-the-art. Our workers come first and foremost and we are proud to provide high wages and a great work-life balance, mainly due to the current positive economic climate.”

Also at the event was Ryan Brindley, a Hot Strip Mill, assistant roller at JSW USA in Mingo Junction, Ohio. There, Brindley was able to represent the company and meet fellow employees who have gone through similar apprenticeship and job training programs from all across the country.

“It was such an honor to meet President Trump and to have the chance to share my story with others,” said Brindley. “Companies like JSW USA don’t exist anymore, and thanks to Mr. Hritz, I’ve had the chance to improve my training, contribute more money to my family, and make my community a better place.”

In the past year, the Pledge to American Workers has received signatures from over 300 companies committing to over 12 million pledged opportunities. JSW USA is proud to be a part of such a great program to benefit their employees, their families, and their community.

JSW USA, based in Baytown, Texas, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Group, a $13 billion group headquartered in India with more than 40,000 employees worldwide. JSW operates a uniquely integrated plate/pipe mill complex with a strategic location for North American export markets.


© Business Wire 2019
