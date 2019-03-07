Jacquet Metal Service SA: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:
Jacquet Metal Service SA (Paris:JCQ):
|
Date
|
|
Total number of shares
|
|
Number of voting rights
exercisable at
Shareholders'
meeting
|
January 31th, 2019
|
|
24 028 438
|
|
33 780 873
A total number of 33 780 873 voting rights were
attached to the 24 028 438 underlying shares (referred to as
'theoretical voting rights'), including 366 386 voting rights
attached to the 366 386 shares held by JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA
that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the
provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French
Commercial Code.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005394/en/