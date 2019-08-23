Log in
Jaguar Health : Corporate Presentation – August 2019

0
08/23/2019 | 04:53am EDT

Jaguar Health, Inc.

(NASDAQ: JAGX)

Overview - August 2019

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding the Company's plan to file an IND in 1H 2020 for lechlemer for the possible indication of diarrhea caused by cholera, the Company's belief that lechlemer may offer a possible Priority Review Voucher opportunity, the Company's statements regarding planned next steps for clinical trials (including the Company's plan to submit documentation in 2H 2019 to the FDA for the planned formulation of crofelemer for feeding tube administration to support investigation of a pediatric liquid formulation of crofelemer for the possible indication of Congenital Diarrheal Disease (CDD), and the Company's plan to file an IND and initiate the CDD investigator-initiated trial in 2H 2019), the Company's expectation that it will file an IND for the CTD supplemental indication in 2H 2019, the Company's expectations regarding the timing of filings with the SEC, the Company's expectation that it will file the Target Animal Safety Technical Section with FDA in the third quarter of 2019 for Canalevia for treatment of CID in dogs, the Company's plans to pursue additional business development deals in 2H 2019, plans to initiate a primary nonclinical study in Q3 2019 to evaluate effects of crofelemer on diarrhea induced in dogs by a specific tyrosine kinase inhibitor, plans to expand the geography for commercialization of Mytesi in Q3 2019, and the timing of data results from planned proof of concept, field, investigator-initiated trials, and other studies are forward- looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control. Please see the risk factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are also advised that our projected sales do not take into account the royalties and other payments we will need to make to our Licensors and strategic partners. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

2

NASDAQ:JAGX

Our Story: From Tree to Bottle

Crofelemer was discovered through the science of ethnobotany

3

NASDAQ:JAGX

Company Pipeline & Product

  • Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceutical company focused on gastrointestinal products. Its lead product is Mytesi (crofelemer).

HIV-D Launched*

Cancer Therapy-Related Diarrhea

Congenital Diarrhea Disorders/ Short

Bowel Syndrome

Inflammatory Bowel Disease -

Supportive Care

Mytesi Expansion

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Diarrhea

Idiopathic/Functional Diarrhea

Cholera/Lechlemer/PRV

* Symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy

4

NASDAQ:JAGX

Global Growth Potential-- Strategy

Hold global rights to FDA-approved product with:

  • Chronic safety profile
  • Commercial manufacturing in place
  • Multiple potentialfollow-on indications addressing large patient populations in need
  • Phase 2 and/orproof-of-concept data for most target indications

Build value recognition in Jaguar by all stakeholders:

"Live within our means": Mytesi HIV sales

  • Business development partnerships to progress pipeline development globally
    • Knight Therapeutics license for Canada and Israel with milestones of approximately $18M + royalties

5

NASDAQ:JAGX

Product Portfolio

PRODUCT

INDICATION

DEVELOPMENT STAGE

PRECLINICAL

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

MARKET

Mytesi

Noninfectious diarrhea in adults with

HIV/AIDS antiretroviral therapy

Interim data

expected

Mytesi

Cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD)

Q3 2019; study report

expected Q1 2020

Mytesi

Supportive care for IBD

Formulation of

Rare Disease Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS)

Orphan-drug status for SBS;

applying for Orphan-drug status for

crofelemer

& Congenital Diarrheal Disease (CDD)

CDD

Mytesi

IBS - Diarrhea Predominant

Paper submitted to

(IBS-D)

publication

Mytesi

Idiopathic/functional diarrhea

IRB approval

for Jaguar

investigator-

initiated trial in Q1, 2019

Cholera and other GI indications (second

Receiving

preclinical services funded by the

Lechlemer*

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious

generation anti-secretory agent)

Diseases for dog and rat toxicity studies

*Priority Review Voucher (PRV)

6

NASDAQ:JAGX

How Mytesi Works

NASDAQ:JAGX

How Mytesi Works

  • Mytesi works differently from other treatments for diarrhea.

