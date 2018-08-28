Jackie Walorski : Walorski Statement on U.S.-Mexico Understanding on Trade

Monday, August 27, 2018

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) today released the following statement after President Trump announced an understanding was reached in trade negotiations with Mexico:

'I just met with Hoosier corn and soybean farmers in Miami County, and they told me what I hear from farmers and manufacturers across northern Indiana: they need long-term certainty when it comes to trade. A stronger, modernized trade agreement among the U.S., Canada, and Mexico is critical to building on our nation's economic momentum and helping Hoosiers thrive.

'Today's announcement is a positive step, and I am optimistic it will lead to an agreement that better meets the needs of our nation's manufacturers, farmers, businesses, and workers. I hope Canada returns quickly to the negotiating table, and I look forward to reviewing the details of any final agreement.'

BACKGROUND

Walorski earlier today spoke with Hoosier corn and soybean farmers at a 'Shop Talk' event in Macy, Ind., hosted by the Indiana Corn Growers Association and Indiana Soybean Alliance.

In April, she led a letter signed by 64 members of Congress urging President Trump to build on the economic momentum spurred by tax cuts by remaining in the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and modernizing the trade pact for the 21st century.

Walorski represents the 2nd Congressional District of Indiana, serving as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee.

###