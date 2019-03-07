Jacquet Metal Service SA: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Jacquet Metal Service SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights

exercisable at

Shareholders' meeting January 31th, 2019 24 028 438 33 780 873

A total number of 33 780 873 voting rights were attached to the 24 028 438 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 366 386 voting rights attached to the 366 386 shares held by JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

