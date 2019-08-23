|
Jaguar Health : Corporate Presentation – August 2019
08/23/2019 | 04:53am EDT
Jaguar Health, Inc.
(NASDAQ: JAGX)
Overview - August 2019
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding the Company's plan to file an IND in 1H 2020 for lechlemer for the possible indication of diarrhea caused by cholera, the Company's belief that lechlemer may offer a possible Priority Review Voucher opportunity, the Company's statements regarding planned next steps for clinical trials (including the Company's plan to submit documentation in 2H 2019 to the FDA for the planned formulation of crofelemer for feeding tube administration to support investigation of a pediatric liquid formulation of crofelemer for the possible indication of Congenital Diarrheal Disease (CDD), and the Company's plan to file an IND and initiate the CDD investigator-initiated trial in 2H 2019), the Company's expectation that it will file an IND for the CTD supplemental indication in 2H 2019, the Company's expectations regarding the timing of filings with the SEC, the Company's expectation that it will file the Target Animal Safety Technical Section with FDA in the third quarter of 2019 for Canalevia for treatment of CID in dogs, the Company's plans to pursue additional business development deals in 2H 2019, plans to initiate a primary nonclinical study in Q3 2019 to evaluate effects of crofelemer on diarrhea induced in dogs by a specific tyrosine kinase inhibitor, plans to expand the geography for commercialization of Mytesi in Q3 2019, and the timing of data results from planned proof of concept, field, investigator-initiated trials, and other studies are forward- looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control. Please see the risk factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are also advised that our projected sales do not take into account the royalties and other payments we will need to make to our Licensors and strategic partners. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.
Our Story: From Tree to Bottle
Crofelemer was discovered through the science of ethnobotany
Company Pipeline & Product
-
Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceutical company focused on gastrointestinal products. Its lead product is Mytesi (crofelemer).
HIV-D Launched*
Cancer Therapy-Related Diarrhea
Congenital Diarrhea Disorders/ Short
Bowel Syndrome
Inflammatory Bowel Disease -
Supportive Care
Mytesi Expansion
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Diarrhea
Idiopathic/Functional Diarrhea
Cholera/Lechlemer/PRV
* Symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy
Global Growth Potential-- Strategy
Hold global rights to FDA-approved product with:
-
Chronic safety profile
-
Commercial manufacturing in place
-
Multiple potentialfollow-on indications addressing large patient populations in need
-
Phase 2 and/orproof-of-concept data for most target indications
Build value recognition in Jaguar by all stakeholders:
•"Live within our means": Mytesi HIV sales
-
Business development partnerships to progress pipeline development globally
-
-
Knight Therapeutics license for Canada and Israel with milestones of approximately $18M + royalties
Product Portfolio
|
PRODUCT
|
INDICATION
|
|
|
DEVELOPMENT STAGE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRECLINICAL
|
|
PHASE 1
|
|
PHASE 2
|
|
PHASE 3
|
|
MARKET
|
|
|
|
Mytesi
|
Noninfectious diarrhea in adults with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HIV/AIDS antiretroviral therapy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interim data
|
expected
|
|
|
|
Mytesi
|
Cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3 2019; study report
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
expected Q1 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mytesi
|
Supportive care for IBD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Formulation of
|
Rare Disease Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS)
|
|
|
|
|
Orphan-drug status for SBS;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
applying for Orphan-drug status for
|
|
|
|
crofelemer
|
& Congenital Diarrheal Disease (CDD)
|
|
|
|
|
CDD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mytesi
|
IBS - Diarrhea Predominant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paper submitted to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(IBS-D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
publication
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mytesi
|
Idiopathic/functional diarrhea
|
|
|
|
IRB approval
|
|
for Jaguar
|
investigator-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
initiated trial in Q1, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cholera and other GI indications (second
|
|
Receiving
|
preclinical services funded by the
|
|
|
|
Lechlemer*
|
|
|
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious
|
|
|
|
|
generation anti-secretory agent)
|
|
|
Diseases for dog and rat toxicity studies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Priority Review Voucher (PRV)
-
Mytesi works differently from other treatments for diarrhea.
