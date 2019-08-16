Log in
Jalousie Bay Holdings Inc : Announces Grand Opening of Mockingbird Garden Apartments

08/16/2019 | 10:08am EDT

Jalousie Bay Holdings Inc (JBHI) announces the grand opening of Mockingbird Garden Apartments. Located at 101 Cactus Street, Tallahassee FL 32304, Mockingbird Garden Apartment consists of forty-nine (49) newly renovated affordable bedroom units. Monthly rents at Mockingbird Garden will range from $450 to $600 per unit. The grand opening celebration will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:00am/local time.

Mockingbird Garden Apartments consists of (5) one-bedroom, (6) two-bedroom apartments, and (8) four-bedroom apartments across two (2) two-story, walk-out style apartment buildings. All 49 bedroom units across the 19 apartments will be fully occupied by the end of August, with all but one (1) 4-bedroom available to walk through at the grand opening. Tenant placement will be determined via individual assessment by our property manager, Lucious Givens, and with the help of our community partner, The Kearney Center. Amenities include fully furnished apartments, paid utilities, swimming pool, on-site laundry facilities, and on-site property manager. A BBQ and picnic area are planned for the next round of renovations within the property’s courtyard area.

“The partnerships we have established in Tallahassee are the driving force behind our excitement around helping solve the affordable housing crisis here,” said JBHI President Matthew Lersch. “With city leaders such as Neighborhood REACH Community Coordinator, Delmas Barber, and Deputy City Manager, Cynthia Barber, along with community partners in Chuck White at The Kearney Center we have worked to create a safe, clean and affordable place to live. We’re doing more than just putting a roof over someone’s head – we’re making it possible for people to re-establish themselves personally and become positive contributors to the surrounding community. It all connects, and it all begins with affordable housing.”

During the initial renovation discussions for Mockingbird, it became clear to the officers of JBHI that the property needed more than a simple makeover – it needed a community intervention. This is the point where President Matthew Lersch and Vice President Scott McCarron approached the leadership at The Kearney Center with the idea to collaborate and help the overall community. The Kearney Center, established originally in 1991, has a mission to “provide housing-focused services, with a goal of making homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring.” The combined efforts of The Kearney Center and its partners have produced an outstanding sense of community that is inspiring others to get involved in local efforts to end homelessness.

Upon completion of renovations, the entire Mockingbird Garden Apartment complex will have gone thru a complete remodel including new flooring, appliances, refinishing of the swimming pool, the addition of a resident laundry facility and parking lot repaving (to be completed by November 2019), additional lighting for resident safety, updated fencing and entry gates, as well as overall property landscaping.

About Jalousie Bay Holdings Inc: Jalousie Bay Holdings Inc (JBHI) is a private equity group made up of friends and family across the country whose real estate transactions exceed $3 million in multifamily residential, land and commercial rental developments across Florida, Mexico, Panama and Brazil. JBHI develops, remodels and manages a diverse portfolio of affordable housing, vacation rentals, and to-be-developed land. For more information, please contact us via email: press@jalousiebay.com.


© Business Wire 2019
