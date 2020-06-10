JamClear-RTGS Transaction Fees - 10 June 2020 - for Publication

Bank of Jamaica
Schedule of JamClear®-RTGS Transaction Fees
as at 30 April 2020
Bank of Jamaica (the Bank) publishes data on fees charged for transactions processed through JamClear®-RTGS on a quarterly basis. The table below includes JamClear®-RTGS transaction fees charged by each JamClear®-RTGS participant (commercial banks, merchant bank, building societies and primary dealers) for the quarters ending December 2019 and March 2020, as well as, for the month of April 2020.
Effective 20 March 2020, the Bank waived transaction fees associated with all customer payment transactions for participants in JamClear®-RTGS, until further advised. This was done as a proactive approach to encourage the use of electronic means of payments in response to the COVID- 19 (Coronavirus) pandemic and the associated restrictions in movement by the public.
This publication fulfills the Bank's commitment of ensuring that consumers are provided with fees and charges that are applicable to services being acquired.
Schedule of JamClear®-RTGS Fees1 for the Quarters ending 31 December 2019 and 31 March 2020 and as at 30 April 2020
As at 31 December 2019
As at 31 March 2020
As at 30 April 2020
Institution Type:
Incoming2
Outgoing3
Incoming
Outgoing
Incoming
Outgoing
Online
Branch
Online
Branch
Online
Branch
Commercial Banks
J$
J$
J$
J$
J$
J$
J$
J$
J$
National Commercial Bank Jamaica
201.54
201.54
201.54
201.54
201.54
201.54
FREE
FREE
FREE
|
Limited (Personal)
National Commercial Bank Jamaica
201.54
201.54
2,912.50
201.54
201.54
2,912.50
FREE
FREE
FREE
|
Limited (Corporate)
The Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica
385.00
SNO4
1,385.00
408.10
SNO
1,468.00
FREE
FREE
FREE
|
Limited (Personal)
The Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica Limited
385.00
385.00
1,385.00
408.10
408.00
1,468.00
FREE
FREE
FREE
|
(Corporate)
Sagicor Bank Jamaica Limited
200.00
200.00
350.00
200.00
200.00
350.00
82.42
82.42
230.49
|
First Caribbean International Bank
209.70
148.72
209.70
209.70
148.72
209.70
207.00
146.81
207.00
|
CitiBank N.A.
145.63
145.63
145.63
145.63
145.63
145.63
FREE
FREE
FREE
|
First Global Bank Limited (Personal)
FREE
250.00
1,000.00
FREE
250.00
1,000.00
FREE
150.00
900.00
|
First Global Bank Limited (Corporate)
FREE
250
1,000.00
FREE
250.00
1,000.00
FREE
150.00
900.00
|
Institution Type:
Incoming2
Outgoing3
Incoming
Outgoing
Incoming
Outgoing
Online
Branch
Online
Branch
Online
Branch
JN Bank Limited
235.00
235.00
235.00
235.00
235.00
235.00
FREE
FREE
FREE
|
JMMB Bank (Jamaica) Limited
250.00
250.00
250.00
250.00
250.00
250.00
FREE
FREE
FREE
|
J$
J$
J$
J$
J$
J$
J$
J$
J$
|
Merchant Bank
Cornerstone Trust & Merchant Bank
100.00
SNO
400.00
100.00
SNO
400.00
100.00
SNO
400.00
|
Limited 5
Building Society
Victoria Mutual Building Society
130.00
150.00
400.00
128.00
148.00
395.00
56.70
76.71
323.55
Barita Investments Limited
250.00
SNO
300.00
250.00
SNO
300.00
250.00
SNO
300.00
|
First Caribbean International Securities
209.70
SNO
209.70
209.70
SNO
209.70
207.00
SNO
207.00
Limited6
JN Fund Managers Limited
FREE
250.00
250.00
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
|
Jamaica Money Market Brokers Limited
250.00
250.00
250.00
250.00
250.00
250.00
FREE
FREE
FREE
|
Mayberry Investments Limited
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
|
NCB Capital Markets Limited
350.00
SNO
500.00
350.00
SNO
500.00
350.00
SNO
500.00
|
Sagicor Investments Jamaica Limited
200.00
200.00
350.00
200.00
200.00
350.00
82.42
82.42
230.49
|
Scotia Investments Jamaica Limited
FREE
500.00
500.00
FREE
500.00
500.00
FREE
500.00
500.00
|
Statistics
Average
176.34
226.08
582.57
178.44
211.77
578.34
63.59
69.90
223.74
|
Maximum
385.00
500.00
2,912.50
408.10
500.00
2,912.50
350.00
500.00
900.00
|
Minimum
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
|
Note:
-
JamClear®-RTGSfees include GCT.
-
Incoming refers to the crediting of a customer's account (receiving) via JamClear®-RTGS.
-
Outgoing refers to the debiting of a customer's account (sending) via JamClear®-RTGS, whether online or in branch (over the
2 | P a g e
counter).
-
SNO means Service Not Offered.
-
MF&G Trust & Finance Limited was acquired by Cornerstone United Holdings Jamaica Limited - July 2016
-
First Caribbean International Securities Limited voluntarily surrendered its Primary Dealer Designation effective 30 June 2019, as the company is in the process of winding down its securities business.
3 | P a g e
Disclaimer
Bank of Jamaica published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 21:47:00 UTC