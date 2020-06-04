Jadestone Energy : Granted Relief from Canadian Reporting Requirements

June 4, 2020-Singapore: Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE) ('Jadestone' or the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, announces that is has been granted relief from certain Canadian disclosure obligations effective immediately.

Relief granted consistent with a designated foreign issuer

The Company's principal regulator in Canada, the British Columbia Securities Commission ('BCSC'), has granted Jadestone relief from certain Canadian disclosure requirements, generally consistent with the relief granted to a designated foreign issuer ('DFI'), as defined in National Instrument 71-102 Continuous Disclosure and Other Exemptions Relating to Foreign Issuers. The BCSC's order granting this relief is available at: https://www.bcsc.bc.ca/Securities_Law/Exemption_Orders/.

While the Company remains a British Columbia incorporated corporation, and will continue as a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, henceforth the Company will provide disclosure in Canada generally consistent with the disclosures required of a DFI.

Jadestone's management sought this relief as part of its ongoing transition from Canadian driven disclosures and practices towards those expected of companies admitted to trading on AIM, as a reflection of the Company's sole listing now being AIM, and its shareholder base which is predominantly comprised of UK and European institutional investors. The Company anticipates material savings in both administrative costs and management time as a result of this relief.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Company's disclosures, as required by the AIM Rules for Companies, and UK legislation applicable to the Company, are unaffected by this decision and remain in place.

Semi-annual reporting

A key consequence of the BCSC decision is that the Company will no longer be required to report quarterly financial information, and will instead now report financial results on a semi-annual basis, in line with market practice in the UK, and as required by the AIM Rules for Companies.

The next financial information to be reported will be the Company's half yearly report, in respect of the six months to June 30, 2020, which will be published no later than September 30, 2020. This will be followed by its audited financial statements for the year to December 31, 2020, published no later than June 30, 2021; in each case, in accordance with the AIM Rules for Companies.

Cessation of quarterly reporting will help to deliver more comparable financial information that might otherwise be impacted by, among other things, differences in timing of crude oil liftings quarter-to-quarter, as well as the irregular pattern of workovers at Stag. It also encourages a focus on enhancing value and sustainable growth over the longer term, rather than a short term cycle of quarterly reporting.

Reserves reporting and certain other remaining Canadian requirements

The Company is still required to report its proved and probable reserves on an annual basis in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook. This is a standard acceptable under the AIM Rules for Companies. All of Jadestone's public disclosures regarding its oil and gas activities need to comply with these standards.

The Company also remains subject to certain other Canadian disclosure requirements including, among other requirements, the securities legislation requirements relating to business combinations and related party transactions in MI 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions and the disclosure requirements under Canada's Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act.

Disclosures made pursuant to the AIM Rules for Companies and legislation in the UK applicable to the Company, will also be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authority via SEDAR, in place of Canadian-mandated disclosures.

UK corporate governance code

The Company continues to follow Canadian corporate governance practices and principles, and explains to both shareholders and to broader stakeholders, those instances where those practices and principles diverge from UK norms. The Company is currently assessing UK corporate governance codes, and will select an appropriate code to adopt on or before December 31, 2020.

- Ends -