With Mytesi, it's about water flow
Mytesi works to make the amount of water in your GI tract normal
Less water flowing into your GI tract = less watery diarrhea
Mytesi only acts in the GI tract. It doesn't travel
through your whole body
Most other diarrhea medicines work by slowing down
your GI tract, i.e. opioids cause constipation
Unique Anti-Secretory Mechanism of Action in Mammals
Mytesi (crofelemer) acts at the commonlast step in a physiological pathway, regardless of cause,
therebynormalizing defective secretion,specifically mitigating dehydration
|
Intestinal Lumen
|
|
|
|
|
Intestinal Lumen
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intestinal Lumen
|
|
|
Bacterium
|
Viruses
|
Drugs/
|
Toxins/
|
Cl-
|
H20
|
|
Cl-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chemo
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H20
|
Cl-
|
Cl-
|
Cl-
|
Cl-
|
H20
|
|
|
Product
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CFTR
|
|
|
|
|
|
CFTR
|
|
P
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CaCC
|
|
|
|
CaCC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Channel
|
|
|
Channel
|
|
|
Channel
|
|
Channel
|
|
|
|
|
|
H20
|
|
H20
|
|
|
H20
|
|
|
|
|
|
cAMP
|
|
|
|
|
Cl-
|
|
|
Cl-
|
|
|
Cl-
|
H20
|
Cl-
|
cGMP
|
|
Ca2+
|
|
|
|
H20
|
|
|
H 0
|
|
|
H20
|
|
H20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H 0
|
|
H20
|
|
|
|
|
|
H20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intestinal Epithelial Cell
|
|
|
|
Intestinal Epithelial Cell
|
|
|
|
|
Intestinal Epithelial Cell
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acts locallyin the gut and is minimally absorbed systemically
Expansion of Crofelemer Indications
|
Cancer Therapy-Related Diarrhea (CTD)
|
PHASE 3
|
|
Worldwide per Year
14 Million New Cases
of Cancer Diagnosed1
4 Million People
Receiving
Chemotherapy2
Diarrhea and Cancer Treatments
-
Chemotherapy-induceddiarrhea in ~50-80% of treated patients3
Culture of Supportive Care in Cancer Market
-
Approved drugs forchemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) include Sustol, Aloxi, Akynzeo and Sancuso
-
Allied Market Research estimates that global sales of CINV drugs may reach $2.7 billion by 2022 growing ~7.1% per annum4
|
Cancer Therapy-Related Diarrhea (CTD)
|
PHASE 3
|
|
Chemotherapy Regimens and Targeted Agents Commonly Associated
with Incidence of Diarrhea1
|
Agent / Regimen
|
All Grades
|
Grade
|
|
|
3/4
|
Erlotinib
|
55%
|
6%
|
Gefitinib
|
34-47%<1-4%
|
Afatinib
|
96%
|
15%
|
Lapatinib
|
48%
|
7%
|
Idelalisib
|
43%
|
13%
|
Lapatinib + capecitabine
|
65%
|
14%
|
Capecitabine + docetaxel
|
|
14%
|
Pertuzumab, trastuzumab + docetaxel
|
67%
|
8%
|
Pertuzumab, trastuzumab, docetaxel + caroboplatin
|
72%
|
12%
|
Panobinostat, bortezomib + dexamethasone
|
68%
|
25%
|
Irinotecan
|
76-82%
|
16-36%
|
5-Flourouracil/leucovorin
|
|
|
Bolus (Mayo Clinic)
|
58-64%12-21%
|
Bolus (Roswell Park)
|
79%
|
29-30%
|
Infusional (LV5FU2)
|
44-48%
|
4-7%
|
FOLFORX4
|
46-61%5-12%
|
FOLFIRI
|
59-63%10-14%
|
FOLFOXIRI
|
78%
|
20%
|
Capecitabine
|
46-48%11-12%
|
XELOX
|
60-65%19-20%
|
Bevacizumab + FOLFIRI
|
57%
|
11-14%
|
Cetuximab + FOLFIRI
|
63%
|
11-16%
|
Cetuximab + irinotecan
|
81%
|
21-28%
|
Panitumumab + FOLFIRI
|
|
14%
|
Neratinib
|
86 - >95%
|
40%
Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) - neratinib
-
The main adverse event of targeted therapy is diarrhea
-
Diarrhea occurrence ranges from 86% to >95% in all grades and 40% in grade 3 and over
-
Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, fundinginvestigator-initiated trial in breast cancer patients receiving regimens of Herceptin (trastuzumab) and Perjeta (pertuzumab)
|
Cancer Therapy-Related Diarrhea (CTD)
|
PHASE 3
|
|
Next Steps:
-
Interim data from Georgetowninvestigator-initiated Phase 2 trial expected Q3 2019; final study report expected Q1 2020
