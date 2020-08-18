Jackson EMC Receives Customer Excellence Award for Extraordinary Engagement

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Interactive announced today that Jackson EMC , a 230,000 member cooperative headquartered in Jefferson Georgia, is the recipient of Apogee's 2020 Customer Excellence award. The award recognizes outstanding performance among hundreds of Apogee’s utility clients for exceptional customer service and ongoing member engagement using Apogee's Personalized Video Bill Explanations and Virtual Energy Assessments .



Upon receiving and watching the videos, members are asked to complete a short survey. The results have been stunning: more than 90% of Jackson EMC's members found them easy to understand, and 95% found the information useful. More compelling were the verbatims comments. One member commented, "I like that you send these videos to help us understand what lowers or increases the bill so we can try and work on that area to improve energy costs. Thank you." Another wrote, “This video presentation is VERY EFFECTIVE. Please continue to provide this critical information about my usage, affecting factors, and how to reduce costs. Extremely Pleased!”

The award also acknowledges the vital role of Jackson EMC's marketing team. The team led by Lee Chapman, VP of Marking and Member Services, with Christy Queen, Director of Residential Marketing, and Tiffeny Tolder, Senior Member Engagement Specialist, earned the recognition for their outstanding work in driving awareness and execution of the platform.

Jackson EMC's CEO, Chip Jackins, said, "Apogee continues to innovate, and our engagement scores continue to rise even in these uncertain times during COVID-19.” He continued, “The Virtual Energy Assessment and the Personalized Video Messaging allows us to reach our members safely and efficiently through their outbound messaging platform."

Apogee CEO, Susan Gilbert, adds, "We are proud to have served Jackson EMC as a trusted business partner for more than 20 years. It’s rewarding to see the innovation we provide utilities across the US enabled here benefiting our fellow Georgians. We pride ourselves on “future proofing” decisions to use our customer engagement platform because we will continue pushing the envelope of what can be done cost-effectively with high impact.”

Making Apogee’s services more accessible and affordable for the Georgia Co-ops, Oglethorpe Power Corporation’s has a master agreement with the firm providing significant savings and enhanced services for participants. Information about that program is available upon request.

About Jackson EMC:

Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, the largest electric cooperative in Georgia and one of the largest in the nation, is headquartered 50 miles northeast of Atlanta in Jefferson, Ga. The cooperative serves more than 236,000 meters on 14,000 miles of energized wire. For more information, visit jacksonemc.com.

About Apogee Interactive:

Apogee Interactive, Inc. is a privately held, woman-owned business and one of the nation's leading full-service provider of proactive customer engagement SaaS services for utilities. As a partner with the utility industry since 1993, Apogee's digital engagement platform delivers proactive, targeted, relevant, and personalized communication for hundreds of North American utilities, including some of the largest and most progressive, such as Southern Company, ConEd, LADWP, and Jackson EMC. For more information, visit www.apogee.net or on LinkedIn .