Jaguar Land Rover to cut 4,500 jobs, mainly in Britain

The firm, which employs about 40,000 people in Britain, also said it will begin producing electric drive units at its Wolverhampton engine plant and will create a new battery assembly center at Hams Hall near Birmingham as it develops a greener range of cars.

"We are taking decisive action to help deliver long-term growth in the face of multiple geopolitical and regulatory disruptions as well as technology challenges facing the automotive industry," said Chief Executive Ralf Speth.