With Mytesi, it's about water flow

Mytesi works to make the amount of water in your GI tract normal

Less water flowing into your GI tract = less watery diarrhea

Mytesi only acts in the GI tract. It doesn't travel

through your whole body

Most other diarrhea medicines work by slowing down

your GI tract, i.e. opioids cause constipation

8

NASDAQ:JAGX

Unique Anti-Secretory Mechanism of Action in Mammals

Mytesi (crofelemer) acts at the commonlast step in a physiological pathway, regardless of cause,

therebynormalizing defective secretion,specifically mitigating dehydration

Intestinal Lumen

Intestinal Lumen

Intestinal Lumen

Bacterium

Viruses

Drugs/

Toxins/

Cl-

H20

Cl-

Chemo

Other

H20

Cl-

Cl-

Cl-

Cl-

H20

Product

CFTR

CFTR

P

CaCC

CaCC

Channel

Channel

Channel

Channel

H20

H20

H20

cAMP

Cl-

Cl-

Cl-

H20

Cl-

cGMP

Ca2+

H20

H 0

H20

H20

2

H 0

H20

H20

2

Intestinal Epithelial Cell

Intestinal Epithelial Cell

Intestinal Epithelial Cell

Acts locallyin the gut and is minimally absorbed systemically

9

NASDAQ:JAGX

Expansion of Crofelemer Indications

NASDAQ:JAGX

Cancer Therapy-Related Diarrhea (CTD)

PHASE 3

Worldwide per Year

14 Million New Cases

of Cancer Diagnosed1

4 Million People

Receiving

Chemotherapy2

Diarrhea and Cancer Treatments

  • Chemotherapy-induceddiarrhea in ~50-80% of treated patients3

Culture of Supportive Care in Cancer Market

  • Approved drugs forchemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) include Sustol, Aloxi, Akynzeo and Sancuso
  • Allied Market Research estimates that global sales of CINV drugs may reach $2.7 billion by 2022 growing ~7.1% per annum4

11

NASDAQ:JAGX

Cancer Therapy-Related Diarrhea (CTD)

PHASE 3

Chemotherapy Regimens and Targeted Agents Commonly Associated

with Incidence of Diarrhea1

Agent / Regimen

All Grades

Grade

3/4

Erlotinib

55%

6%

Gefitinib

34-47%<1-4%

Afatinib

96%

15%

Lapatinib

48%

7%

Idelalisib

43%

13%

Lapatinib + capecitabine

65%

14%

Capecitabine + docetaxel

14%

Pertuzumab, trastuzumab + docetaxel

67%

8%

Pertuzumab, trastuzumab, docetaxel + caroboplatin

72%

12%

Panobinostat, bortezomib + dexamethasone

68%

25%

Irinotecan

76-82%

16-36%

5-Flourouracil/leucovorin

Bolus (Mayo Clinic)

58-64%12-21%

Bolus (Roswell Park)

79%

29-30%

Infusional (LV5FU2)

44-48%

4-7%

FOLFORX4

46-61%5-12%

FOLFIRI

59-63%10-14%

FOLFOXIRI

78%

20%

Capecitabine

46-48%11-12%

XELOX

60-65%19-20%

Bevacizumab + FOLFIRI

57%

11-14%

Cetuximab + FOLFIRI

63%

11-16%

Cetuximab + irinotecan

81%

21-28%

Panitumumab + FOLFIRI

14%

Neratinib

86 - >95%

40%

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) - neratinib

  • The main adverse event of targeted therapy is diarrhea
  • Diarrhea occurrence ranges from 86% to >95% in all grades and 40% in grade 3 and over
  • Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, fundinginvestigator-initiated trial in breast cancer patients receiving regimens of Herceptin (trastuzumab) and Perjeta (pertuzumab)

12

NASDAQ:JAGX

Cancer Therapy-Related Diarrhea (CTD)

PHASE 3

Next Steps:

  • Interim data from Georgetowninvestigator-initiated Phase 2 trial expected Q3 2019; final study report expected Q1 2020

Funded By: Genentech/Roche

  • Investigator initiated Phase 2 trial in breast cancer patients receiving regimens of Herceptin (trastuzumab) and Perjeta (pertuzumab)
  • "Positive Interim Result" means threshold to continue study beyond 23 patients has been met
    • Threshold: If the power for the observed difference at the end of evaluation of 23 patients is < 20%, the trial will be considered futile
    • 51 patients to complete study

13

NASDAQ:JAGX

Cancer Therapy-Related Diarrhea (CTD)

PHASE 3

Next Steps (continued): Agreement with FDA on single pivotal trial for Phase 3 CTD

