JUST : Kicks Off National Better Breakfast Month Campaign

Creator of Top-Selling JUST Egg Highlights Foodservice & Retail Momentum

JUST, a company that applies cutting-edge science and technology to create healthier, more sustainable foods, today launched a new campaign to celebrate Better Breakfast Month, observed annually in September.

The company is teaming up with more than 150 foodservice operators, including restaurants, colleges and universities, to highlight how to make breakfast better for people and the planet with the plant-based JUST Egg. Throughout the month, JUST and its partners will leverage digital and traditional media as well as in-store signage to drive awareness about improving the nutrition and sustainability of the most important meal of the day.

The campaign also celebrates the partners and consumer champions who’ve helped make JUST Egg a breakout success in its first full year of distribution. Last week, JUST revealed that select Walmart stores would be adding JUST Egg to their shelves, and a week earlier announced that the product would be in the egg aisle at 2,100 Kroger-owned stores across the country including Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, QFC, Fry’s and others.

JUST Egg is now stocked by 20 of the 23 largest retailers in the U.S. and is the #1 selling refrigerated liquid egg in the Natural Channel, according to SPINS, the leading provider of data and insights for natural, organic and specialty products1.

Global consumption trends and studies show that a growing number of people are seeking out plant-based products and healthier, protein-rich, low sugar options. JUST Egg, which is perfect for omelets, scrambles and quiches, ticks those boxes and more. In consumer surveys, 77% of those choosing JUST Egg are meat eaters; 21% do not eat animal products; and 57% plan to eat more plant-based proteins in the next year2.

Environmental factors are also driving changing dietary choices. JUST Egg uses 98% less water; emits 93% less CO2; and uses 86% less land than conventional animal sources. To date, JUST has sold the plant-based equivalent of 10 million chicken eggs, saving 361 gallons of water; 1.46 million kg of CO2; and 2.5 million square meters of land3.

“We believe that a more just food system begins at breakfast and we’re thrilled that people around the country are now able to enjoy eggs made from plants at home, at work, at school or at their favorite restaurant,” said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and CEO of JUST. “I’m grateful for the talented team, retail and foodservice partners, and consumers who helped get us here and look forward to introducing JUST Egg to millions more in the months to come.”

Visit http://ju.st/findit to find JUST Egg in a store near you. To learn more about JUST’s Better Breakfast Month campaign and participating partners, visit https://ju.st/betterbreakfast. Additional foodservice partners will be added throughout September.

