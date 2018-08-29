Log in
Jackpot Digital : Grants Stock Options

08/29/2018 | 12:02am CEST

Symbols: JP - TSX Venture Exchange JP.WT - TSX Venture Exchange JPOTF - OTCQB

LVH1 - Frankfurt & Berlin Stock Exchanges

NEWS RELEASE

Jackpot grants stock options

Vancouver, British Columbia. August 28, 2018 - Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSX-V: JP) (TSX-V: JP. WT) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH1). The Company has granted an aggregate of 4,800,000 Incentive Stock Options ("Options") to Directors, Officers, Employees and Consultants of the Company all exercisable at a price of $0.18 per common share expiring on August 28, 2021. These Options have been reserved for issuance pursuant to the Company's 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan which has received acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's Shareholders. 25% of the Options granted shall vest immediately with 25% vesting every six months thereafter. Any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the Options will be subject to a hold period expiring on December 29, 2018.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President, at (604) 681-0204 ext 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complimented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of

Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________ Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Jackpot Digital Inc.

Suite 400, 570 Granville Street Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1

Tel: (604) 681-0204 Fax: (604) 681-9428www.jackpotdigital.cominfo@jackpotdigital.com

Disclaimer

Jackpot Digital Inc. published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
