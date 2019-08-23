Jaguar Health : Corporate Presentation – August 2019 0 08/23/2019 | 04:53am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Overview - August 2019 Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding the Company's plan to file an IND in 1H 2020 for lechlemer for the possible indication of diarrhea caused by cholera, the Company's belief that lechlemer may offer a possible Priority Review Voucher opportunity, the Company's statements regarding planned next steps for clinical trials (including the Company's plan to submit documentation in 2H 2019 to the FDA for the planned formulation of crofelemer for feeding tube administration to support investigation of a pediatric liquid formulation of crofelemer for the possible indication of Congenital Diarrheal Disease (CDD), and the Company's plan to file an IND and initiate the CDD investigator-initiated trial in 2H 2019), the Company's expectation that it will file an IND for the CTD supplemental indication in 2H 2019, the Company's expectations regarding the timing of filings with the SEC, the Company's expectation that it will file the Target Animal Safety Technical Section with FDA in the third quarter of 2019 for Canalevia for treatment of CID in dogs, the Company's plans to pursue additional business development deals in 2H 2019, plans to initiate a primary nonclinical study in Q3 2019 to evaluate effects of crofelemer on diarrhea induced in dogs by a specific tyrosine kinase inhibitor, plans to expand the geography for commercialization of Mytesi in Q3 2019, and the timing of data results from planned proof of concept, field, investigator-initiated trials, and other studies are forward- looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control. Please see the risk factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are also advised that our projected sales do not take into account the royalties and other payments we will need to make to our Licensors and strategic partners. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. 2 NASDAQ:JAGX Our Story: From Tree to Bottle Crofelemer was discovered through the science of ethnobotany 3 NASDAQ:JAGX Company Pipeline & Product Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceutical company focused on gastrointestinal products. Its lead product is Mytesi (crofelemer). HIV-D Launched* Cancer Therapy-Related Diarrhea Congenital Diarrhea Disorders/ Short Bowel Syndrome Inflammatory Bowel Disease - Supportive Care Mytesi Expansion Irritable Bowel Syndrome Diarrhea Idiopathic/Functional Diarrhea Cholera/Lechlemer/PRV * Symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy 4 NASDAQ:JAGX Global Growth Potential-- Strategy Hold global rights to FDA-approved product with: Chronic safety profile

Commercial manufacturing in place

Multiple potential follow-on indications addressing large patient populations in need

follow-on indications addressing large patient populations in need Phase 2 and/or proof-of-concept data for most target indications Build value recognition in Jaguar by all stakeholders: •"Live within our means": Mytesi HIV sales Business development partnerships to progress pipeline development globally

Knight Therapeutics license for Canada and Israel with milestones of approximately $18M + royalties

5 NASDAQ:JAGX Product Portfolio PRODUCT INDICATION DEVELOPMENT STAGE PRECLINICAL PHASE 1 PHASE 2 PHASE 3 MARKET Mytesi Noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS antiretroviral therapy Interim data expected Mytesi Cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD) Q3 2019; study report expected Q1 2020 Mytesi Supportive care for IBD Formulation of Rare Disease Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) Orphan-drug status for SBS; applying for Orphan-drug status for crofelemer & Congenital Diarrheal Disease (CDD) CDD Mytesi IBS - Diarrhea Predominant Paper submitted to (IBS-D) publication Mytesi Idiopathic/functional diarrhea IRB approval for Jaguar investigator- initiated trial in Q1, 2019 Cholera and other GI indications (second Receiving preclinical services funded by the Lechlemer* National Institute of Allergy and Infectious generation anti-secretory agent) Diseases for dog and rat toxicity studies *Priority Review Voucher (PRV) 6 NASDAQ:JAGX How Mytesi Works NASDAQ:JAGX How Mytesi Works Mytesi works differently from other treatments for diarrhea. With Mytesi, it's about water flow Mytesi works to make the amount of water in your GI tract normal Less water flowing into your GI tract = less watery diarrhea Mytesi only acts in the GI tract. It doesn't travel through your whole body Most other diarrhea medicines work by slowing down your GI tract, i.e. opioids cause constipation 8 NASDAQ:JAGX Unique Anti-Secretory Mechanism of Action in Mammals Mytesi (crofelemer) acts at the commonlast step in a physiological pathway, regardless of cause, therebynormalizing defective secretion,specifically mitigating dehydration Intestinal Lumen Intestinal Lumen Intestinal Lumen Bacterium Viruses Drugs/ Toxins/ Cl- H20 Cl- Chemo Other H20 Cl- Cl- Cl- Cl- H20 Product CFTR CFTR P CaCC CaCC Channel Channel Channel Channel H20 H20 H20 cAMP Cl- Cl- Cl- H20 Cl- cGMP Ca2+ H20 H 0 H20 H20 2 H 0 H20 H20 2 Intestinal Epithelial Cell Intestinal Epithelial Cell Intestinal Epithelial Cell Acts locallyin the gut and is minimally absorbed systemically 9 NASDAQ:JAGX Expansion of Crofelemer Indications NASDAQ:JAGX Cancer Therapy-Related Diarrhea (CTD) PHASE 3 Worldwide per Year 14 Million New Cases of Cancer Diagnosed1 4 Million People Receiving Chemotherapy2 Diarrhea and Cancer Treatments Chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in ~50-80% of treated patients 3 Culture of Supportive Care in Cancer Market Approved drugs for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) include Sustol, Aloxi, Akynzeo and Sancuso

chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) include Sustol, Aloxi, Akynzeo and Sancuso Allied Market Research estimates that global sales of CINV drugs may reach $2.7 billion by 2022 growing ~7.1% per annum 4 1National Cancer Institute. Cancer Statistics: http://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/what-is-cancer/statistics 2http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cinv-market.html;Transparency Market Research. CINV Existing and Pipeline Drugs Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast,2014-2020 3https://www.ncbi.nlm.gov/pmc/aritcles/PMC3126005 4https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chemotherapy-induced-nausea-and-vomiting-cinv-market-expected-to-reach-2659-million-by-2022-611755395.html 11 NASDAQ:JAGX Cancer Therapy-Related Diarrhea (CTD) PHASE 3 Chemotherapy Regimens and Targeted Agents Commonly Associated with Incidence of Diarrhea1 Agent / Regimen All Grades Grade 3/4 Erlotinib 55% 6% Gefitinib 34-47%<1-4% Afatinib 96% 15% Lapatinib 48% 7% Idelalisib 43% 13% Lapatinib + capecitabine 65% 14% Capecitabine + docetaxel 14% Pertuzumab, trastuzumab + docetaxel 67% 8% Pertuzumab, trastuzumab, docetaxel + caroboplatin 72% 12% Panobinostat, bortezomib + dexamethasone 68% 25% Irinotecan 76-82% 16-36% 5-Flourouracil/leucovorin Bolus (Mayo Clinic) 58-64%12-21% Bolus (Roswell Park) 79% 29-30% Infusional (LV5FU2) 44-48% 4-7% FOLFORX4 46-61%5-12% FOLFIRI 59-63%10-14% FOLFOXIRI 78% 20% Capecitabine 46-48%11-12% XELOX 60-65%19-20% Bevacizumab + FOLFIRI 57% 11-14% Cetuximab + FOLFIRI 63% 11-16% Cetuximab + irinotecan 81% 21-28% Panitumumab + FOLFIRI 14% Neratinib 86 - >95% 40% Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) - neratinib The main adverse event of targeted therapy is diarrhea

Diarrhea occurrence ranges from 86% to >95% in all grades and 40% in grade 3 and over Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, funding investigator-initiated trial in breast cancer patients receiving regimens of Herceptin (trastuzumab) and Perjeta (pertuzumab) 1https://www.gotoper.com/publications/ajho/2015/2015nov/effective-management-and-prevention-of-neratinib-induced-diarrhea; Effective Management and Prevention of Neratinib-Induced Diarrhea 12 NASDAQ:JAGX Cancer Therapy-Related Diarrhea (CTD) PHASE 3 Next Steps: Interim data from Georgetown investigator-initiated Phase 2 trial expected Q3 2019; final study report expected Q1 2020 Funded By: Genentech/Roche Investigator initiated Phase 2 trial in breast cancer patients receiving regimens of Herceptin (trastuzumab) and Perjeta (pertuzumab)

"Positive Interim Result" means threshold to continue study beyond 23 patients has been met

Threshold: If the power for the observed difference at the end of evaluation of 23 patients is < 20%, the trial will be considered futile 51 patients to complete study

13 NASDAQ:JAGX Cancer Therapy-Related Diarrhea (CTD) PHASE 3 Next Steps (continued): Agreement with FDA on single pivotal trial for Phase 3 CTD Jaguar's March 28, 2019 meeting with FDA, current status :

