Jaguar Health : With the Addition of Mytesi to the Formulary for Florida's AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP), Approximately 86% of ADAP-Eligible US Lives Now Have Access to Jaguar Health's FDA-Approved Drug Product

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2019 /Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) (''Jaguar'' or the ''Company''), a commercial stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products on a global basis, today announced that Mytesi® (crofelemer) has been added to the formulary for Florida's AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP). As a result of this addition, based on data from healthcare research firm Decision Resource Group, approximately 86% of ADAP-eligible US lives now have access to Mytesi, Jaguar's FDA-approved drug product indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

ADAPs provide life-saving HIV treatments to low-income, uninsured, and underinsured individuals living with HIV/AIDS in all 50 states and the territories. Annually, ADAPs provide life-saving HIV treatments to more than half a million individuals. Florida's ADAP is the third largest in the U.S., based on enrollment. Mytesi is now on the ADAP formularies for 30 states, including the five programs with the largest enrollment.

''The addition of Mytesi to Florida's ADAP formulary is an encouraging development that complements the positive anticipated Mytesi sales trends we announced two weeks ago for October and November of 2018, as well as Mytesi prescription data for the full fourth quarter of last year,'' Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO, stated. ''Based on data from IQVIA, the number of total Mytesi prescriptions increased 19% in the fourth quarter of last year over the prior quarter, and increased 103% in the fourth quarter of last year compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.''

Robert J. Griffing, the Company's chief commercialization officer, commented, ''Mytesi is uniquely indicated to address an important unmet medical need in people living with HIV, and in most cases Mytesi is the only non-antiretroviral drug on state ADAP formularies. We're proud to acknowledge the growing recognition of supportive care for comorbidities such as diarrhea, which remains an issue today despite improvements in antiretroviral treatment options.''

Mytesi is covered by all top ten commercial insurers, representing more than 245 million lives, by all top ten Managed Medicare plans, representing more than 2.4 million lives, and by Medicaid in all 50 states.

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products on a global basis. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit napopharma.com.

