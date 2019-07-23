Jacquet Metal Service: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Jacquet Metal Service (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable

at Shareholders' meeting June 30th, 2019 24 028 438 33 781 573

A total number of 33 781 573 voting rights were attached to the 24 028 438 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 368 636 voting rights attached to the 368 636 shares held by JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005463/en/