Funded By: Genentech/Roche
-
Investigator initiated Phase 2 trial in breast cancer patients receiving regimens of Herceptin (trastuzumab) and Perjeta (pertuzumab)
-
"Positive Interim Result" means threshold to continue study beyond 23 patients has been met
-
-
Threshold: If the power for the observed difference at the end of evaluation of 23 patients is < 20%, the trial will be considered futile
-
51 patients to complete study
|
Cancer Therapy-Related Diarrhea (CTD)
|
PHASE 3
|
|
Next Steps (continued): Agreement with FDA on single pivotal trial for Phase 3 CTD
-
Jaguar's March 28, 2019 meeting with FDA,current status:
-
-
Crofelemer safety studies acceptable and no new nonclinical studies required
-
Chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) data acceptable
-
No additional requirements for drug interaction studies for the CTD program
-
Finalizing agreement on enrollment criteria and endpoint statistics for single Phase 3 protocol, incorporating "basket" of chemotherapy and targeted agents
-
Features of proposed Phase 3 pivotal trial:
-
-
Planned Label:Symptomatic relief of diarrhea in adult patients with solid tumors receiving targeted cancer therapies with or without cycle chemotherapy
-
Principal Investigator &Co-Investigators Identified
Clinical Study Evaluating Effect of Mytesi on the Microbiome
-
Study will examine possible benefits of Mytesi on gut health,including bloating and abdominal discomfort, in people living with HIV (PLWH)
-
Clinical research organizationIntegrium, LLCwill provide clinical development services
-
Since the microbiome is an important contributor to gut health, the evaluation of changes in the microbiome in PLWH who experience symptomatic relief from diarrhea is expected to allow further insights into Mytesi's effects on gut health
-
Study funded by an investment in Jaguar by California- based PoC Capital, LLC
Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea (CID) in Dogs (MUMS): A Model for Human Development
-
Canalevia™ is acanine-specific formulation of crofelemer
-
-
We estimate that over 230,000 dogs receive chemotherapy in US each year, and that approximately 25% of these dogs suffer from CID
-
-
Most receive human chemo agents or Palladia (targeted therapy approved in dogs)
-
Target Animal Safety Study:Canalevia safe in adult dogs & puppies
-
All 5 dogs that entered studies with unformed stools responded, based on a fecal scoring scale of 1 (very hard and dry) to 6 (has texture but no defined shape)
Key:End scores
of 2 or 3
considered ideal
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
DOG 1
|
DOG 2
|
DOG 3
|
DOG 4
|
DOG 5
|
|
Entry Score
|
End Score
|
Next Steps:
-
Mid-2019:File final technical section (Target Animal Safety) with FDA
-
With receipt of conditional approval, expect to launch CanaleviaCA-1, 1H 2020
Pediatric Orphan-Drug Indications
-
Congenital Diarrheal Disease (CDD)
Rare Congenital Chronic Intestinal Channel Disease Occurring in Early Infancy
-
Severe, lifelong diarrhea; Incidence more prevalent in regions with consanguineous marriage
Treatment Options1and Unmet Needs
-
-
Lifelong need for nutritional intake either parenterally or a feeding tube
-
Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS)
Complex condition characterized by malabsorption of fluids and nutrients, as well as watery diarrhea, due to congenital deficiencies or surgical resection of small bowel segments
-
Debilitating diarrhea, malnutrition, dehydration and imbalances of fluids and salts
-
~10k-20kpeople in the U.S. have SBS2
-
Gattex (mfr. NPS Pharma), a subcutaneous injection for SBS patients who need additional nutrition or fluids from parenteral support, annual estimated cost per patient is$378k-$451k3
-
