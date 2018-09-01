Jackie Walorski : Walorski Statement on Tariff Exclusion Process Improvements

Friday, August 31, 2018

Commonsense Fixes Include Changes Walorski Requested to Help American Manufacturers

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) today released the following statement on improvements to the steel and aluminum tariffs product exclusion process:

'It has been clear from the beginning that the product exclusion process for steel and aluminum tariffs is broken. By addressing some of the concerns I have raised after hearing from manufacturers across the country, these commonsense fixes will go a long way toward improving the process. I welcome President Trump's action to ensure local businesses are treated more fairly and to protect American jobs. I remain concerned about the lack of transparency and consistency for companies seeking product exclusions, and I will continue working with Secretary Ross to bring about additional improvements.'

BACKGROUND

President Trump on Wednesday signed proclamations related to the section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs. The proclamations make the following changes to the product exclusion process:

Allowing companies to file for exclusions for products from countries subject to quotas; Providing limited grandfathering for certain contracts for steel from quota countries; and Extending retroactivity of relief to the date of filing, rather than the date of posting.

Congresswoman Walorski earlier this year called for improvements to the product exclusion process in order to reduce burdens on manufacturers and other small businesses. She led a bipartisan letter signed by 38 of her colleagues asking Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to implement changes to streamline the process and provide certainty and relief to small businesses impacted by the tariffs. Among the changes Walorski requested were extending relief retroactive to the date of submission and grandfathering existing contracts.

At a Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee hearing in July, Walorski renewed calls for the Commerce Department to fix the broken exclusion process and highlighted problems encountered by U.S. manufacturers in all three phases of the process: posting, objections, and decisions.

Walorski represents the 2nd Congressional District of Indiana, serving as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee.

###