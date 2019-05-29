Jacquet Metal Service: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:
Jacquet Metal Service (Paris:JCQ):
|
Date
|
|
|
Total number of shares
|
|
|
Number of voting rights
exercisable at
Shareholders' meeting
|
April 30th, 2019
|
|
|
24 028 438
|
|
|
33 781 523
A total number of 33 781 523 voting rights were attached to the
24 028 438 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting
rights'), including 369 847 voting rights attached to the 369
847 shares held by JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA that also cannot be
exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the
Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
