Jabmo : Named a Leader in Account-Based Marketing Platforms by Independent Research Firm

Report cites Jabmo as “a best fit for manufacturers looking to skip the lead line”

Jabmo has been named a leader by Forrester Research, Inc., in “The Forrester New Wave: ABM Platforms Q2 2020” published June 9th, 2020.

Forrester found that in just a few years, the use of account-based marketing (ABM) has evolved from a trend-setting idea to a mainstream strategy.

“As we enter the digital age of buying groups, manufacturers are turning to a new generation of marketing platforms,” said Nick Heys, Founder & CEO Jabmo. “We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in the emerging market for ABM platforms.”

The Forrester evaluation included the 14 most significant providers of ABM platforms and rated Jabmo a Leader with a differentiated rating in the Product Vision, Account Selection, and Engagement Channels criteria.

“Over the last couple of years, we have invested heavily in a comprehensive ABM solution including data management, intent signals, analytics, account selection, personalization, IP-advertising, and email marketing,” commented Mark Durante, Director of Engineering at Jabmo. “Our product vision is paying off well for Jabmo customers because they are getting much quicker time to value than with point-solutions.”

The report noted that customers praised Jabmo’s ability to develop ad creative and its reporting capabilities.

“Our managed services have become critical in driving ABM success because manufacturers often lack creatives, marketing analysts and ad operations resources,” said Tav Tepfer, Chief Customer Officer at Jabmo. “Furthermore, our customers are often busy integrating acquisitions and prefer to have their teams focus on ABM strategy rather than execution.”

About Jabmo

Jabmo pioneered account-based marketing with a whole new approach to growing engagement and revenue in key accounts. With offices in EMEA and USA, Jabmo powers B2B marketing for over 50 of the world’s largest manufacturers including Waters, Worthington, and BD.