Incidence more prevalent in regions with consanguineous marriage
Next Steps:
-
Submitting IND for CDD
-
Startinginvestigator-initiated Phase 2 trial at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City for CDD & SBS
1www.cincinattichildrens.org/health/c/congenital-diarrheal-disorders
2www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/sites/default/files/legacy/assets/pdfs/short-bowel-disease-crohns.pdf
3www.ahip.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/HighPriceDrugsReport.pdf
Investigator-Initiated Trial for Congenital Diarrheal Disease
Submit FDA documentation in 2H 2019 for crofelemer formulation for feeding tube administration
NEXT STEP:
-
Initiation ofinvestigator-initiated trial in 2H 2019
Diarrheal diseases account for 1/9 child deaths worldwide, making diarrhea the second leading cause of death among children under the age of 51
1Diarrhea: Common Illness, Global Killer; www.cdc.gov/healthywater/global/diarrhea-burden.html
"With the early and extreme morbidity and mortality suffered by CDD patients, we welcome the opportunity to participate in the investigation of a novel drug to address the devastating diarrhea and dehydration caused by this lifelong disease for which there is currently no available treatment except parenteral nutrition, and help limit the suffering of patients and their family members."
~ Dr. Mohamad Miqdady
|
Diarrhea Caused by Cholera
|
PRE-IND
|
|
Worldwide per Year
|
Up to4 million
|
Up to
|
143K
|
cases of Cholera1
|
deaths1
|
-
Crofelemer vs placebo 1 hour after azithromycin in cholera:2
-
-
Reduced amount of watery stool,25-30%
P = 0.025
-
Indian patient study in adults with severe watery diarrhea:3
-
-
Crofelemer statistically significant in all 7 prospectively defined endpoints
-
Crofelemer superior for overall clinical success, 79% vs. 28%
Lechlemer: Second-GenerationAnti-Secretory Agent in
Development for Cholera
-
June 2019: Jaguar received preclinical services funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
1https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4455997
2Bardhan, et.al., '08 US-Japan Cholera Conf.
3Bardhan PK EID,'09
Cholera Tropical Disease Priority Review Voucher (TDPRV) Opportunity: Lechlemer (Second GenerationAnti-SecretoryAgent)
-
Lechlemer, which has the same mechanism of action as crofelemer, and is significantly less costly to produce, may receive a TDPRV, which may be sold to another developer
Priority Review Voucher Transactions
|
Date
|
Market Value ($M)
|
Purchaser
|
Seller
|
|
|
|
|
Jul 2014
|
$67
|
Sanofi (SNY)
|
BioMarin (BMRN)
|
Nov 2014
|
$125
|
Gilead (GILD)
|
Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF)
|
May 2015
|
$245
|
Sanofi (SNY)
|
Retrophin (RTRX)
|
Aug 2015
|
$350
|
AbbVie (ABBV)
|
United Therapeutics (UTHR)
|
Feb 2017
|
$125
|
Gilead (GILD)
|
Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)
|
Q3 2017
|
$150
|
Teva Pharma (TEVA)
|
Undisclosed
|
Nov 2017
|
$125
|
Undisclosed
|
BioMarin (BMRN)
|
Dec 2017
|
$130
|
Novartis (NVS)
|
Ultragenyx (RARE)
|
Apr 2018
|
$110
|
Jazz Pharm (JAZZ)
|
Spark Therapeutics (ONCE)
|
Jul 2018
|
$81
|
Undisclosed
|
Ultragenyx (RARE)
|
Nov 2018
|
$80
|
Eli Lilly (LLY)
|
Siga Technologies (SIGA)
|
Mar 2019
|
$105
|
Biohaven Pharma (BHVN)
|
GW Pharma (GWPRF)
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
$141
|
|
|
|
|
|
Next Steps
-
File IND in 2H 2019 (subject to funding)
Mytesi Current Indication
Mytesi (crofelemer 125mg delayed-release tablets) is FDA-approved for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
Adults Living with HIV/AIDS & Take ARTs
MacArthur RD, Clay P, Blick G, et al. Long-Term Crofelemer Provides Clinically Relevant Reductions in HIV-Related Diarrhea. Poster presented at: 9th IAS Conference on HIV Science (IAS 2017); 2017 July 23-26; Paris, France.
