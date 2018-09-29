Jackpot Digital : Announces GLI Submission, Production Facility Expansion, and Financing

Symbols: JP - TSX Venture Exchange JP.WT - TSX Venture Exchange JPOTF - OTCQB

Jackpot Announces GLI Submission, Production Facility Expansion, and Financing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA September 28, 2018 - Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSX-V: JP) (TSX-V: JP. WT) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH1). Jackpot is pleased to announce that the Company submitted its Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Game ("ETG") platform for testing and certification by Gaming Laboratories International ("GLI") in August 2018. The Jackpot Blitz™ ETG is about to enter the second phase of GLI testing and the Company expects customary product certification by GLI in the near future.

The Company is also pleased to announce it has modified its lease agreement with an arm's length party to expand its production facility in Burnaby, BC. This facility expansion will allow the Company to increase production efficiency and expand manufacturing capacity to fulfill current orders and in anticipation of new orders for the Company's Jackpot Blitz™ ETG platform following customary product certification by GLI.

The Company also announces that it proposes to enter into non-brokered private placement financing whereby Jackpot may raise gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 by issuing up to 5,000,000 units of the Company at $0.20 per unit (the "Proposed Financing"). Each Jackpot unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant to acquire an additional common share of the Company at the price of $0.25 for a period of 3 years. In respect to this Proposed Financing, there may be finder's fees payable to arm's length parties. The funds raised will be utilized towards building the Company's Jackpot Blitz™ electronic table game ("ETG") and for general working capital. The securities that may be issued in connection with this Proposed Financing shall include a hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. This Proposed Financing shall be subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mr. Jake Kalpakian, Jackpot President and CEO, states "These developments are very exciting. We are currently negotiating several new agreements for Jackpot Blitz™ placements with land-based and non-regulated gaming operators, and we anticipate a number of new table orders coming out of our scheduled sales meetings at the Global Gaming Exhibition in Las Vegas in October. G2E certification, the facility expansion, and the financing will allow us to build our products faster and capitalize on our anticipated demand for Jackpot Blitz™ in the coming quarters."

About GLI® (Gaming Laboratories International)

GLI® is an independent technical testing and inspection consultancy. GLI works closely with gaming machine manufacturers and casino operators and provides services to land-based gaming, legal iGaming, wagering and lottery industries. As certain jurisdictions require gaming slots and tables to be GLI® certified, our engineering and product development teams have been working closely with GLI®. This certification will allow Jackpot to expand its market presence in regulated, land-based casinos.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

