JW Aluminum to invest over $30 million in equipment upgrades for foil production

09/20/2018 | 04:15pm CEST

Goose Creek, South Carolina, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JW Aluminum, a leading domestic supplier of flat rolled aluminum, is investing $32.8 million to optimize equipment for foil production. The investment includes projects to enhance existing rolling mills, annealing equipment and slitters to improve quality, reliability and throughput for the fin stock, honeycomb foil and flexible packaging markets.

The upgrades will also further automate control systems in the company’s foil producing facilities – Russellville, Arkansas; Saint Louis, Missouri and Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The expansion of the Goose Creek, South Carolina facility, focused on the sheet side of the business, is underway and on schedule to be complete in 2020.

“These investments reinforce our commitment to continuous improvement and customers in our core markets,” said Ryan Roush, Chief Commercial Officer. “We’re investing to insure we remain a trusted and preferred supplier of quality sheet and foil now and for generations to come.”

