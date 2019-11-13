Jack in the Box Uses UltiPro to Drive Operational Efficiency

Ultimate Software, a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions in the cloud, announced today that Jack in the Box, one of the United States’ largest hamburger chains, is using UltiPro’s functionality to configure the solution to its unique business needs and simplify its complex business structure.

Jack in the Box has approximately 140 corporate locations, with over 5,000 employees and 2,100 franchise-operated locations covering 21 U.S. states and Guam. Prior to UltiPro, the company was using an outdated solution that lacked the capacity for upgrades. The company sought an HCM platform that could support the needs of restaurant-based employees while delivering the functionality and usability to drive organizational performance.

“My favorite part about Ultimate’s UltiPro is the platform configuration,” said Nicole Brogdon, HRIS manager at Jack in the Box. “Although I can make changes to the solution that impact our processes, the end result is seamless to our users and our employees. I can make small changes to labels or modify the functionality of an entire page.”

As an example, Brogdon noted that she has adjusted the job-change and salary fields in UltiPro so only certain job codes and reasons are available at the restaurant level.

“UltiPro’s configurable Value Rules Engine lets me define rules within UltiPro that will set certain fields based on the entry of other fields, such as organization levels and standard hours based on location,” said Brogdon. “The solution’s support of our specific requirements gives me the confidence that we are paying our employees accurately, and I’m not required to undertake a daily audit. No other HCM solution we looked at had this kind of functionality.”

According to Brogdon, Ultimate has been a reliable partner as Jack in the Box has optimized its use of UltiPro, and Ultimate’s high levels of customer service have been integral to the company’s outstanding experience with UltiPro.

“Our customer success manager treats us not just like a business, but like family,” said Brogdon. “She’s available to Jack in the Box whenever we need her, and if she doesn’t have the answer, she will find the right people and get us what we need. There have been times when I’ve called her at 5:00 p.m. on a Friday and she’s answered, helped me solve my immediate problem, or escalated my issue to Ultimate’s case managers. Then, she’s followed up with me on the weekend to make sure the case was resolved. Ultimate’s customer service team always goes above and beyond.”

“UltiPro is designed to give HR managers the ability to accommodate their companies’ evolving business needs by reconfiguring UltiPro at any time, without technical intervention,” said Greg Swick, chief enterprise sales officer at Ultimate. “We are pleased that Jack in the Box is able to take advantage of UltiPro’s functionality and flexibility to adapt quickly to changing conditions and achieve significant operational efficiencies.”