  • Jaguar's March 28, 2019 meeting with FDA,current status:
    • Crofelemer safety studies acceptable and no new nonclinical studies required
    • Chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) data acceptable
    • No additional requirements for drug interaction studies for the CTD program
  • Finalizing agreement on enrollment criteria and endpoint statistics for single Phase 3 protocol, incorporating "basket" of chemotherapy and targeted agents
  • Features of proposed Phase 3 pivotal trial:
    • Planned Label:Symptomatic relief of diarrhea in adult patients with solid tumors receiving targeted cancer therapies with or without cycle chemotherapy
    • Principal Investigator &Co-Investigators Identified

14

NASDAQ:JAGX

Clinical Study Evaluating Effect of Mytesi on the Microbiome

  • Study will examine possible benefits of Mytesi on gut health,including bloating and abdominal discomfort, in people living with HIV (PLWH)
  • Clinical research organizationIntegrium, LLCwill provide clinical development services
  • Since the microbiome is an important contributor to gut health, the evaluation of changes in the microbiome in PLWH who experience symptomatic relief from diarrhea is expected to allow further insights into Mytesi's effects on gut health
  • Study funded by an investment in Jaguar by California- based PoC Capital, LLC

15

NASDAQ:JAGX

Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea (CID) in Dogs (MUMS): A Model for Human Development

  • Canalevia™ is acanine-specific formulation of crofelemer
    • We estimate that over 230,000 dogs receive chemotherapy in US each year, and that approximately 25% of these dogs suffer from CID
      • Most receive human chemo agents or Palladia (targeted therapy approved in dogs)
  • Target Animal Safety Study:Canalevia safe in adult dogs & puppies
  • All 5 dogs that entered studies with unformed stools responded, based on a fecal scoring scale of 1 (very hard and dry) to 6 (has texture but no defined shape)

Key:End scores

of 2 or 3

considered ideal

6

6

6

6

6

2

2

2

2

2

DOG 1

DOG 2

DOG 3

DOG 4

DOG 5

Entry Score

End Score

Next Steps:

  • Mid-2019:File final technical section (Target Animal Safety) with FDA
  • With receipt of conditional approval, expect to launch CanaleviaCA-1, 1H 2020

16

NASDAQ:JAGX

Pediatric Orphan-Drug Indications

  • Congenital Diarrheal Disease (CDD)

Rare Congenital Chronic Intestinal Channel Disease Occurring in Early Infancy

  • Severe, lifelong diarrhea; Incidence more prevalent in regions with consanguineous marriage

Treatment Options1and Unmet Needs

    • Lifelong need for nutritional intake either parenterally or a feeding tube
  • Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS)

Complex condition characterized by malabsorption of fluids and nutrients, as well as watery diarrhea, due to congenital deficiencies or surgical resection of small bowel segments

  • Debilitating diarrhea, malnutrition, dehydration and imbalances of fluids and salts
  • ~10k-20kpeople in the U.S. have SBS2
  • Gattex (mfr. NPS Pharma), a subcutaneous injection for SBS patients who need additional nutrition or fluids from parenteral support, annual estimated cost per patient is$378k-$451k3
  • Incidence more prevalent in regions with consanguineous marriage

Next Steps:

  • Submitting IND for CDD
  • Startinginvestigator-initiated Phase 2 trial at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City for CDD & SBS

1www.cincinattichildrens.org/health/c/congenital-diarrheal-disorders

2www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/sites/default/files/legacy/assets/pdfs/short-bowel-disease-crohns.pdf

3www.ahip.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/HighPriceDrugsReport.pdf

17

NASDAQ:JAGX

Investigator-Initiated Trial for Congenital Diarrheal Disease

Submit FDA documentation in 2H 2019 for crofelemer formulation for feeding tube administration

NEXT STEP:

  • Initiation ofinvestigator-initiated trial in 2H 2019

Diarrheal diseases account for 1/9 child deaths worldwide, making diarrhea the second leading cause of death among children under the age of 51

1Diarrhea: Common Illness, Global Killer; www.cdc.gov/healthywater/global/diarrhea-burden.html

"With the early and extreme morbidity and mortality suffered by CDD patients, we welcome the opportunity to participate in the investigation of a novel drug to address the devastating diarrhea and dehydration caused by this lifelong disease for which there is currently no available treatment except parenteral nutrition, and help limit the suffering of patients and their family members."

