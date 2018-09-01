Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Jackie Walorski : Walorski Statement on Tariff Exclusion Process Improvements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2018 | 04:07am CEST

Friday, August 31, 2018

Commonsense Fixes Include Changes Walorski Requested to Help American Manufacturers

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) today released the following statement on improvements to the steel and aluminum tariffs product exclusion process:

'It has been clear from the beginning that the product exclusion process for steel and aluminum tariffs is broken. By addressing some of the concerns I have raised after hearing from manufacturers across the country, these commonsense fixes will go a long way toward improving the process. I welcome President Trump's action to ensure local businesses are treated more fairly and to protect American jobs. I remain concerned about the lack of transparency and consistency for companies seeking product exclusions, and I will continue working with Secretary Ross to bring about additional improvements.'

BACKGROUND

President Trump on Wednesday signed proclamations related to the section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs. The proclamations make the following changes to the product exclusion process:

  1. Allowing companies to file for exclusions for products from countries subject to quotas;
  2. Providing limited grandfathering for certain contracts for steel from quota countries; and
  3. Extending retroactivity of relief to the date of filing, rather than the date of posting.

Congresswoman Walorski earlier this year called for improvements to the product exclusion process in order to reduce burdens on manufacturers and other small businesses. She led a bipartisan letter signed by 38 of her colleagues asking Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to implement changes to streamline the process and provide certainty and relief to small businesses impacted by the tariffs. Among the changes Walorski requested were extending relief retroactive to the date of submission and grandfathering existing contracts.

At a Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee hearing in July, Walorski renewed calls for the Commerce Department to fix the broken exclusion process and highlighted problems encountered by U.S. manufacturers in all three phases of the process: posting, objections, and decisions.

Walorski represents the 2nd Congressional District of Indiana, serving as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee.

###

Disclaimer

Jackie Walorski published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2018 02:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:07aJACKIE WALORSKI : Walorski Statement on Tariff Exclusion Process Improvements
PU
03:52aCANADIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : reacts to announcement that NAFTA negotiations will continue next week
PU
03:24aU.S.-Canada Talks Break Up With No Agreement -- Update
DJ
03:22aHENRY CUELLAR : Rep. Cuellar Provides Statement on Trump’s NAFTA Update
PU
03:22aGENERAL PRODUCE LP : Move Over Red
PU
03:07aMEMA MOTOR & EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : Urges Continued Negotiations for Three-Party NAFTA Agreement
PU
02:52aROCKDALE COUNTY GA : Finalists for Rockdale County Chief Appraiser Position Announced
PU
02:42aSTEVE COHEN : Congressman Cohen Announces $2.6 Million NCI Research Grant for St. Jude
PU
02:02aPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Notice of Intention to Enter Into a Trade Agreement
PU
02:02aPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Text of a Letter from the President to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the Senate
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. to move ahead with Mexico trade pact, keep talking to Canada
2ABBOTT LABORATORIES : ABBOTT LABORATORIES : 401(k) program to help employees who have student debt could becom..
3CANNAVEST CORP : CV SCIENCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CV Science..
4MB FINANCIAL INC : MB Financial, Inc. Approves Dividend on its Common Stock
5Rosen Law Firm Reminds Rockwell Medical, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline In Class Action; Seeking Inve..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.