JVCKENWOOD :'s Maria Rowe, Director, Marketing & Communications, Recognized as a Next-Generation Leader in the Communications Technology Industry by IWCE

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JVCKENWOOD today announced Maria Rowe, Director, Marketing & Communications, has been named to the IWCE Young Professionals Awards list, which showcases the next-generation of leaders in the communications technology industry who are shaping the future of the industry. The IWCE Young Professional Awards recognize young professionals under 35 who have made a significant contribution in his or her company or agency and works in the communications technology industry.

With over 10 years of experience in the critical communications industry, Maria Rowe is the Director of Marketing & Communications at EFJohnson Technologies, a JVCKENWOOD company. Maria has worked closely alongside public safety, utilities and transportation organizations throughout the world. She is passionate about connecting critical communications users and stakeholders with the latest technology solutions that best support their organizational needs.

"JVCKENWOOD is committed to making safe simple for our first responders and mission critical communications users. This begins with building a team of skilled communications leaders and professionals. Maria has dedicated her career to providing users with the guidance and resources to make strategic decisions on mission critical communications solutions," explains John Suzuki, President and CEO, EFJohnson, a JVCKENWOOD Company.

"This year's IWCE Young Professional Award winners are doing innovative work to shape the future of our industry. We look forward to celebrating them for their impressive accomplishments at IWCE in March," said Stephanie McCall, Show Director, IWCE.

Maria Rowe will be formally recognized at a special ceremony at IWCE 2019 on Thursday, March 7. IWCE is the premier annual event for communications technology professionals. In addition, winners will also be featured on IWCE's website and in IWCE's Urgent Communications.

