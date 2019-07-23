Log in
Jacquet Metal Service: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

07/23/2019 | 11:46am EDT

Regulatory News:

Jacquet Metal Service (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights exercisable
at Shareholders' meeting

June 30th, 2019

24 028 438

33 781 573

A total number of 33 781 573 voting rights were attached to the 24 028 438 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 368 636 voting rights attached to the 368 636 shares held by JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.


