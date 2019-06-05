JUSTIN'S® and ProAmpac Pioneer Sustainable High-Barrier FDA-Compliant Flexible Pouch Using Post-Consumer Recycled Content

Taking a “pioneering step” toward sustainable food packaging, ProAmpac, the flexible packaging leader, today announced that it is producing a high-barrier pouch made with 25 percent post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials for JUSTIN’S® newest product innovation, Nut Butter Covered Nuts.

Toward Sustainable Food Packaging: these new ProAmpac pouches for Justin’s® Nut Butter Covered Nuts are among the first flexible packages to combine such a high proportion of PCR material – 10% - with high-barrier food protection. (Photo: Business Wire)

To produce the new pouch, ProAmpac collaborated with its customer JUSTIN’S®, maker of naturally delicious, high quality nut butters and organic nut butter cups and snacks.

Pioneering PCR Pouch

“This flexible package is one of the first commercial pouches for food packaging to combine such a high proportion of PCR material, reducing the carbon footprint of the package without sacrificing the high-barrier snack food requirements. We believe this is a pioneering step in food packaging to further enhance the sustainable advantages of a flexible format,” said Adam Grose, chief commercial officer for ProAmpac.

Utilizing a food-contact FDA-compliant structure, this snack pouch reduces its reliance on virgin resin by using 40 percent recycled plastic content in the sealant film that equates to 25 percent of the total structure. This pouch has high oxygen- and moisture-barrier properties, preserving product freshness, features crisp branded graphics and reduces the package’s total carbon footprint by not relying on 100% virgin polymers.

Stand Out Graphics

“We overcame the hazy and inconsistent appearance that typically occurs when utilizing a high content of PCR materials by combining flexographic inks and coating technologies, and by optimizing the lamination processes, all of which produces a package with standout shelf appeal,” explained Hesam Tabatabaei, ProAmpac’s director of research, innovation and technology.

ProActive Collaboration

“Finding ways to make our packaging more sustainable has been a long-time goal and continues to be something we’re committed to, so we were thrilled to find ProAmpac, a valued partner to collaborate with for this initiative on our latest innovation - Nut Butter Covered Nuts. We’re beyond excited to take another step in more sustainable packaging solutions with them,” stated Justin Gold, founder of JUSTIN’S®.

“We welcome JUSTIN’S® spirit of innovation and their commitment to sustainability. This pouch is part of our ProActive Sustainability™ initiative,” stated Grose. “ProAmpac is advancing the use of sustainable materials in our packaging products, while not sacrificing performance. In addition, we’re engaging employees, collaborating with suppliers and customers, and teaming with neighbors to make the communities in which we operate, as well as the packaging we make, even better,” Grose said.

To learn more about ProAmpac’s ProActive Sustainability offerings contact Nathan Klettlinger (Nathan.Klettlinger@Proampac.com) or visit our website at ProAmpac.com/Sustainability.