: Crofelemer safety studies acceptable and no new nonclinical studies required Chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) data acceptable No additional requirements for drug interaction studies for the CTD program

Finalizing agreement on enrollment criteria and endpoint statistics for single Phase 3 protocol, incorporating "basket" of chemotherapy and targeted agents

Features of proposed Phase 3 pivotal trial :

Planned Label: Symptomatic relief of diarrhea in adult patients with solid tumors receiving targeted cancer therapies with or without cycle chemotherapy Principal Investigator & Co-Investigators Identified

14 NASDAQ:JAGX Clinical Study Evaluating Effect of Mytesi on the Microbiome Study will examine possible benefits of Mytesi on gut health, including bloating and abdominal discomfort, in people living with HIV (PLWH)

Clinical research organization Integrium, LLC will provide clinical development services

will provide clinical development services Since the microbiome is an important contributor to gut health, the evaluation of changes in the microbiome in PLWH who experience symptomatic relief from diarrhea is expected to allow further insights into Mytesi's effects on gut health

Study funded by an investment in Jaguar by California- based PoC Capital, LLC 15 NASDAQ:JAGX Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea (CID) in Dogs (MUMS): A Model for Human Development Canalevia™ is a canine-specific formulation of crofelemer

canine-specific formulation of crofelemer We estimate that over 230,000 dogs receive chemotherapy in US each year, and that approximately 25% of these dogs suffer from CID Most receive human chemo agents or Palladia (targeted therapy approved in dogs)

Target Animal Safety Study: Canalevia safe in adult dogs & puppies

Canalevia safe in adult dogs & puppies All 5 dogs that entered studies with unformed stools responded, based on a fecal scoring scale of 1 (very hard and dry) to 6 (has texture but no defined shape) Key:End scores of 2 or 3 considered ideal 6 6 6 6 6 2 2 2 2 2 DOG 1 DOG 2 DOG 3 DOG 4 DOG 5 Entry Score End Score Next Steps: Mid-2019: File final technical section (Target Animal Safety) with FDA

File final technical section (Target Animal Safety) with FDA With receipt of conditional approval, expect to launch Canalevia CA-1, 1H 2020 16 NASDAQ:JAGX Pediatric Orphan-Drug Indications Congenital Diarrheal Disease (CDD) Rare Congenital Chronic Intestinal Channel Disease Occurring in Early Infancy Severe, lifelong diarrhea; Incidence more prevalent in regions with consanguineous marriage Treatment Options1and Unmet Needs Lifelong need for nutritional intake either parenterally or a feeding tube

Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) Complex condition characterized by malabsorption of fluids and nutrients, as well as watery diarrhea, due to congenital deficiencies or surgical resection of small bowel segments Debilitating diarrhea, malnutrition, dehydration and imbalances of fluids and salts

~10k-20k people in the U.S. have SBS 2

people in the U.S. have SBS Gattex (mfr. NPS Pharma), a subcutaneous injection for SBS patients who need additional nutrition or fluids from parenteral support, annual estimated cost per patient is $378k-$451k 3

$378k-$451k Incidence more prevalent in regions with consanguineous marriage Next Steps: Submitting IND for CDD

Starting investigator-initiated Phase 2 trial at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City for CDD & SBS 1www.cincinattichildrens.org/health/c/congenital-diarrheal-disorders 2www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/sites/default/files/legacy/assets/pdfs/short-bowel-disease-crohns.pdf 3www.ahip.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/HighPriceDrugsReport.pdf 17 NASDAQ:JAGX Investigator-Initiated Trial for Congenital Diarrheal Disease Submit FDA documentation in 2H 2019 for crofelemer formulation for feeding tube administration NEXT STEP: Initiation of investigator-initiated trial in 2H 2019 Diarrheal diseases account for 1/9 child deaths worldwide, making diarrhea the second leading cause of death among children under the age of 51 1Diarrhea: Common Illness, Global Killer; www.cdc.gov/healthywater/global/diarrhea-burden.html "With the early and extreme morbidity and mortality suffered by CDD patients, we welcome the opportunity to participate in the investigation of a novel drug to address the devastating diarrhea and dehydration caused by this lifelong disease for which there is currently no available treatment except parenteral nutrition, and help limit the suffering of patients and their family members." ~ Dr. Mohamad Miqdady 18 NASDAQ:JAGX Diarrhea Caused by Cholera PRE-IND Worldwide per Year Up to4 million Up to 143K cases of Cholera1 deaths1 Crofelemer vs placebo 1 hour after azithromycin in cholera: 2

