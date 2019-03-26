Jackie Walorski : Walorski Discusses USMCA with President Trump

Tuesday, March 26, 2019

Joined House Republican Colleagues at White House for Meeting on U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) today released the following statement after she and several House Republican colleagues met with President Trump at the White House to discuss the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement:

'A modernized trade agreement with Mexico and Canada will boost our economy, expand markets for Hoosier ag exports and made-in-America products, and ensure a level playing field for American workers. President Trump made clear he will be fully engaged in this process, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to discuss the path forward for the USMCA. I look forward to working together to benefit American small businesses, farmers, workers, and families.'

Walorski represents the 2nd Congressional District of Indiana, serving as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee.