Mytesi Product Characteristics1
|
|
Mytesi®
|
Imodium® A-D OTC
|
Lomotil®
|
|
|
|
|
Indicated for HIV Patients
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
MoA
|
Normalizes water flow in
|
Affects peristalsis
|
Affects peristalsis
|
GI tract
|
(constipation)
|
(constipation)
|
|
Opiate Derivative
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
Contraindications
|
None
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
Long Term Data
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
Dosing
|
Simple BID
|
Up to 4 caplets/day
|
QID
|
(patients often take more)
|
(patients often take more)
|
|
|
Driving or Operating
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Machinery Precaution
|
|
|
|
Cardiovascular Toxicity
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
1No comparative studies have been done
Mytesi Net & Gross1Sales
-
Q2 2019 Net & Gross Sales:Approximately $1.7 Million & $2.4 Million Respectively
-
2018 Annual Net & Gross Sales:Approximately $4.1 million & $5.7 million Respectively
$2,500,000
$2,000,000
$1,500,000
$1,000,000
$500,000
$0
|
Q1 2018
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q3 2018
|
Q4 2018
|
Q1 2019
|
Q2 2019
|
|
|
|
Net Sales ($)
|
|
Gross Sales ($)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A line-by-line reconciliation of gross sales to net sales is included in the appendix on the final slide of this presentation.
Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Measures
Gross sales percentages issued by the Company are based on gross sales figures that represent Mytesi orders placed by wholesalers with Jaguar's third-party logistics warehouse which generate invoiced sales and cashflow for Napo. Gross sales is used internally by management as an indicator of and to monitor operating performance, including sales performance of Mytesi, salesperson performance, and product growth or declines. The Company believes that the presentation of gross sales provides a closer to real-time useful measure of our operating performance. Gross sales is not a measure that is recognized under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to net sales, which is determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be used alone as an indicator of operating performance in place of net sales. Additionally, gross sales may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, as gross sales has been defined by the Company's internal reporting practices. In addition, gross sales may not be realized in the form of cash receipts as promotional payments and allowances may be deducted from payments received from certain customers.
|
Chart data on file in Jaguar Health General Ledger
|
24
|
NASDAQ:JAGX
|
1Non-GAAP measure
Jaguar Health by the Numbers
Revenue-Generating Biopharma
With an FDA-Approved Drug
|
102%
|
93%
|
Mytesi Net Sales Growth in
|
Mytesi Gross Sales Growth in
|
Q2'19 Versus Q2'181
|
Q2'19 Versus Q2'181
|
78%
|
11%
|
Growth in Total Mytesi Prescriptions
|
Growth in Total Mytesi
|
in Q2'19 Versus Q2'182
|
Prescriptions in Q2'19 Versus
|
|
Q1'192
|
1Data on file in Jaguar Health General Ledger
|
25
|
NASDAQ:JAGX
|
2Source: IQVIA Monthly NPA Prescription Data
-
Jaguar currently has a direct sales force of 9 sales representatives covering U.S. geographies with the highest potential
-
Co-promotionagreement with RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) provides additive G.I. coverage:
-
-
36 sales reps,
-
4 telesales representatives, and
-
4 Medical Science Liaisons
-
RedHill is compensated on aper-prescription-filled basis.
Mytesi Coverage & Reimbursement
-
Signed agreement with AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP) in April 2018:
-
-
Available to greater than 90% of ADAP lives nationally
-
Covered by:
-
-
Top 10 commercial insurers (>245M lives)
-
Top 10 Managed Medicare plans (>2.4M lives)
-
Medicaid in all 50 states
-
Copay coupon program to remove cost as a barrier to filling their prescription.