Reduced amount of watery stool, 25-30%

P = 0.025 Indian patient study in adults with severe watery diarrhea: 3

Crofelemer statistically significant in all 7 prospectively defined endpoints Crofelemer superior for overall clinical success, 79% vs. 28%

Lechlemer: Second-GenerationAnti-Secretory Agent in Development for Cholera June 2019: Jaguar received preclinical services funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases 1https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4455997 2Bardhan, et.al., '08 US-Japan Cholera Conf. 3Bardhan PK EID,'09 19 NASDAQ:JAGX Cholera Tropical Disease Priority Review Voucher (TDPRV) Opportunity: Lechlemer (Second GenerationAnti-SecretoryAgent) Lechlemer, which has the same mechanism of action as crofelemer, and is significantly less costly to produce, may receive a TDPRV, which may be sold to another developer Priority Review Voucher Transactions Date Market Value ($M) Purchaser Seller Jul 2014 $67 Sanofi (SNY) BioMarin (BMRN) Nov 2014 $125 Gilead (GILD) Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF) May 2015 $245 Sanofi (SNY) Retrophin (RTRX) Aug 2015 $350 AbbVie (ABBV) United Therapeutics (UTHR) Feb 2017 $125 Gilead (GILD) Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Q3 2017 $150 Teva Pharma (TEVA) Undisclosed Nov 2017 $125 Undisclosed BioMarin (BMRN) Dec 2017 $130 Novartis (NVS) Ultragenyx (RARE) Apr 2018 $110 Jazz Pharm (JAZZ) Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Jul 2018 $81 Undisclosed Ultragenyx (RARE) Nov 2018 $80 Eli Lilly (LLY) Siga Technologies (SIGA) Mar 2019 $105 Biohaven Pharma (BHVN) GW Pharma (GWPRF) Average $141 Next Steps File IND in 2H 2019 (subject to funding) Source: https://www.raps.org/regulatory-focus/news-articles/2017/12/regulatory-explainer-everything-you-need-to-know-about-fdas-priority-review-vouchers 20 NASDAQ:JAGX Mytesi Current Indication Mytesi (crofelemer 125mg delayed-release tablets) is FDA-approved for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. 21 NASDAQ:JAGX Adults Living with HIV/AIDS & Take ARTs MacArthur RD, Clay P, Blick G, et al. Long-Term Crofelemer Provides Clinically Relevant Reductions in HIV-Related Diarrhea. Poster presented at: 9th IAS Conference on HIV Science (IAS 2017); 2017 July 23-26; Paris, France. 22 NASDAQ:JAGX Mytesi Product Characteristics1 Mytesi® Imodium® A-D OTC Lomotil® Indicated for HIV Patients Yes No No MoA Normalizes water flow in Affects peristalsis Affects peristalsis GI tract (constipation) (constipation) Opiate Derivative No Yes Yes Contraindications None Yes Yes Long Term Data Yes No No Dosing Simple BID Up to 4 caplets/day QID (patients often take more) (patients often take more) Driving or Operating No Yes Yes Machinery Precaution Cardiovascular Toxicity No Yes Yes 1No comparative studies have been done 23 NASDAQ:JAGX Mytesi Net & Gross1Sales Q2 2019 Net & Gross Sales: Approximately $1.7 Million & $2.4 Million Respectively

