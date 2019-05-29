Log in
Jacquet Metal Service: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

05/29/2019 | 11:46am EDT

Regulatory News:

Jacquet Metal Service (Paris:JCQ):

Date     Total number of shares    

Number of voting rights
exercisable at
Shareholders' meeting

April 30th, 2019     24 028 438     33 781 523

A total number of 33 781 523 voting rights were attached to the 24 028 438 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 369 847 voting rights attached to the 369 847 shares held by JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.


© Business Wire 2019
