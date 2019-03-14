Jade Global : is a Silver Sponsor at the Oracle Modern Business Experience; the Newest Oracle Conference to Highlight Finance, HR and Supply Chain With Oracle Cloud!

Jade Global, leading enterprise technology partner for Oracle Cloud integration, consulting & IT outsourcing, will be sponsoring and presenting at the Oracle Modern Business Experience (Oracle MBX) from March 19th-21st at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The conference is Oracle’s inaugural and largest-ever event dedicated to finance, human resources and supply chain professionals. It is a fusion of previous years’ Modern Finance Experience, Oracle HCM World, and Modern Supply Chain Experience Conferences.

Jade Global will be located at Kiosk LOM-08 in the Logistics and Order Management section of the Exhibition showcase. Jade’s subject matter experts plan to exhibit content-rich demos and engage in discussions surrounding Jade Global’s extensive portfolio of Oracle services and solutions including Oracle Financials, Revenue Management, Business Intelligence, and Enterprise Resource Planning both on Cloud and on-premise.

Karan Yaramada, Jade Global CEO, is looking forward to the new opportunity at Oracle MBX. “We are excited to be a silver partner for Oracle Modern Business Experience this year. As cloud migration accelerates, it is a great opportunity for us to share our journey and experience in migrating to Oracle Cloud including Finance, HCM, and Supply Chain, all at one place,” stated Karan.

At Jade Global’s kiosk, visitors can learn about Oracle Cloud solutions for manufacturing, planning, order management and pricing strategy. Jade Global’s experts will be at Kiosk LOM-08 speaking about SOA Cloud for B2B, EDI integrations, and the future of the supply chain and finance markets. Jade Global’s Director of Supply Chain, ERP Practice Head, and Business Development executives are available to meet with at Oracle MBX.

Jade Global’s VP Enterprise Applications, Raja Sekhar is presenting at Oracle MBX. His talk will cover the lessons learned and pitfalls during various customer implementations in Oracle Cloud. Those who attend Raja’s session can expect to leave with a better understanding of how to create the right balance between velocity and perfection to drive digital transformation.

Attend Jade Global’s Theatre Session

Cloud 360 Journey of Cloud Implementation – Beyond the Obvious! [THT2466]

Thursday | March 21, 2019 | 1:20 PM | MBX Theater 2 (Exhibit Hall – Supply Chain)

About Jade Global

Jade Global is an Oracle Platinum Cloud Select Partner and member of the Oracle Cloud Excellence Implementer (CEI) Program. They have been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by Inc. 5000. Jade is headquartered in San Jose, California with U.S. offices in Philadelphia, San Diego and Los Angeles. Learn more at www.jadeglobal.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005944/en/