Approximately $1.7 Million & $2.4 Million Respectively 2018 Annual Net & Gross Sales: Approximately $4.1 million & $5.7 million Respectively $2,500,000 $2,000,000 $1,500,000 $1,000,000 $500,000 $0 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Net Sales ($) Gross Sales ($) A line-by-line reconciliation of gross sales to net sales is included in the appendix on the final slide of this presentation. Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Measures Gross sales percentages issued by the Company are based on gross sales figures that represent Mytesi orders placed by wholesalers with Jaguar's third-party logistics warehouse which generate invoiced sales and cashflow for Napo. Gross sales is used internally by management as an indicator of and to monitor operating performance, including sales performance of Mytesi, salesperson performance, and product growth or declines. The Company believes that the presentation of gross sales provides a closer to real-time useful measure of our operating performance. Gross sales is not a measure that is recognized under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to net sales, which is determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be used alone as an indicator of operating performance in place of net sales. Additionally, gross sales may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, as gross sales has been defined by the Company's internal reporting practices. In addition, gross sales may not be realized in the form of cash receipts as promotional payments and allowances may be deducted from payments received from certain customers. Chart data on file in Jaguar Health General Ledger 24 NASDAQ:JAGX 1Non-GAAP measure Jaguar Health by the Numbers Revenue-Generating Biopharma With an FDA-Approved Drug 102% 93% Mytesi Net Sales Growth in Mytesi Gross Sales Growth in Q2'19 Versus Q2'181 Q2'19 Versus Q2'181 78% 11% Growth in Total Mytesi Prescriptions Growth in Total Mytesi in Q2'19 Versus Q2'182 Prescriptions in Q2'19 Versus Q1'192 1Data on file in Jaguar Health General Ledger 25 NASDAQ:JAGX 2Source: IQVIA Monthly NPA Prescription Data Sales & Marketing Jaguar currently has a direct sales force of 9 sales representatives covering U.S. geographies with the highest potential

Co-promotion agreement with RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) provides additive G.I. coverage:

agreement with RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) provides additive G.I. coverage: 36 sales reps, 4 telesales representatives, and 4 Medical Science Liaisons

RedHill is compensated on a per-prescription-filled basis. 26 NASDAQ:JAGX Mytesi Coverage & Reimbursement Signed agreement with AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP) in April 2018:

Available to greater than 90% of ADAP lives nationally

Covered by:

Top 10 commercial insurers (>245M lives) Top 10 Managed Medicare plans (>2.4M lives) Medicaid in all 50 states

Copay coupon program to remove cost as a barrier to filling their prescription.

Patient Assistance Program to assist patients with benefit verification, prior authorization, and claims appeals. ADAP is state administered for persons living with HIV/AIDS authorized under the Ryan White Act of 2016 and often considered insurance of last resort. These persons are not currently receiving or eligible for Medicaid or other Third-Party insurance. Reserved for lower income patients with annual federal income equal to or below 400% of current federal poverty level (2018 poverty level for single household $12,140). 27 NASDAQ:JAGX Capitalization Table & Debt NASDAQ:JAGX July 2019: Closed $16.56 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option Underwritten public offering of units for gross proceeds of $16.56 million, which includes the full exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option to purchase additional shares and warrants, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Jaguar.

over-allotment option to purchase additional shares and warrants, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Jaguar. Proceeds from offering will be used to fund advancement of Company's pipeline and business development activities, repay outstanding debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. 29 NASDAQ:JAGX Capitalization Table & Debt - Fully Diluted (Practical) Capitalization as of August 13, 2019 Common Shares Outstanding, voting plus Convertible Preferred (from July offering), as 10,380,958 converted Non-Voting Common 38,382 Convertible Preferred (Series A Convertible at $19.425 per share) 473,565 Options Pool 4,330,000 Warrants associated with July 2019 offering (exercise price $2.00 per share): 2,807,653 Warrants - Jaguar Warrants - Class A Reinvestment 3,653,159 Warrants - Series 1 (July 2019 offering) 6,453,421 Warrants - Series 2 (July 2019 offering) 6,453,421 Fully Diluted Shares 34,590,559 Debt outstanding (as of August 13, 2019): $6.7 million; maturity Dec. 31, 2020 30 NASDAQ:JAGX Upcoming Milestones Q3 2019: Interim data expected for investigator-initiated trial Phase 2 for cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD)

Interim data expected for investigator-initiated trial Phase 2 for cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD) Q3 2019: Initiate primary nonclinical study to evaluate effects of crofelemer on diarrhea induced in dogs by a specific tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)

Initiate primary nonclinical study to evaluate effects of crofelemer on diarrhea induced in dogs by a specific tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) Q3 2019: Initiation of IIT for idiopathic/functional diarrhea

Initiation of IIT for idiopathic/functional diarrhea Q3 2019: File Canalevia Target Animal Safety technical section with FDA

File Canalevia Target Animal Safety technical section with FDA Q3 2019: Expanded geography for commercialization of Mytesi

Expanded geography for commercialization of Mytesi 2H 2019: File IND and initiate CDD/SBS investigator-initiated trial in Abu Dhabi (orphan indication) 2H 2019: File IND for CTD supplemental indication

File IND for CTD supplemental indication November 2019: File Q3 2019 earnings report