~ Dr. Mohamad Miqdady

18

NASDAQ:JAGX

Diarrhea Caused by Cholera

PRE-IND

Worldwide per Year

Up to4 million

Up to

143K

cases of Cholera1

deaths1

  • Crofelemer vs placebo 1 hour after azithromycin in cholera:2
    • Reduced amount of watery stool,25-30%

P = 0.025

  • Indian patient study in adults with severe watery diarrhea:3
    • Crofelemer statistically significant in all 7 prospectively defined endpoints
    • Crofelemer superior for overall clinical success, 79% vs. 28%

Lechlemer: Second-GenerationAnti-Secretory Agent in

Development for Cholera

  • June 2019: Jaguar received preclinical services funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

1https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4455997

2Bardhan, et.al., '08 US-Japan Cholera Conf.

3Bardhan PK EID,'09

19

NASDAQ:JAGX

Cholera Tropical Disease Priority Review Voucher (TDPRV) Opportunity: Lechlemer (Second GenerationAnti-SecretoryAgent)

  • Lechlemer, which has the same mechanism of action as crofelemer, and is significantly less costly to produce, may receive a TDPRV, which may be sold to another developer

Priority Review Voucher Transactions

Date

Market Value ($M)

Purchaser

Seller

Jul 2014

$67

Sanofi (SNY)

BioMarin (BMRN)

Nov 2014

$125

Gilead (GILD)

Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF)

May 2015

$245

Sanofi (SNY)

Retrophin (RTRX)

Aug 2015

$350

AbbVie (ABBV)

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

Feb 2017

$125

Gilead (GILD)

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Q3 2017

$150

Teva Pharma (TEVA)

Undisclosed

Nov 2017

$125

Undisclosed

BioMarin (BMRN)

Dec 2017

$130

Novartis (NVS)

Ultragenyx (RARE)

Apr 2018

$110

Jazz Pharm (JAZZ)

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE)

Jul 2018

$81

Undisclosed

Ultragenyx (RARE)

Nov 2018

$80

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Siga Technologies (SIGA)

Mar 2019

$105

Biohaven Pharma (BHVN)

GW Pharma (GWPRF)

Average

$141

Next Steps

  • File IND in 2H 2019 (subject to funding)

20

NASDAQ:JAGX

Mytesi Current Indication

Mytesi (crofelemer 125mg delayed-release tablets) is FDA-approved for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

21

NASDAQ:JAGX

Adults Living with HIV/AIDS & Take ARTs

MacArthur RD, Clay P, Blick G, et al. Long-Term Crofelemer Provides Clinically Relevant Reductions in HIV-Related Diarrhea. Poster presented at: 9th IAS Conference on HIV Science (IAS 2017); 2017 July 23-26; Paris, France.

22

NASDAQ:JAGX

Mytesi Product Characteristics1

Mytesi®

Imodium® A-D OTC

Lomotil®

Indicated for HIV Patients

Yes

No

No

MoA

Normalizes water flow in

Affects peristalsis

Affects peristalsis

GI tract

(constipation)

(constipation)

Opiate Derivative

No

Yes

Yes

Contraindications

None

Yes

Yes

Long Term Data

Yes

No

No

Dosing

Simple BID

Up to 4 caplets/day

QID

(patients often take more)

(patients often take more)

Driving or Operating

No

Yes

Yes

Machinery Precaution

Cardiovascular Toxicity

No

Yes

Yes

1No comparative studies have been done

23

NASDAQ:JAGX

Mytesi Net & Gross1Sales

  • Q2 2019 Net & Gross Sales:Approximately $1.7 Million & $2.4 Million Respectively
  • 2018 Annual Net & Gross Sales:Approximately $4.1 million & $5.7 million Respectively

$2,500,000

$2,000,000

$1,500,000

$1,000,000

$500,000

$0

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Net Sales ($)

Gross Sales ($)

A line-by-line reconciliation of gross sales to net sales is included in the appendix on the final slide of this presentation.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Gross sales percentages issued by the Company are based on gross sales figures that represent Mytesi orders placed by wholesalers with Jaguar's third-party logistics warehouse which generate invoiced sales and cashflow for Napo. Gross sales is used internally by management as an indicator of and to monitor operating performance, including sales performance of Mytesi, salesperson performance, and product growth or declines. The Company believes that the presentation of gross sales provides a closer to real-time useful measure of our operating performance. Gross sales is not a measure that is recognized under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to net sales, which is determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be used alone as an indicator of operating performance in place of net sales. Additionally, gross sales may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, as gross sales has been defined by the Company's internal reporting practices. In addition, gross sales may not be realized in the form of cash receipts as promotional payments and allowances may be deducted from payments received from certain customers.

