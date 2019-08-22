Log in
Jacquet Metal Service: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

08/22/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Jacquet Metal Service (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights
exercisable at
Shareholders' meeting

July 31st, 2019

24 028 438

33 781 525

A total number of 33 781 525 voting rights were attached to the 24 028 438 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 373 095 voting rights attached to the 373 095 shares held by JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.


© Business Wire 2019
