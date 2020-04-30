JVC Americas : Additions to JVC Wireless Headphone Line Include Updated Popular Wireless "Flats" (4/30/2020)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Additions to JVC Wireless Headphone Line

Includes Updated Popular Wireless 'Flats'

LONG BEACH, CALIF., April 30, 2020 - JVC today announced an update of its popular 'Flats' wireless headphones, known for their sound quality, light weight, foldable design and affordability. The company also announced two new Air Cushion wireless models.

The new JVC HA-S23W 'Flats' are lightweight wireless headband headphones that feature a fold flat design, 30mm driver unit with neodymium magnet, and integrated three-button mic/controls. They offer 17 hours of wireless listening and weigh less than 3.5 ounces, making them comfortable for extended use and easy to travel with, especially with their flat, folding design. The HA-S23W 'Flats' will be available on May 1 for $29.95 in four colors: black, blue, teal blue and orange.

Also new from JVC are two in-ear wireless headphones with JVC's Air Cushion housing for a secure and comfortable fit. The new HA-FX22W headphones feature 8.6mm driver units with neodymium magnets, are voice assistant compatible, sweat proof (IPX2 rating), offer

6.5

hours of wireless playback, and have a three-button mic/remote. They'll be available on May 1 for $29.95 in five colors: black, blue, pink, white and

mint

.

The new HA-FX41W headphones are neckband in-ear wireless headphones with JVC Air Cushion housings. They feature 8.6mm driver units with neodymium magnets, are rain proof (IPX4 rating), voice assistant compatible, offer 24 hours of wireless playback, and feature magnetic earpieces so they can be locked together to stay securely around the user's neck when not in use. They will be available on May 1 for $49.95 in three colors: black, blue and grey.