Chart data on file in Jaguar Health General Ledger

24

NASDAQ:JAGX

1Non-GAAP measure

Jaguar Health by the Numbers

Revenue-Generating Biopharma

With an FDA-Approved Drug

102%

93%

Mytesi Net Sales Growth in

Mytesi Gross Sales Growth in

Q2'19 Versus Q2'181

Q2'19 Versus Q2'181

78%

11%

Growth in Total Mytesi Prescriptions

Growth in Total Mytesi

in Q2'19 Versus Q2'182

Prescriptions in Q2'19 Versus

Q1'192

1Data on file in Jaguar Health General Ledger

25

NASDAQ:JAGX

2Source: IQVIA Monthly NPA Prescription Data

Sales & Marketing

  • Jaguar currently has a direct sales force of 9 sales representatives covering U.S. geographies with the highest potential
  • Co-promotionagreement with RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) provides additive G.I. coverage:
    • 36 sales reps,
    • 4 telesales representatives, and
    • 4 Medical Science Liaisons
  • RedHill is compensated on aper-prescription-filled basis.

26

NASDAQ:JAGX

Mytesi Coverage & Reimbursement

  • Signed agreement with AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP) in April 2018:
    • Available to greater than 90% of ADAP lives nationally
  • Covered by:
    • Top 10 commercial insurers (>245M lives)
    • Top 10 Managed Medicare plans (>2.4M lives)
    • Medicaid in all 50 states
  • Copay coupon program to remove cost as a barrier to filling their prescription.
  • Patient Assistance Program to assist patients with benefit verification, prior authorization, and claims appeals.

ADAP is state administered for persons living with HIV/AIDS authorized under the Ryan White Act of 2016 and often considered insurance of last resort. These persons are not currently receiving or eligible for Medicaid or other Third-Party insurance. Reserved for lower income patients with annual federal income equal to or below 400% of current federal poverty level (2018 poverty level for single household $12,140).

27

NASDAQ:JAGX

Capitalization Table & Debt

NASDAQ:JAGX

July 2019: Closed $16.56 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

  • Underwritten public offering of units for gross proceeds of $16.56 million, which includes the full exercise of the underwriter'sover-allotment option to purchase additional shares and warrants, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Jaguar.
  • Proceeds from offering will be used to fund advancement of Company's pipeline and business development activities, repay outstanding debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

29

NASDAQ:JAGX

Capitalization Table & Debt - Fully Diluted (Practical)

Capitalization as of August 13, 2019

Common Shares Outstanding, voting plus Convertible Preferred (from July offering), as

10,380,958

converted

Non-Voting Common

38,382

Convertible Preferred (Series A Convertible at $19.425 per share)

473,565

Options Pool

4,330,000

Warrants associated with July 2019 offering (exercise price $2.00 per share):

2,807,653

Warrants - Jaguar

Warrants - Class A Reinvestment

3,653,159

Warrants - Series 1 (July 2019 offering)

6,453,421

Warrants - Series 2 (July 2019 offering)

6,453,421

Fully Diluted Shares

34,590,559

Debt outstanding (as of August 13, 2019): $6.7 million; maturity Dec. 31, 2020

30

NASDAQ:JAGX

Upcoming Milestones

  • Q3 2019:Interim data expected for investigator-initiated trial Phase 2 for cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD)
  • Q3 2019:Initiate primary nonclinical study to evaluate effects of crofelemer on diarrhea induced in dogs by a specific tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)
  • Q3 2019:Initiation of IIT for idiopathic/functional diarrhea
  • Q3 2019:File Canalevia Target Animal Safety technical section with FDA
  • Q3 2019:Expanded geography for commercialization of Mytesi
  • 2H 2019:File IND and initiate CDD/SBS investigator-initiated trial in

Abu Dhabi (orphan indication)

  • 2H 2019:File IND for CTD supplemental indication
  • November 2019:File Q3 2019 earnings report
  • Q4 2019 / 1H 2020:Additional business development partnerships to progress pipeline development globally
  • Q1 2020:Final investigator-initiated trial report expected for CTD
  • 1H 2020:File IND for lechlemer/cholera (subject to funding)

