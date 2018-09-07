Jacobson Pharma : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Friday, 7 September 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited ඩ΢Ѕ߅޼ႡᖹϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Stock Code : 2633

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON FRIDAY, 7 SEPTEMBER 2018

At the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited (the "Company") held on Friday, 7 September 2018, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 27 July 2018 were taken by poll. The poll results are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions Number of Votes (Approximate%) For Against 1. To receive, consider and approve the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the reports of the directors and auditors for the year ended 31 March 2018. 1,460,543,320 (99.94%) 880,000 (0.06%) 2. To declare a final dividend of HK 2.9 cents per share for the year ended 31 March 2018. 1,461,423,320 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3. To re-elect Mr. Sum Kwong Yip, Derek as an executive director of the Company. 1,460,543,320 (99.94%) 880,000 (0.06%) 4. To re-elect Mr. Yim Chun Leung as an executive director of the Company. 1,460,543,320 (99.94%) 880,000 (0.06%) 5. To re-elect Professor Wong Chi Kei, Ian as an independent non-executive director of the Company. 1,453,259,320 (99.44%) 8,164,000 (0.56%) Ordinary Resolutions Number of Votes (Approximate%) For Against 6. To authorise the board of directors (the " Board") to fix the respective directors' remuneration. 1,461,423,320 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 7. To re-appoint Messrs. KPMG as auditors until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration. 1,460,543,320 (99.94%) 880,000 (0.06%) 8. To give a general mandate to the directors to repurchase shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution. 1,461,423,320 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 9. To give a general mandate to the directors to issue, allot and deal with additional shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution. 1,393,295,320 (95.34%) 68,128,000 (4.66%) 10. To extend the general mandate granted to the directors to issue, allot and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company by the aggregate number of the shares repurchased by the Company. 1,397,683,320 (95.64%) 63,740,000 (4.36%)

Notes: (a) As a majority of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions numbered 1 to 10, all resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions. (b) As at the date of the AGM, the total number of shares of the Company in issue was 2,015,625,000 shares. (c) The total number of shares of the Company entitling the holder to attend and vote on the resolutions at the AGM was 2,015,625,000 shares. (d) There were no shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

(e) No shareholder of the Company was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM.

(f) None of the shareholders of the Company have stated their intention in the Company's circular dated 27 July 2018 to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.

(g) The Company's branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

By Order of the Board Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited

Wu Lai King

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 7 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Sum Kwong Yip, Derek (also as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Yim Chun Leung and Ms. Pun Yue Wai as executive Directors, Professor Lam Sing Kwong, Simon as non-executive Director, Dr. Lam Kwing Tong, Alan, Mr. Young Chun Man, Kenneth and Professor Wong Chi Kei, Ian as independent non-executive Directors.