Jadestone Energy : Notice of Financial Results for the Period Ending March 31, 2020 and Conference Call

Notice of Financial Results for the Period Ending March 31, 2020 and Conference Call
May 21, 2020-Singapore: Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE) ('Jadestone' or the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, will issue its consolidated interim unaudited financial statements for the period ending March 31, 2020, on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London), and 4:00 a.m. (Toronto) the same day, Thursday, May 28, 2020, including a question and answer session.
The live webcast of the presentation will be available at the below webcast link. Dial-in details are provided below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The results for the period ended March 31, 2020 will be available on the Company's website at: www.jadestone-energy.com/investor-relations/.
Webcast link:https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1324011&tp_key=b2bfd089cb
Event conference title: Jadestone Energy Inc. - First Quarter Results
Start time: 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London), 4:00 a.m. (Toronto)
Date: Thursday, May 28, 2020
Conference ID: 60174148
|
Country
|
Dial-In Numbers
|
Australia
|
1800076068
|
Canada (Toronto)
|
+1 416 764 8688
|
Canada (Toll free)
|
888 390 0605
|
France
|
0800916834
|
Germany
|
08007240293
|
Germany (Mobile)
|
08007240293
|
Hong Kong
|
800962712
|
Indonesia
|
0078030208221
|
Ireland
|
1800939111
|
Ireland (Mobile)
|
1800939111
|
Japan
|
006633812569
|
Malaysia
|
1800817426
|
New Zealand
|
0800453421
|
Singapore
|
8001013217
|
Switzerland
|
0800312635
|
Switzerland (Mobile)
|
0800312635
|
United Kingdom
|
08006522435
|
United States (Toll free)
|
888 390 0605
Area access numbers are subject to carrier capacity and call volumes.
- Ends -
Enquiries
|
Jadestone Energy Inc.
|
+65 6324 0359 (Singapore)
|
Paul Blakeley, President and CEO
|
+1 403 975 6752 (Canada)
|
Dan Young, CFO
|
+44 7392 940495 (UK)
|
Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager
|
ir@jadestone-energy.com
|
|
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker)
|
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)
|
Callum Stewart
|
Simon Mensley
|
Ashton Clanfield
|
|
BMO Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
|
+44 (0) 20 7236 1010 (UK)
|
Thomas Rider
|
Jeremy Low
|
Thomas Hughes
|
|
Camarco (Public Relations Advisor)
|
+ 44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)
|
Billy Clegg
|
jadestone@camarco.co.uk
|
James Crothers
This announcement does not contain inside information.
Disclaimer
Jadestone Energy Inc. published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 06:33:05 UTC