31

NASDAQ:JAGX

The Management Team

Name / Title

Experience

28+ years of industry experience

Lisa Conte

Obtained first anti-secretory human product FDA approval

Founder & CEO

Board of directors of Healing Forest Conservancy, Dickey Center for

International Understanding (Dartmouth College)

20+ years of corporate controllership, financial planning & analysis under US

Carol Lizak, MBA

GAAP & IFRS

VP, Chief Accounting Officer

10+ years with public companies including foreign subs (5 years in biopharma)

Prior to joining Jaguar, raised $14M in capital lease and supported $75M follow-on raise

Steven King, PhD

Served as SVP of Sustainable Supply, Ethnobotanical Research & IP: 1989-2017

EVP, Sustainable Supply,

Board of Directors of Healing Forest Conservancy

Ethnobotanical Research & IP

Pravin Chaturvedi, PhD

25+ years drug development experience

Chief Scientific Officer

Co-Founded Scion, IndUS and Oceanyx Pharmaceuticals

Chair of Scientific Advisory Board

Successfully developed Mytesi® (first pivotal adaptive design)

David Sesin, PhD

Pharmaceutical scientist with experience from drug discovery

through manufacturing

Chief Manufacturing Officer

Developed crofelemer manufacturing process

Jonathan Wolin, JD, MBA, CPA

Extensive experience providing legal advice and guidance to public and private

Chief Compliance Officer &

companies in the healthcare and biotechnology industries

Corporate Counsel

32

Board of Directors

Name / Title

Experience

James Bochnowski

Founder of Delphi Ventures, one of the first VC firms to focus exclusively on

investing in life sciences companies

Chairman

Co-founded Technology Venture Investors

Lisa Conte

28+ years of industry experience

Founder, CEO & President

Obtained first anti-secretory human product FDA approval

Jiahao Qiu

Principal of BioVeda China Fund, a life science investment firm

Director

Extensive experience evaluating, managing & investing in life science firms

John Micek III

Managing Partner of Verdant Ventures

Director

Former Managing Director of Silicon Prairie Partners,LP

Jonathan B. Siegel

Founded JBS Healthcare Ventures with a focus on public and private

healthcare investments

Director

18+ years of investment experience

Jeff Johnson

Partner at Sagard Holdings

Former portfolio manager at Evercore Asset Management and Citigroup

Director

Asset Management

Greg Divis

Chief Operating Officer of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

28+ years of direct operating and global leadership experience in specialty

Director

pharmaceuticals

David MacNaughtan

25+ years of biopharmaceutical industry experience, with roles spanning

financing, venture capital, royalty investing, business development, and

Director

process development

33

NASDAQ:JAGX

Investment Highlights

Mytesi: FDA-Approved

Human Drug

Mytesi Expansion

Priority Review Voucher

Strategic Partnerships

Strong Management Team

Proprietary Position

•Only FDA-approved diarrhea treatment that's been studied specifically in adults with HIV / AIDS

•Potential multiple follow-on human indications of Mytesi

•Cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD) indication in Phase 2 study - interim data expected Q3 2019; final report expected Q1 2020

•Pivotal trial design agreement with FDA

•Potential to receive Priority Review Voucher (PRV) •Average sale of PRV - $141 million

•Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) Ex-US (Israel, Canada) commercialization agreement for current and future Jaguar products

•RedHill Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Co-promotion agreement

•Investigator-initiated Phase 2 clinical trial funded by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group

•Key management has been with the company for >15 years •Chairman of board and key investors have invested for >25 years •Significant investment in bridge financing by board members & CEO

•~141 patents (majority do not expire until 2027 - 2031) and ~24 patents pending •Strong control over commercial scale of raw material sourcing

•Botanical guidance protection - no generic pathway

•Orphan-drug designation received for Mytesi for the potential SBS pediatric indication

34

NASDAQ:JAGX

Napo Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) Members & Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Advisors to Napo

Pravin Chaturvedi, PhD: Chair of Napo's SABs. Pravin brings 25+ years drug development experience in pharmaceutical/biotech field; Successfully developed crofelemer (Mytesi) (first pivotal adaptive design)

