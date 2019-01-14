Jack O'Connor named Chief Executive Officer for Weidner Property Management

KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack O'Connor, has been named chief executive officer for Weidner Property Management, parent company of Weidner Apartment Homes. Jack joined Weidner more than 13 years ago as vice president of operations. O'Connor became chief operating officer in 2010 and will now oversee the 42-year-old company as CEO.

"Jack has consistently exceeded every goal set before him and under his leadership our company has grown exponentially," said Dean Weidner, founder and chairman. "He has developed and led our property management team and processes to enable our expansion by 325 percent."

O'Connor is a 25-year veteran of the property management business with extensive experience in lease-up, substantial rehab and repositioning of product, market rate and affordable housing, fee management and asset management. Jack is a board member with the National Multi-Housing Council and graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in Economics. He's earned his CPM designation and has overseen the acquisition and development of close to 40,000 apartments during his time with Weidner.

"I am honored to help our team build upon our strategies of growth and acquisition," said O'Connor. "In addition to exploring new markets and opportunities, we will focus on preparing future leaders for our industry through education, training and partnerships with the communities in which we live and work."

O'Connor's promotion to CEO signals significant changes in Weidner's organizational structure. Founder Dean Weidner will assume the newly created role of chairman, and an expanded executive team that includes both principals will guide the growth and future direction of the company.

