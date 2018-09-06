JUST : Egg Launches in Retail, Expanding Egg Case Offerings for All

Consumers demand that grocers coast-to-coast carry the plant-based product

JUST, a company that applies cutting-edge science and technology to create healthier, more sustainable foods announced today that its plant-based, protein-packed JUST Egg is launching in select U.S. retailers this fall, expanding to many more grocery stores by the end of this year and into early 2019.

JUST Egg is egg-free and dairy-free, with no cholesterol, no artificial flavors and its ingredients are more sustainable than conventional chicken eggs. In the coming weeks, shoppers at a number of stores will be able to find JUST Egg, which is perfect for omelets and scrambles, in the refrigerated egg case alongside conventional chicken eggs and other egg-based products.

Retailers adding JUST Egg are excited about its potential to expand the category and appeal to new demographics of shoppers at a time when a growing number of consumers are looking for breakfast options that are healthier and provide protein. In a recent survey of potential JUST Egg customers, a whopping 90% of those who said they would buy the product do not currently purchase fresh or liquid eggs.1

Some of the first supermarkets to carry JUST Egg will include chains like Fresh Thyme and Hy-Vee in the Midwest; Gelson’s, Mollie Stone’s and Nugget Markets in California; and Wegmans in the Mid-Atlantic and New England. JUST Egg’s retail launch comes on the heels of the company’s agreement in principle with one of the largest egg producers and distributors in the world to bring the innovative product to Europe.

Simultaneously, JUST has been accepted into Amazon Launchpad, the e-commerce giant’s accelerator for promising new brands. The program provides resources, expertise, and infrastructure that enables young companies to sell and deliver innovative products like JUST Egg to millions of Amazon customers.

“This company was founded with the belief that we could explore the vast plant kingdom and leverage modern technology and culinary expertise to find ingredients to make the foods we enjoy every day better for us and better for the planet. Launching JUST Egg is a major milestone and we’re excited for it to become a favorite part of families’ meals far into the future,” said JUST co-founder and CEO Josh Tetrick. “Fans of JUST have been looking forward to this moment for some time and we’re eager to hear customers’ feedback when they try it at home or in their favorite restaurants.”

As JUST Egg debuts in retail, JUST is expanding the product’s availability to restaurants, corporate cafeterias, school campuses, hospitals and stadiums in both pourable liquid and baked patty formats through Sysco, US Foods, UNFI, and other distributors. Early restaurant partnerships have shown JUST Egg can drive new business. One reported JUST Egg led to a 42 percent increase in egg category sales and a 13 percent increase in total breakfast sales. Another reported that after adding JUST Egg to the menu, 30 percent of egg-related orders were made with the product.

In order to help consumers share their enthusiasm for JUST Egg, the company recently launched an online toolkit offering simple ways to connect with the customer service departments of their favorite grocers and restaurant chains (http://ju.st/demandegg). Thousands of direct actions have already been taken via the site or on social media.

To learn more about the incredible story behind JUST Egg, visit http://ju.st/eggstory.

1 Survey methodology: 400+ consumers shown simulated shelf picture of JUST Egg alongside competitors, asked questions about purchase intent and current consumption.