-
Patient Assistance Program to assist patients with benefit verification, prior authorization, and claims appeals.
ADAP is state administered for persons living with HIV/AIDS authorized under the Ryan White Act of 2016 and often considered insurance of last resort. These persons are not currently receiving or eligible for Medicaid or other Third-Party insurance. Reserved for lower income patients with annual federal income equal to or below 400% of current federal poverty level (2018 poverty level for single household $12,140).
Capitalization Table & Debt
July 2019: Closed $16.56 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
-
Underwritten public offering of units for gross proceeds of $16.56 million, which includes the full exercise of the underwriter'sover-allotment option to purchase additional shares and warrants, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Jaguar.
-
Proceeds from offering will be used to fund advancement of Company's pipeline and business development activities, repay outstanding debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
Capitalization Table & Debt - Fully Diluted (Practical)
|
Capitalization as of August 13, 2019
|
|
|
|
Common Shares Outstanding, voting plus Convertible Preferred (from July offering), as
|
10,380,958
|
converted
|
|
Non-Voting Common
|
38,382
|
Convertible Preferred (Series A Convertible at $19.425 per share)
|
473,565
|
Options Pool
|
4,330,000
|
Warrants associated with July 2019 offering (exercise price $2.00 per share):
|
2,807,653
|
Warrants - Jaguar
|
|
Warrants - Class A Reinvestment
|
3,653,159
|
Warrants - Series 1 (July 2019 offering)
|
6,453,421
|
Warrants - Series 2 (July 2019 offering)
|
6,453,421
|
Fully Diluted Shares
|
34,590,559
|
|
|
Debt outstanding (as of August 13, 2019): $6.7 million; maturity Dec. 31, 2020
|
Upcoming Milestones
-
Q3 2019:Interim data expected for investigator-initiated trial Phase 2 for cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD)
-
Q3 2019:Initiate primary nonclinical study to evaluate effects of crofelemer on diarrhea induced in dogs by a specific tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)
-
Q3 2019:Initiation of IIT for idiopathic/functional diarrhea
-
Q3 2019:File Canalevia Target Animal Safety technical section with FDA
-
Q3 2019:Expanded geography for commercialization of Mytesi
-
2H 2019:File IND and initiate CDD/SBS investigator-initiated trial in
Abu Dhabi (orphan indication)
-
2H 2019:File IND for CTD supplemental indication
-
November 2019:File Q3 2019 earnings report
-
Q4 2019 / 1H 2020:Additional business development partnerships to progress pipeline development globally
-
Q1 2020:Final investigator-initiated trial report expected for CTD
-
1H 2020:File IND for lechlemer/cholera (subject to funding)
The Management Team
|
Name / Title
|
Experience
|
|
•28+ years of industry experience
|
Lisa Conte
|
•Obtained first anti-secretory human product FDA approval
|
Founder & CEO
|
•Board of directors of Healing Forest Conservancy, Dickey Center for
|
|
International Understanding (Dartmouth College)
|
|
•20+ years of corporate controllership, financial planning & analysis under US
|
Carol Lizak, MBA
|
GAAP & IFRS
|
VP, Chief Accounting Officer
|
•10+ years with public companies including foreign subs (5 years in biopharma)
|
|
•Prior to joining Jaguar, raised $14M in capital lease and supported $75M follow-on raise
|
Steven King, PhD
|
•Served as SVP of Sustainable Supply, Ethnobotanical Research & IP: 1989-2017
|
EVP, Sustainable Supply,
|
•Board of Directors of Healing Forest Conservancy
|
Ethnobotanical Research & IP
|
|
|
|
Pravin Chaturvedi, PhD
|
•25+ years drug development experience
|
Chief Scientific Officer
|
•Co-Founded Scion, IndUS and Oceanyx Pharmaceuticals
|
Chair of Scientific Advisory Board
|
•Successfully developed Mytesi® (first pivotal adaptive design)
|
|
|
David Sesin, PhD
|
•Pharmaceutical scientist with experience from drug discovery
|
through manufacturing
|
Chief Manufacturing Officer
|
•Developed crofelemer manufacturing process
|
|
|
|
Jonathan Wolin, JD, MBA, CPA
|
