JY Grandmark : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

The unutilised Net Proceeds for the purpose of acquisition of land parcels is expected to be used in accordance with the Company's plan as disclosed in the Prospectus by 31 December 2020. Detailed schedule depends on the availability of suitable land parcels, acquisition targets and overall economic conditions.
The unutilised Net Proceeds for the purpose of general working capital is expected to be used by 31 December 2020. Detailed schedule depends on the overall financial conditions and development of the Group and market conditions.
Given the impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and trade environment, the Company will adopt a prudent and flexible approach for utilising the unutilised Net Proceeds effectively and efficiently for the long term benefit and development of the Group.
The above additional information does not affect other information contained in the Annual Report and, save as disclosed in this announcement, the remaining contents of the Annual Report remain unchanged.
Hong Kong, 3 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chan Sze Ming Michael, Mr. Liu Huaxi, Ms. Zheng Catherine Wei Hong, Mr. Wu Xinping, Mr. Xue Shuangyou and Ms. Wei Miaochang as executive Directors, Mr. Ma Ching Nam, CStJ, J.P., Mr. Leong Chong and Mr. Wu William Wai Leung as independent non-executive Directors.