Jacobs : announces successful private placement of shares in Barry Callebaut with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and sale of additional Barry Callebaut shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding

EQS Group-News: Jacobs Holding AG / Key word(s): Investment

Jacobs Holding announces successful private placement of shares in Barry Callebaut with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and sale of additional Barry Callebaut shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding



12.11.2019 / 07:13





Zurich, 12 November 2019 - Jacobs Holding AG (Jacobs Holding) announces the private placement of 156,658 (2.85%) shares of Barry Callebaut AG (Barry Callebaut or the Company) with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and the successful sale of 393,342 (7.17%) shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process at the price of CHF 1,915 per share.

With a stake of 40.08% Jacobs Holding will remain the reference shareholder of Barry Callebaut with no intention of a further sell down and stay fully committed to the Company and its current growth strategy, which includes unchanged representation on the Board of Directors.

Philippe Jacobs, Co-Chairman of Jacobs Holding, said: "Barry Callebaut is and will remain in every respect the most important investment for us and this transaction does not change our relationship to the Company our father founded. We are deeply convinced of its continued growth prospects and support the management team in the implementation of its strategy. We will remain involved and fully committed to Barry Callebaut as reference shareholder in the long run."

Jacobs Holding has agreed to a two-year lock-up with respect to the remainder of its holding in the context of the offering. Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan has agreed to a one-year lock-up.

Credit Suisse acted as sole bookrunner on the Offering and as financial advisor to Jacobs Holding on the Private Placement.

Media Contact Jacobs Holding:

Andreas Hildenbrand, Lemongrass Communications

+41 44 202 52 38, andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency



Media Contact Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan:

Matthew Thomlinson, Kekst CNC

+44 203 7551 624, otpp@kekstcnc.com

About Jacobs Holding AG

Jacobs Holding AG is an investment company founded by late entrepreneur Klaus J. Jacobs, in which he bundled his entrepreneurial activities in 1994. The only economic beneficiary of Jacobs Holding is the Jacobs Foundation, one of the world's leading charitable foundations for the promotion of development opportunities for children and young people. Since the foundation was established in 1989, more than CHF 550 million has been paid out cumulatively; in the last years the amount was around CHF 45 million per year.

Jacobs Holding invests with a long-term horizon in companies that are active in a non-cyclical business, already have or aim for a leading market position and have further growth and value creation potential. A strong management team and a healthy corporate culture are also important. In addition to its stake in Barry Callebaut, Jacobs Holding has established two new investments pillars over the past three years: dental services, with Colosseum Dental Group and North American Dental Group, and Cognita, which operates over 70 private schools worldwide.



About Ontario Teachers'

The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (Ontario Teachers') is Canada's largest single-profession pension plan, with CAD 201.4 billion in net assets at June 30, 2019. It holds a diverse global portfolio of assets, approximately 80% of which is managed in-house, and has earned an annual total-fund net return of 9.7% since the plan's founding in 1990 (all figures as at Dec. 31, 2018 unless noted). Ontario Teachers' is an independent organization headquartered in Toronto. Its Asia-Pacific region office is located in Hong Kong and its Europe, Middle East & Africa region office is in London. The defined-benefit plan, which is fully funded, invests and administers the pensions of the province of Ontario's 327,000 active and retired teachers.