•Extensive experience providing legal advice and guidance to public and private
|
Chief Compliance Officer &
|
companies in the healthcare and biotechnology industries
|
Corporate Counsel
|
|
|
Board of Directors
|
Name / Title
|
Experience
|
James Bochnowski
|
•Founder of Delphi Ventures, one of the first VC firms to focus exclusively on
|
investing in life sciences companies
|
Chairman
|
•Co-founded Technology Venture Investors
|
|
Lisa Conte
|
•28+ years of industry experience
|
Founder, CEO & President
|
•Obtained first anti-secretory human product FDA approval
|
|
|
Jiahao Qiu
|
•Principal of BioVeda China Fund, a life science investment firm
|
Director
|
•Extensive experience evaluating, managing & investing in life science firms
|
|
|
John Micek III
|
•Managing Partner of Verdant Ventures
|
Director
|
•Former Managing Director of Silicon Prairie Partners,LP
|
|
|
Jonathan B. Siegel
|
•Founded JBS Healthcare Ventures with a focus on public and private
|
healthcare investments
|
Director
|
•18+ years of investment experience
|
|
Jeff Johnson
|
•Partner at Sagard Holdings
|
•Former portfolio manager at Evercore Asset Management and Citigroup
|
Director
|
Asset Management
|
|
Greg Divis
|
•Chief Operating Officer of Avadel Pharmaceuticals
|
•28+ years of direct operating and global leadership experience in specialty
|
Director
|
pharmaceuticals
|
|
David MacNaughtan
|
•25+ years of biopharmaceutical industry experience, with roles spanning
|
financing, venture capital, royalty investing, business development, and
|
Director
|
process development
|
|
|
Mytesi: FDA-Approved
Human Drug
Mytesi Expansion
Priority Review Voucher
Strategic Partnerships
Strong Management Team
Proprietary Position
•Only FDA-approved diarrhea treatment that's been studied specifically in adults with HIV / AIDS
•Potential multiple follow-on human indications of Mytesi
•Cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD) indication in Phase 2 study - interim data expected Q3 2019; final report expected Q1 2020
•Pivotal trial design agreement with FDA
•Potential to receive Priority Review Voucher (PRV) •Average sale of PRV - $141 million
•Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) Ex-US (Israel, Canada) commercialization agreement for current and future Jaguar products
•RedHill Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Co-promotion agreement
•Investigator-initiated Phase 2 clinical trial funded by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group
•Key management has been with the company for >15 years •Chairman of board and key investors have invested for >25 years •Significant investment in bridge financing by board members & CEO
•~141 patents (majority do not expire until 2027 - 2031) and ~24 patents pending •Strong control over commercial scale of raw material sourcing
•Botanical guidance protection - no generic pathway
•Orphan-drug designation received for Mytesi for the potential SBS pediatric indication
Napo Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) Members & Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Advisors to Napo
Pravin Chaturvedi, PhD: Chair of Napo's SABs. Pravin brings 25+ years drug development experience in pharmaceutical/biotech field; Successfully developed crofelemer (Mytesi) (first pivotal adaptive design)
Cancer Therapy-Related Diarrhea SAB
-
Lee Schwartzberg, MD, FACP: Executive Director of the West Cancer Center, a multispecialty oncology practice affiliated with the University of Tennessee; Chief, Division of Hematology/Oncology, the University of Tennessee Health Science Center
-
Eric Roeland, MD: Attending Physician, Center for Palliative Care, Harvard Medical School
-
Hope Rugo, MD: Clinical Professor of Medicine, Director Breast Oncology and Clinical Trials Education, Division of Hematology and Oncology, University of California San Francisco
IBD SAB
-
Corey Siegel, MD, MS: Associate Professor of Medicine; Associate Professor of The Dartmouth Institute; Director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center at theDartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
