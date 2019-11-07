Jack Daniel's Bringing Holiday Cheer to Friends With Special Barrel Trees While Helping Our Military Families

Top Barrel of Each Tree to be Auctioned Off with Proceeds Going to the Distillery's "Operation Ride Home" Program

The Jack Daniel Distillery will be bringing holiday cheer and sharing a special Lynchburg tradition this year with the building of five whiskey barrel trees around the country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005075/en/

Jack Daniel’s is bringing cheer this holiday season with the building of five whiskey barrel trees around the country. (Photo: Business Wire)

The distillery’s holiday tradition began in 2011 with the first 26-foot tall tree made from 140 American white oak whiskey barrels being built in Lynchburg, TN, home of Jack Daniel’s. That tree will once again go up and replicas will be built in Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, Milwaukee, WI, and Nashville, TN.

As part of its “Operation Ride Home” program, the famed distillery and partner, the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA), will auction off the top barrel of each tree with proceeds going to assist junior-enlisted service members and families travel from their place of military service to back home for the holidays. Since the program began, 7,232 junior-enlisted service members and those with families have made the trip home to see loved ones over the holidays because of Operation Ride Home. Men and women from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard have been assisted with travel to all 50 states.

“At Jack Daniel’s, we like to say that good cheer is our number one export to the world,” said Master Distiller Jeff Arnett. “The barrel tree in Lynchburg has a special way of bringing people together, just like Operation Ride Home, and we hope friends either living in or visiting these locations will stop by and join us as we celebrate this most special holiday season. After all, it’s not what’s under the tree that’s important, but who’s around it.”

Jack Daniel’s only uses new charred oak barrels to make its whiskey and they are never filled a second time. The barrels that will be used to build all the trees were earlier entrusted to mature the famed Tennessee Whiskey and will now be bringing another special holiday ‘spirit’ to many of their friends around the country.

To find out more about taking home one of the barrels from the five trees, please visit www.jackdaniels.com.

