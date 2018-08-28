Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Jackie Walorski : Walorski Statement on U.S.-Mexico Understanding on Trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 06:47am CEST

Monday, August 27, 2018

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) today released the following statement after President Trump announced an understanding was reached in trade negotiations with Mexico:

'I just met with Hoosier corn and soybean farmers in Miami County, and they told me what I hear from farmers and manufacturers across northern Indiana: they need long-term certainty when it comes to trade. A stronger, modernized trade agreement among the U.S., Canada, and Mexico is critical to building on our nation's economic momentum and helping Hoosiers thrive.

'Today's announcement is a positive step, and I am optimistic it will lead to an agreement that better meets the needs of our nation's manufacturers, farmers, businesses, and workers. I hope Canada returns quickly to the negotiating table, and I look forward to reviewing the details of any final agreement.'

BACKGROUND

Walorski earlier today spoke with Hoosier corn and soybean farmers at a 'Shop Talk' event in Macy, Ind., hosted by the Indiana Corn Growers Association and Indiana Soybean Alliance.

In April, she led a letter signed by 64 members of Congress urging President Trump to build on the economic momentum spurred by tax cuts by remaining in the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and modernizing the trade pact for the 21st century.

Walorski represents the 2nd Congressional District of Indiana, serving as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee.

###

Disclaimer

Jackie Walorski published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 04:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:19aDollar rises against yen as U.S.-Mexico trade deal boosts sentiment
RE
07:18aTurkish lira weakens against dollar, minister warns on sanctions
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:03aTesla's U-turn puts it back at square one on cash
RE
06:56aBitmain Launches World Digital Mining Summit in Tbilisi, Georgia
BU
06:52aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Ministers Ignite Mining Sustainability Amid Sector Rumblings
PU
06:47aJACKIE WALORSKI : Walorski Statement on U.S.-Mexico Understanding on Trade
PU
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:02aPRODUCTIVITY COMMISSION : Inequality - The long view, we've done better than we think
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
3TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
4Asian markets cheer U.S.-Mexico trade deal
5Asian markets cheer U.S.-Mexico trade deal
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.