Pediatric Indications (SBS and CDD) SAB
-
Mohammed Miqdady, MD: Chief of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi
-
Martin Martin, MD: Professor, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
-
Sue Rhee, MD: Division Chief, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition Pediatric gastroenterologist and liver specialist, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital
KOLs: Diarrhea Related to HIV and Other Infectious Diseases
-
Patrick Clay, PharmD: Consultant
-
Herbert DuPont, MD: Professor and Director, Center for Infectious Diseases, University of Texas Houston School of Public Health
-
Pradip Bardhan, MBBS, MD: Chief Physician at ICDDR,B, Bangladesh
-
Paulo Pacheco, MD: Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, New York University Langone Health
-
Elie Schochet, MD, FACS: Colorectal surgeon, Holy Cross Medical Group
KOLs: Cancer Therapy-Related Diarrhea
-
Herbert DuPont, MD: Professor and Director, Center for Infectious Diseases, University of Texas Houston School of Public Health
-
Pablo C. Okhuysen, MD: Department of Infectious Diseases, Infection Control, and Employee Health, Division of Internal Medicine, MD Anderson
KOLs: Diarrhea Related to IBS
-
Anthony Lembo, MD: Director of the GI Motility and Functional Bowel Disorders Program at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School
-
Doug Drossman, MD:Co-Director Emeritus, UNC Center for Functional GI and Motility Disorders Adjunct Professor of Medicine and Psychiatry, University of North Carolina School of Medicine
-
William Chey, MD: Professor of Internal Medicine and Professor of Nutritional Sciences, University of Michigan School of Public Health
KOLs: Diarrhea Related to IBD
-
Brooks D. Cash, MD, AGAF, FACG, FACP, FASGE: Division Director, Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition Visiting Professor of Medicine, The University of Texas McGovern Medical School
-
David Rubin, MD: Joseph B. Kirsner Professor of Medicine Section Chief, Gastroenterology, Hepatology and NutritionCo-Director, Digestive Diseases Center, University of Chicago Medicine
-
Charles Bernstein, MD: Distinguished Professor of Medicine and Bingham Chair in Gastroenterology Research, University of Manitoba
-
William Sandborn, MD: Director, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center Chief, Division of Gastroenterology Professor of Medicine, US San Diego Health
-
Scott Lee, MD: Associate Professor of Medicine, Digestive Health Center, University of Washington Medical Center
-
Edward Loftus, Jr., MD: Consultant, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine, Mayo Clinic
-
Douglas Wolf, MD: Medical Director of IBD Research at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates. Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine
KOLs: Pediatric Indications (SBS and CDD)
-
Jay Thiagarajah, MD, PhD: Attending Physician, Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, Boston Children's Hospital. Instructor of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School
-
James Goldenring, MD., PhD: Professor of Surgery, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. Paul W. Sanger Chair in Experimental Surgery. Professor of Cell and Developmental Biology
Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX)
Investor Relations Contact
Peter Hodge
phodge@jaguar.health
Appendix A - GAAP and Non-GAAP Basis
|
|
|
Q1 2018
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q3 2018
|
Q4 2018
|
Q1 2019
|
|
Q2 2019
|
Mytesi Gross Sales
|
$
|
(795,303)
|
$
|
(1,162,890)
|
$
|
(1,592,801)
|
$
|
(2,179,289)
|
$
|
(2,143,513)
|
$
|
(2,350,057)
|
Mytesi allowance for sales discounts
|
$
|
106,609
|
$
|
211,747
|
$
|
343,118
|
$
|
440,852
|
$
|
463,269
|
$
|
542,708
|
Mytesi allowance for sales returns
|
$
|
30,020
|
$
|
15,629
|
$
|
42,403
|
$
|
79,856
|
$
|
32,146
|
$
|
25,789
|
Mytesi wholesaler fee
|
$
|
75,405
|
$
|
81,344
|
$
|
99,842
|
$
|
80,810
|
$
|
104,977
|
$
|
96,828
|
Mytesi Net Sales
|
$
|
(583,269)
|
$
|
(854,170)
|
$
|
(1,107,438)
|
$
|
(1,577,771)
|
$
|
(1,543,121)
|
$
|
(1,684,732)
Disclaimer
|
|