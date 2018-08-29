Jackpot Digital : Grants Stock Options

Symbols: JP - TSX Venture Exchange JP.WT - TSX Venture Exchange JPOTF - OTCQB

Jackpot grants stock options

Vancouver, British Columbia. August 28, 2018 - Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSX-V: JP) (TSX-V: JP. WT) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH1). The Company has granted an aggregate of 4,800,000 Incentive Stock Options ("Options") to Directors, Officers, Employees and Consultants of the Company all exercisable at a price of $0.18 per common share expiring on August 28, 2021. These Options have been reserved for issuance pursuant to the Company's 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan which has received acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's Shareholders. 25% of the Options granted shall vest immediately with 25% vesting every six months thereafter. Any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the Options will be subject to a hold period expiring on December 29, 2018.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complimented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

