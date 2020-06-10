Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JamClear-RTGS Transaction Fees - 10 June 2020 - for Publication

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

Bank of Jamaica

Schedule of JamClear®-RTGS Transaction Fees

as at 30 April 2020

Bank of Jamaica (the Bank) publishes data on fees charged for transactions processed through JamClear®-RTGS on a quarterly basis. The table below includes JamClear®-RTGS transaction fees charged by each JamClear®-RTGS participant (commercial banks, merchant bank, building societies and primary dealers) for the quarters ending December 2019 and March 2020, as well as, for the month of April 2020.

Effective 20 March 2020, the Bank waived transaction fees associated with all customer payment transactions for participants in JamClear®-RTGS, until further advised. This was done as a proactive approach to encourage the use of electronic means of payments in response to the COVID- 19 (Coronavirus) pandemic and the associated restrictions in movement by the public.

This publication fulfills the Bank's commitment of ensuring that consumers are provided with fees and charges that are applicable to services being acquired.

Schedule of JamClear®-RTGS Fees1 for the Quarters ending 31 December 2019 and 31 March 2020 and as at 30 April 2020

As at 31 December 2019

As at 31 March 2020

As at 30 April 2020

Institution Type:

Incoming2

Outgoing3

Incoming

Outgoing

Incoming

Outgoing

Online

Branch

Online

Branch

Online

Branch

Commercial Banks

J$

J$

J$

J$

J$

J$

J$

J$

J$

National Commercial Bank Jamaica

201.54

201.54

201.54

201.54

201.54

201.54

FREE

FREE

FREE

Limited (Personal)

National Commercial Bank Jamaica

201.54

201.54

2,912.50

201.54

201.54

2,912.50

FREE

FREE

FREE

Limited (Corporate)

The Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica

385.00

SNO4

1,385.00

408.10

SNO

1,468.00

FREE

FREE

FREE

Limited (Personal)

The Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica Limited

385.00

385.00

1,385.00

408.10

408.00

1,468.00

FREE

FREE

FREE

(Corporate)

Sagicor Bank Jamaica Limited

200.00

200.00

350.00

200.00

200.00

350.00

82.42

82.42

230.49

First Caribbean International Bank

209.70

148.72

209.70

209.70

148.72

209.70

207.00

146.81

207.00

CitiBank N.A.

145.63

145.63

145.63

145.63

145.63

145.63

FREE

FREE

FREE

First Global Bank Limited (Personal)

FREE

250.00

1,000.00

FREE

250.00

1,000.00

FREE

150.00

900.00

First Global Bank Limited (Corporate)

FREE

250

1,000.00

FREE

250.00

1,000.00

FREE

150.00

900.00

Schedule of JamClear®-RTGS Fees1 for the Quarters ending 31 December 2019 and 31 March 2020 and as at 30 April 2020

As at 31 December 2019

As at 31 March 2020

As at 30 April 2020

Institution Type:

Incoming2

Outgoing3

Incoming

Outgoing

Incoming

Outgoing

Online

Branch

Online

Branch

Online

Branch

JN Bank Limited

235.00

235.00

235.00

235.00

235.00

235.00

FREE

FREE

FREE

JMMB Bank (Jamaica) Limited

250.00

250.00

250.00

250.00

250.00

250.00

FREE

FREE

FREE

J$

J$

J$

J$

J$

J$

J$

J$

J$

Merchant Bank

Cornerstone Trust & Merchant Bank

100.00

SNO

400.00

100.00

SNO

400.00

100.00

SNO

400.00

Limited 5

Building Society

Victoria Mutual Building Society

130.00

150.00

400.00

128.00

148.00

395.00

56.70

76.71

323.55

Primary Dealers

Barita Investments Limited

250.00

SNO

300.00

250.00

SNO

300.00

250.00

SNO

300.00

First Caribbean International Securities

209.70

SNO

209.70

209.70

SNO

209.70

207.00

SNO

207.00

Limited6

JN Fund Managers Limited

FREE

250.00

250.00

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

Jamaica Money Market Brokers Limited

250.00

250.00

250.00

250.00

250.00

250.00

FREE

FREE

FREE

Mayberry Investments Limited

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

NCB Capital Markets Limited

350.00

SNO

500.00

350.00

SNO

500.00

350.00

SNO

500.00

Sagicor Investments Jamaica Limited

200.00

200.00

350.00

200.00

200.00

350.00

82.42

82.42

230.49

Scotia Investments Jamaica Limited

FREE

500.00

500.00

FREE

500.00

500.00

FREE

500.00

500.00

Statistics

Average

176.34

226.08

582.57

178.44

211.77

578.34

63.59

69.90

223.74

Maximum

385.00

500.00

2,912.50

408.10

500.00

2,912.50

350.00

500.00

900.00

Minimum

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Note:

  1. JamClear®-RTGSfees include GCT.
  2. Incoming refers to the crediting of a customer's account (receiving) via JamClear®-RTGS.
  3. Outgoing refers to the debiting of a customer's account (sending) via JamClear®-RTGS, whether online or in branch (over the

2 | P a g e

counter).

  1. SNO means Service Not Offered.
  2. MF&G Trust & Finance Limited was acquired by Cornerstone United Holdings Jamaica Limited - July 2016
  3. First Caribbean International Securities Limited voluntarily surrendered its Primary Dealer Designation effective 30 June 2019, as the company is in the process of winding down its securities business.

3 | P a g e

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 21:47:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pIQVIA : Announces Pricing of Offering of Senior Notes
BU
05:56pLow Rolling Resistance Tire Market 2020-2024 | Vehicle Weight Reduction Offered by Wide-Base LRR Tires to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05:53pCOVID-19 UPDATE : Gov. Justice announces nursing home visitation, graduation ceremonies to be allowed with limitations
PU
05:53pZynex Shares Up on S&P SmallCap 600 Inclusion
DJ
05:52pS&P GLOBAL : Zynex Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
05:52pNEW GOLD : Announces Pricing of $400 million Senior Notes Offering to Fund Redemption of Outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes
BU
05:51pHOWMET AEROSPACE : to Host Virtual Webcast of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
05:51pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Passenger Traffic and Influence of Tourism to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05:51pROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Colony Capital, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – CLNY
GL
05:50pCOSAN LIMITED : informs approval of dividend payment to its shareholders
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2NIKOLA : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
4SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR : Ukraine's green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
5S&P 500, Dow finish lower in volatile trade on dour Fed forecasts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group