File Q3 2019 earnings report Q4 2019 / 1H 2020: Additional business development partnerships to progress pipeline development globally

Additional business development partnerships to progress pipeline development globally Q1 2020: Final investigator-initiated trial report expected for CTD

Final investigator-initiated trial report expected for CTD 1H 2020: File IND for lechlemer/cholera (subject to funding) 31 NASDAQ:JAGX The Management Team Name / Title Experience •28+ years of industry experience Lisa Conte •Obtained first anti-secretory human product FDA approval Founder & CEO •Board of directors of Healing Forest Conservancy, Dickey Center for International Understanding (Dartmouth College) •20+ years of corporate controllership, financial planning & analysis under US Carol Lizak, MBA GAAP & IFRS VP, Chief Accounting Officer •10+ years with public companies including foreign subs (5 years in biopharma) •Prior to joining Jaguar, raised $14M in capital lease and supported $75M follow-on raise Steven King, PhD •Served as SVP of Sustainable Supply, Ethnobotanical Research & IP: 1989-2017 EVP, Sustainable Supply, •Board of Directors of Healing Forest Conservancy Ethnobotanical Research & IP Pravin Chaturvedi, PhD •25+ years drug development experience Chief Scientific Officer •Co-Founded Scion, IndUS and Oceanyx Pharmaceuticals Chair of Scientific Advisory Board •Successfully developed Mytesi® (first pivotal adaptive design) David Sesin, PhD •Pharmaceutical scientist with experience from drug discovery through manufacturing Chief Manufacturing Officer •Developed crofelemer manufacturing process Jonathan Wolin, JD, MBA, CPA •Extensive experience providing legal advice and guidance to public and private Chief Compliance Officer & companies in the healthcare and biotechnology industries Corporate Counsel 32 Board of Directors Name / Title Experience James Bochnowski •Founder of Delphi Ventures, one of the first VC firms to focus exclusively on investing in life sciences companies Chairman •Co-founded Technology Venture Investors Lisa Conte •28+ years of industry experience Founder, CEO & President •Obtained first anti-secretory human product FDA approval Jiahao Qiu •Principal of BioVeda China Fund, a life science investment firm Director •Extensive experience evaluating, managing & investing in life science firms John Micek III •Managing Partner of Verdant Ventures Director •Former Managing Director of Silicon Prairie Partners,LP Jonathan B. Siegel •Founded JBS Healthcare Ventures with a focus on public and private healthcare investments Director •18+ years of investment experience Jeff Johnson •Partner at Sagard Holdings •Former portfolio manager at Evercore Asset Management and Citigroup Director Asset Management Greg Divis •Chief Operating Officer of Avadel Pharmaceuticals •28+ years of direct operating and global leadership experience in specialty Director pharmaceuticals David MacNaughtan •25+ years of biopharmaceutical industry experience, with roles spanning financing, venture capital, royalty investing, business development, and Director process development 33 NASDAQ:JAGX Investment Highlights Mytesi: FDA-Approved Human Drug Mytesi Expansion Priority Review Voucher Strategic Partnerships Strong Management Team Proprietary Position •Only FDA-approved diarrhea treatment that's been studied specifically in adults with HIV / AIDS •Potential multiple follow-on human indications of Mytesi •Cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD) indication in Phase 2 study - interim data expected Q3 2019; final report expected Q1 2020 •Pivotal trial design agreement with FDA •Potential to receive Priority Review Voucher (PRV) •Average sale of PRV - $141 million •Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) Ex-US (Israel, Canada) commercialization agreement for current and future Jaguar products •RedHill Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Co-promotion agreement •Investigator-initiated Phase 2 clinical trial funded by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group •Key management has been with the company for >15 years •Chairman of board and key investors have invested for >25 years •Significant investment in bridge financing by board members & CEO •~141 patents (majority do not expire until 2027 - 2031) and ~24 patents pending •Strong control over commercial scale of raw material sourcing •Botanical guidance protection - no generic pathway •Orphan-drug designation received for Mytesi for the potential SBS pediatric indication 34 NASDAQ:JAGX Napo Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) Members & Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Advisors to Napo Pravin Chaturvedi, PhD: Chair of Napo's SABs. Pravin brings 25+ years drug development experience in pharmaceutical/biotech field; Successfully developed crofelemer (Mytesi) (first pivotal adaptive design) Cancer Therapy-Related Diarrhea SAB Lee Schwartzberg, MD, FACP: Executive Director of the West Cancer Center, a multispecialty oncology practice affiliated with the University of Tennessee; Chief, Division of Hematology/Oncology, the University of Tennessee Health Science Center

