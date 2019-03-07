Log in
Jacquet Metal Service SA: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

03/07/2019 | 12:01pm EST

Regulatory News:

Jacquet Metal Service SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date   Total number of shares  

Number of voting rights
exercisable at
Shareholders' meeting

January 31th, 2019   24 028 438   33 780 873

A total number of 33 780 873 voting rights were attached to the 24 028 438 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 366 386 voting rights attached to the 366 386 shares held by JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.


© Business Wire 2019
