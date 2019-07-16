Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport Installs Passenger Motion Analytics Technology from iinside

Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport the First Regional Airport to Use LiDAR Technology to Monitor and Report Airport Security Wait Times

iinside, the U.S. leader in indoor motion analytics for airports, and Infax, a leader in airport information systems and software solutions, today announced the installation of its LiDAR-based iQueue analytics service at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. The solution will provide fully automated operational intelligence on passenger queuing at TSA security checkpoints and continuously inform travelers of expected wait-times.

“Providing travelers with TSA security line updates is important to building a better passenger experience,” said Perry Miller, Interim CEO of the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority. “Travelers will now have up-to-the-minute security wait times made available through the airport’s website and on digital signage throughout the airport. It is by investing in these types of passenger enhancements that Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport has become the airport of choice for travelers.”

Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport was recently named Mississippi’s best airport by Travel Pulse. According to WLBT, the airport reported a total of 942,375 passengers in 2018 – a 3.2% increase from the previous year. The addition of low-cost carrier, Frontier Airlines, has contributed to the overall increase in passenger traffic as they offer several new non-stop destinations for travelers.

The iinside Motion Analytics Platform utilizes Quanergy LiDAR, provided and installed by Infax Inc., a 3D imaging technology that uses safe, non-visible laser beams to illuminate a space and precisely map moving objects. iinside’s iQueue solution applies sophisticated machine learning to interpret LiDAR data and provide Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport with real-time intelligence into passenger behavior, various operational metrics and predict TSA wait times. This cutting-edge solution is much more accurate than Bluetooth or Wi-Fi-based options, and far better at safeguarding passenger identities than stereoscopic cameras.

With the ability to forecast security checkpoint delays and estimate time-to-gate journeys using Infax Inc.’s TRAX video analytics solution; airports, airlines and ride share providers can reduce traveler stress and improve satisfaction by providing wait time notices or fastest curb-to-gate recommendations.

“Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport is the first regional airport in the U.S. to realize the benefits of iinside’s LiDAR-enhanced iQueue solution,” said Sam Kamel, President and CEO of iinside. “We admire the airport’s vision and dedication to providing passengers with a friction-free travel experience enabled by our smart airport services. We’re very proud to have partnered with Infax and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Aiport to make this project a reality.”

For more information about iinside and how its motion analytics platform is being used at various airports around the world, visit www.iinside.com.

About iinside

iinside is the leader in indoor motion analytics for airports and other large public venues. Its platform integrates data from LiDAR and Bluetooth sensors, Wi-Fi hotspots and mobile services – and generates business intelligence to analyze and manage the indoor flow of people. Our solutions apply machine learning to help smart airports better manage passenger movements - reducing bottlenecks through real-time visibility and predictive analytics. We distribute our information through our Smart Travel API Platform, enabling a range of applications – from ride-share information services to travel planning solutions - that can forecast wait times and estimate ‘time-to-gate’. Using our data, airports are better serving travelers, improving passenger satisfaction and creating new revenue opportunities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716005311/en/