Cancer Therapy-Related Diarrhea SAB

  • Lee Schwartzberg, MD, FACP: Executive Director of the West Cancer Center, a multispecialty oncology practice affiliated with the University of Tennessee; Chief, Division of Hematology/Oncology, the University of Tennessee Health Science Center
  • Eric Roeland, MD: Attending Physician, Center for Palliative Care, Harvard Medical School
  • Hope Rugo, MD: Clinical Professor of Medicine, Director Breast Oncology and Clinical Trials Education, Division of Hematology and Oncology, University of California San Francisco

IBD SAB

  • Corey Siegel, MD, MS: Associate Professor of Medicine; Associate Professor of The Dartmouth Institute; Director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center at theDartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

Pediatric Indications (SBS and CDD) SAB

  • Mohammed Miqdady, MD: Chief of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi
  • Martin Martin, MD: Professor, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
  • Sue Rhee, MD: Division Chief, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition Pediatric gastroenterologist and liver specialist, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital

KOLs: Diarrhea Related to HIV and Other Infectious Diseases

  • Patrick Clay, PharmD: Consultant
  • Herbert DuPont, MD: Professor and Director, Center for Infectious Diseases, University of Texas Houston School of Public Health
  • Pradip Bardhan, MBBS, MD: Chief Physician at ICDDR,B, Bangladesh
  • Paulo Pacheco, MD: Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, New York University Langone Health
  • Elie Schochet, MD, FACS: Colorectal surgeon, Holy Cross Medical Group

KOLs: Cancer Therapy-Related Diarrhea

  • Herbert DuPont, MD: Professor and Director, Center for Infectious Diseases, University of Texas Houston School of Public Health
  • Pablo C. Okhuysen, MD: Department of Infectious Diseases, Infection Control, and Employee Health, Division of Internal Medicine, MD Anderson

KOLs: Diarrhea Related to IBS

  • Anthony Lembo, MD: Director of the GI Motility and Functional Bowel Disorders Program at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School
  • Doug Drossman, MD:Co-Director Emeritus, UNC Center for Functional GI and Motility Disorders Adjunct Professor of Medicine and Psychiatry, University of North Carolina School of Medicine
  • William Chey, MD: Professor of Internal Medicine and Professor of Nutritional Sciences, University of Michigan School of Public Health

KOLs: Diarrhea Related to IBD

  • Brooks D. Cash, MD, AGAF, FACG, FACP, FASGE: Division Director, Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition Visiting Professor of Medicine, The University of Texas McGovern Medical School
  • David Rubin, MD: Joseph B. Kirsner Professor of Medicine Section Chief, Gastroenterology, Hepatology and NutritionCo-Director, Digestive Diseases Center, University of Chicago Medicine
  • Charles Bernstein, MD: Distinguished Professor of Medicine and Bingham Chair in Gastroenterology Research, University of Manitoba
  • William Sandborn, MD: Director, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center Chief, Division of Gastroenterology Professor of Medicine, US San Diego Health
  • Scott Lee, MD: Associate Professor of Medicine, Digestive Health Center, University of Washington Medical Center
  • Edward Loftus, Jr., MD: Consultant, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine, Mayo Clinic
  • Douglas Wolf, MD: Medical Director of IBD Research at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates. Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine

KOLs: Pediatric Indications (SBS and CDD)

  • Jay Thiagarajah, MD, PhD: Attending Physician, Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, Boston Children's Hospital. Instructor of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School
  • James Goldenring, MD., PhD: Professor of Surgery, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. Paul W. Sanger Chair in Experimental Surgery. Professor of Cell and Developmental Biology

35

NASDAQ:JAGX

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX)

Investor Relations Contact

Peter Hodge

phodge@jaguar.health

NASDAQ:JAGX

Appendix A - GAAP and Non-GAAP Basis

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Mytesi Gross Sales

$

(795,303)

$

(1,162,890)

$

(1,592,801)

$

(2,179,289)

$

(2,143,513)

$

(2,350,057)

Mytesi allowance for sales discounts

$

106,609

$

211,747

$

343,118

$

440,852

$

463,269

$

542,708

Mytesi allowance for sales returns

$

30,020

$

15,629

$

42,403

$

79,856

$

32,146

$

25,789

Mytesi wholesaler fee

$

75,405

$

81,344

$

99,842

$

80,810

$

104,977

$

96,828

Mytesi Net Sales

$

(583,269)

$

(854,170)

$

(1,107,438)

$

(1,577,771)

$

(1,543,121)

$

(1,684,732)

37

Disclaimer

Jaguar Health Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 08:52:04 UTC