Eric Roeland, MD: Attending Physician, Center for Palliative Care, Harvard Medical School

Hope Rugo, MD: Clinical Professor of Medicine, Director Breast Oncology and Clinical Trials Education, Division of Hematology and Oncology, University of California San Francisco IBD SAB Corey Siegel, MD, MS: Associate Professor of Medicine; Associate Professor of The Dartmouth Institute; Director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Pediatric Indications (SBS and CDD) SAB Mohammed Miqdady, MD: Chief of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi

Martin Martin, MD: Professor, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA

Sue Rhee, MD: Division Chief, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition Pediatric gastroenterologist and liver specialist, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital KOLs: Diarrhea Related to HIV and Other Infectious Diseases Patrick Clay, PharmD: Consultant

Herbert DuPont, MD: Professor and Director, Center for Infectious Diseases, University of Texas Houston School of Public Health

Pradip Bardhan, MBBS, MD: Chief Physician at ICDDR,B, Bangladesh

Paulo Pacheco, MD: Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, New York University Langone Health

Elie Schochet, MD, FACS: Colorectal surgeon, Holy Cross Medical Group KOLs: Cancer Therapy-Related Diarrhea Herbert DuPont, MD: Professor and Director, Center for Infectious Diseases, University of Texas Houston School of Public Health

Pablo C. Okhuysen, MD: Department of Infectious Diseases, Infection Control, and Employee Health, Division of Internal Medicine, MD Anderson KOLs: Diarrhea Related to IBS Anthony Lembo, MD: Director of the GI Motility and Functional Bowel Disorders Program at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School

Doug Drossman, MD: Co-Director Emeritus, UNC Center for Functional GI and Motility Disorders Adjunct Professor of Medicine and Psychiatry, University of North Carolina School of Medicine

Co-Director Emeritus, UNC Center for Functional GI and Motility Disorders Adjunct Professor of Medicine and Psychiatry, University of North Carolina School of Medicine William Chey, MD: Professor of Internal Medicine and Professor of Nutritional Sciences, University of Michigan School of Public Health KOLs: Diarrhea Related to IBD Brooks D. Cash, MD, AGAF, FACG, FACP, FASGE: Division Director, Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition Visiting Professor of Medicine, The University of Texas McGovern Medical School

David Rubin, MD: Joseph B. Kirsner Professor of Medicine Section Chief, Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition Co-Director, Digestive Diseases Center, University of Chicago Medicine

Co-Director, Digestive Diseases Center, University of Chicago Medicine Charles Bernstein, MD: Distinguished Professor of Medicine and Bingham Chair in Gastroenterology Research, University of Manitoba

William Sandborn, MD: Director, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center Chief, Division of Gastroenterology Professor of Medicine, US San Diego Health

Scott Lee, MD: Associate Professor of Medicine, Digestive Health Center, University of Washington Medical Center

Edward Loftus, Jr., MD: Consultant, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine, Mayo Clinic

Douglas Wolf, MD: Medical Director of IBD Research at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates. Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine KOLs: Pediatric Indications (SBS and CDD) Jay Thiagarajah, MD, PhD: Attending Physician, Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, Boston Children's Hospital. Instructor of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School

James Goldenring, MD., PhD: Professor of Surgery, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. Paul W. Sanger Chair in Experimental Surgery. Professor of Cell and Developmental Biology 35 NASDAQ:JAGX Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Investor Relations Contact Peter Hodge phodge@jaguar.health NASDAQ:JAGX Appendix A - GAAP and Non-GAAP Basis Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Mytesi Gross Sales $ (795,303) $ (1,162,890) $ (1,592,801) $ (2,179,289) $ (2,143,513) $ (2,350,057) Mytesi allowance for sales discounts $ 106,609 $ 211,747 $ 343,118 $ 440,852 $ 463,269 $ 542,708 Mytesi allowance for sales returns $ 30,020 $ 15,629 $ 42,403 $ 79,856 $ 32,146 $ 25,789 Mytesi wholesaler fee $ 75,405 $ 81,344 $ 99,842 $ 80,810 $ 104,977 $ 96,828 Mytesi Net Sales $ (583,269) $ (854,170) $ (1,107,438) $ (1,577,771) $ (1,543,121) $ (1,684,732) 37 Attachments Original document

