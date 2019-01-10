Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Jaguar Land Rover to cut 4,500 jobs, mainly in Britain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 08:17am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said it will cut around 4,500 jobs, mainly in its home market, as it tries to tackle a slowdown in China and a slump in demand for its diesel-powered vehicles.

The firm, which employs about 40,000 people in Britain, also said it will begin producing electric drive units at its Wolverhampton engine plant and will create a new battery assembly center at Hams Hall near Birmingham as it develops a greener range of cars.

"We are taking decisive action to help deliver long-term growth in the face of multiple geopolitical and regulatory disruptions as well as technology challenges facing the automotive industry," said Chief Executive Ralf Speth.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:32aU.S. weekly jobless claims fall more than expected
RE
08:32aUK watchdog intervenes to release mortgage 'prisoners'
RE
08:30aChina industry ministry to ban new steel project expansions - Xinhua
RE
08:30aUNITED STATES : Unemployment Claims better than estimates at 216K
08:30aKim and Xi Project Unity in Face of Stalled Nuclear Talks--Update
DJ
08:30aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Turn Lower On China Growth Fears
DJ
08:29aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Major Decisions taken by the GST Council in its 32nd Meeting held today under the Chairmanship of the Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs, Shri Arun Jaitley
PU
08:26aECB to debate new cheap loans amid 'fragile and fluid' outlook - minutes
RE
08:21aStock futures snap four-day rally as trade talks, retailers disappoint
RE
08:18aFord Europe to slash thousands of jobs in turnaround plan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOMACH AUTOMOBILE CO LTD : At China port, tariff drop a salve for hard-hit traders of American cars
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : VW, FORD TO REVEAL DEEPER ALLIANCE NEXT WEEK: sources
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : WeChat Unveils Latest Report on Digital Trends in China and Case Studies on i..
4PG&E CORPORATION : CALIFORNIA UTILITY PG&E EXPLORES BANKRUPTCY FILING: sources
5MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Chinese group swindles $18.5 million from Indian arm of Italian compan..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.