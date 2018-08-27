Log in
Jacksonville Business McCall Service Marks 90th Anniversary

08/27/2018

Saint Augustine, FL, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McCall Service celebrates 90 years in business this year. McCall is a local, family owned and operated pest control, lawn care and petroleum distribution company. Founded in Jacksonville, McCall has served Florida and Georgia since 1928.

Originally founded as an ice and fuel delivery company, McCall began its pest management division in 1960. It quickly expanded to include termite and general pest control. Today, McCall is a full-service company offering residential and commercial services that include mosquito remediation, termite protection, fumigation, bed bug treatment, wildlife management and lawn care.

After 90 years, McCall is proud to say they are still a family owned and operated company. The company is operated by three brothers: John Cooksey, Chief Operating Officer; David Cooksey, Chief Financial Officer; and Bryan Cooksey III, Chief Executive Officer.

The brothers all agree that, when it comes to the family business, three heads are better than one. “The best part of working together is that it has kept our family tight. We have a shared vision and agree on most things. As a team, we are able to share the successes,” says David.

The Cookseys look forward to continue growing the business their father began 90 years ago. In doing so, McCall Service has begun 2018 with the merging of four Florida companies. Joining the McCall family are Eco-Logic Pest Solutions of Jacksonville, Conley Exterminating of Dunnellon, JD Smith of Inverness and After Hours Pest Control of Ocala. McCall Service is thrilled about the mergers, and is grateful for the opportunity to work with these outstanding companies.

For more information on McCall Service, their recent acquisitions and its 90 years in business, please visit www.mccallservice.com or call (904) 389-5561.

McCall owners (from left to right): John, Bryan and David Cooksey are the second-generation leaders of McCall Service.


David Cooksey
McCall Service
(904) 389-5561
DCooksey@mccallservice.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
