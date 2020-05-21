Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jadestone Energy : Notice of Financial Results for the Period Ending March 31, 2020 and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 02:34am EDT
Notice of Financial Results for the Period Ending March 31, 2020 and Conference Call

May 21, 2020-Singapore: Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE) ('Jadestone' or the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, will issue its consolidated interim unaudited financial statements for the period ending March 31, 2020, on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London), and 4:00 a.m. (Toronto) the same day, Thursday, May 28, 2020, including a question and answer session.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available at the below webcast link. Dial-in details are provided below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The results for the period ended March 31, 2020 will be available on the Company's website at: www.jadestone-energy.com/investor-relations/.

Webcast link:https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1324011&tp_key=b2bfd089cb
Event conference title: Jadestone Energy Inc. - First Quarter Results
Start time: 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London), 4:00 a.m. (Toronto)
Date: Thursday, May 28, 2020
Conference ID: 60174148

Country Dial-In Numbers
Australia 1800076068
Canada (Toronto) +1 416 764 8688
Canada (Toll free) 888 390 0605
France 0800916834
Germany 08007240293
Germany (Mobile) 08007240293
Hong Kong 800962712
Indonesia 0078030208221
Ireland 1800939111
Ireland (Mobile) 1800939111
Japan 006633812569
Malaysia 1800817426
New Zealand 0800453421
Singapore 8001013217
Switzerland 0800312635
Switzerland (Mobile) 0800312635
United Kingdom 08006522435
United States (Toll free) 888 390 0605

Area access numbers are subject to carrier capacity and call volumes.

- Ends -

Enquiries

Jadestone Energy Inc. +65 6324 0359 (Singapore)
Paul Blakeley, President and CEO +1 403 975 6752 (Canada)
Dan Young, CFO +44 7392 940495 (UK)
Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager ir@jadestone-energy.com
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)
Callum Stewart
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
BMO Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7236 1010 (UK)
Thomas Rider
Jeremy Low
Thomas Hughes
Camarco (Public Relations Advisor) + 44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)
Billy Clegg jadestone@camarco.co.uk
James Crothers

This announcement does not contain inside information.

Disclaimer

Jadestone Energy Inc. published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 06:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:49aORIX : Announcement Regarding Management Changes
PU
02:49aORIX : Announcement Regarding Candidates for Member of the Board of Directors and Member Composition of the Three Committees of ORIX Corporation
PU
02:49aORIX : Announcement Regarding Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 and Interim Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
PU
02:48aBlackRock Softens Its Stance on Argentine Payments -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWALMART : U.S. Chief Sees Changes in Shopping
DJ
02:47aTarget Is Boosted by Sheltering, Reopenings -- WSJ
DJ
02:46aWHITBREAD : to raise $1.2 billion to weather COVID-19 crisis as profit drops
RE
02:44aIGOR MAKOVSKIY : about a thousand employees of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region will undergo full-fledged distance learning for the first time on digital transformation of the electric grid complex
PU
02:42aAVIVA : first quarter sales rise, estimates $195 million COVID-19 claims
RE
02:41aPUBLICIS GROUPE : Wins Media Deal With McDonald's in China
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. arrests two men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape
2SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Interim Dividend
3AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : first quarter sales rise, estimates $195 million COVID-19 claims
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa in advanced talks for state rescue deal worth about $10..
5PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : PETS AT HOME : sees weaker H1 profit as stockpiling demand eases
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group