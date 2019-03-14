Jade Global : is a Silver Sponsor at the Oracle Modern Business Experience; the Newest Oracle Conference to Highlight Finance, HR and Supply Chain With Oracle Cloud!

Jade Global, leading enterprise technology partner for Oracle Cloud
integration, consulting & IT outsourcing, will be sponsoring and
presenting at the Oracle Modern Business Experience (Oracle MBX) from
March 19th-21st at the Mandalay Bay Convention
Center in Las Vegas. The conference is Oracle’s inaugural and
largest-ever event dedicated to finance, human resources and supply
chain professionals. It is a fusion of previous years’ Modern Finance
Experience, Oracle HCM World, and Modern Supply Chain Experience
Conferences.
Jade Global will be located at Kiosk LOM-08 in the Logistics and Order
Management section of the Exhibition showcase. Jade’s subject matter
experts plan to exhibit content-rich demos and engage in discussions
surrounding Jade Global’s extensive portfolio of Oracle services and
solutions including Oracle Financials, Revenue Management, Business
Intelligence, and Enterprise Resource Planning both on Cloud and
on-premise.
Karan Yaramada, Jade Global CEO, is looking forward to the new
opportunity at Oracle MBX. “We are excited to be a silver partner for
Oracle Modern Business Experience this year. As cloud migration
accelerates, it is a great opportunity for us to share our journey and
experience in migrating to Oracle Cloud including Finance, HCM, and
Supply Chain, all at one place,” stated Karan.
At Jade Global’s kiosk, visitors can learn about Oracle Cloud solutions
for manufacturing, planning, order management and pricing strategy. Jade
Global’s experts will be at Kiosk LOM-08 speaking about SOA Cloud for
B2B, EDI integrations, and the future of the supply chain and finance
markets. Jade Global’s Director of Supply Chain, ERP Practice Head, and
Business Development executives are available to meet
with at Oracle MBX.
Jade Global’s VP Enterprise Applications, Raja Sekhar is presenting at
Oracle MBX. His talk will cover the lessons learned and pitfalls during
various customer implementations in Oracle Cloud. Those who attend
Raja’s session can expect to leave with a better understanding of how to
create the right balance between velocity and perfection to drive
digital transformation.
Attend Jade Global’s Theatre Session
Cloud 360 Journey of Cloud Implementation – Beyond the Obvious! [THT2466]
Thursday
| March 21, 2019 | 1:20 PM | MBX Theater 2 (Exhibit Hall – Supply Chain)
About Jade Global
Jade Global is an Oracle Platinum Cloud Select Partner and member of the
Oracle Cloud Excellence Implementer (CEI) Program. They have been
recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by
Inc. 5000. Jade is headquartered in San Jose, California with U.S.
offices in Philadelphia, San Diego and Los Angeles. Learn more at www.jadeglobal.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005944/en/