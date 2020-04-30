Log in
JVC Americas : Additions to JVC Wireless Headphone Line Include Updated Popular Wireless "Flats" (4/30/2020)

04/30/2020 | 03:54pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Additions to JVC Wireless Headphone Line
Includes Updated Popular Wireless 'Flats'

LONG BEACH, CALIF., April 30, 2020 - JVC today announced an update of its popular 'Flats' wireless headphones, known for their sound quality, light weight, foldable design and affordability. The company also announced two new Air Cushion wireless models.
The new JVC HA-S23W 'Flats' are lightweight wireless headband headphones that feature a fold flat design, 30mm driver unit with neodymium magnet, and integrated three-button mic/controls. They offer 17 hours of wireless listening and weigh less than 3.5 ounces, making them comfortable for extended use and easy to travel with, especially with their flat, folding design. The HA-S23W 'Flats' will be available on May 1 for $29.95 in four colors: black, blue, teal blue and orange.
Also new from JVC are two in-ear wireless headphones with JVC's Air Cushion housing for a secure and comfortable fit. The new HA-FX22W headphones feature 8.6mm driver units with neodymium magnets, are voice assistant compatible, sweat proof (IPX2 rating), offer 6.5hours of wireless playback, and have a three-button mic/remote. They'll be available on May 1 for $29.95 in five colors: black, blue, pink, white and mint.
The new HA-FX41W headphones are neckband in-ear wireless headphones with JVC Air Cushion housings. They feature 8.6mm driver units with neodymium magnets, are rain proof (IPX4 rating), voice assistant compatible, offer 24 hours of wireless playback, and feature magnetic earpieces so they can be locked together to stay securely around the user's neck when not in use. They will be available on May 1 for $49.95 in three colors: black, blue and grey.
About JVCKENWOOD USA CorporationJVCKENWOOD USA Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation and is a leading developer of imaging, home and car entertainment and navigation products for the consumer market, two-way radio communications systems for public safety, private industry and amateur users, and video equipment for the broadcast and professional markets. For detailed information, call JVCKENWOOD USA at 1-800-582-5825 or visit us at http://us.jvckenwood.com, https://www.kenwood.com/usa/ and www.jvc.com.

# # #

Disclaimer

JVC Americas Corp. published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 19:53:02 UTC
