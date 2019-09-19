Jamba and Oatly Partner to Bring Oatmilk to Jamba Locations Nationwide

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly 30 years ago, Jamba was founded on the idea that eating better should be easy and convenient. Today, Jamba continues that legacy with a commitment to balanced ingredients and a wider array of plant-based options, reduced sugar selections and menu innovations. The thriving brand’s latest breakthrough arrives in partnership with Oatly—a vegan, plant-based milk alternative made from certified gluten-free oats. Starting today, Jamba locations across the country will carry Oatly, giving guests more dairy-free options than ever before.



The exclusive partnership marks the first national smoothie chain partnership for Oatly. In the last year alone, the popular dairy alternative has taken over cafes and grocery stores. Now, Jamba guests can enjoy Oatly in their favorite smoothie for a delightful, creamy texture and rich flavor.

In addition to offering a wide array of delicious smoothies, juices and bowls, Jamba has always empowered guests to customize any order to their own individual dietary restrictions or personal preferences. Recent findings show that 65% of guests seek out plant-based, dairy-free drinks in stores—now Jamba is meeting that growing demand and reaching a broader spectrum. Guests can swap Oatly into their favorite smoothie for a delicious plant-based twist or select from two new oat milk-forward flavors: Smooth Talkin’ Mango and Matcha Lemon Squeeze. Blended with Oatly oatmilk, mangos, pineapples and organic agave, Smooth Talkin’ Mango is plant-based and gluten-free. Matcha Lemon Squeeze is a refreshing citrus treat made with lemonade, Oatly oatmilk, lime sherbet, fat free vanilla frozen yogurt, mangos and matcha green tea. Meeting Jamba’s standards of smoothie excellence, each recipe is free from high-fructose corn syrup, trans-fats, fruit syrup and artificial ingredients.

“We are excited to have Oatly on board for this next step in our menu evolution at Jamba and we are proud to be the first national smoothie chain to carry Oatly oatmilk. We’ve been talking with our guests and through research have seen first-hand the growing demand for more milk-alternatives,” said Jamba’s President Geoff Henry. “Oatly is a natural partner for us in our effort to create more plant-based options and meet this demand. Our partnership will not only create an elevated experience for guests, but also help inform new markets of the benefits of oatmilk and reinforce Jamba’s presence as a leader in the smoothie category.”

“We were excited to hear about Jamba’s commitment to expanding their plant-based options and we’re so happy they looked to Oatly to play a role,” said Oatly General Manager Mike Messersmith. “We know that people are looking for fun and delicious ways to shift to a more plant-based diet for their health and the health of the planet. By working with Jamba, we’ll be able to help a whole new group of people do just that.”

The national launch of Oatly at Jamba locations arrives on the heels of Jamba’s recent brand refresh. In June, the company unveiled a new, modernized menu of smoothies, juices and bowls crafted by culinary experts and Jamba’s own in-house registered dieticians with a renewed focus on freshness, flavor, and innovation. In addition to a new menu and name change, Jamba also introduced a new store design and has started to aggressively open new stores in key markets. The global lifestyle brand is actively seeking individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit who possess enthusiasm about the brand, marketing skills and the ability to manage a strong team. Interested candidates should visit https://jambafranchise.com/.

About Jamba™

Jamba is the global lifestyle brand leader serving on the go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites. Jamba, through its subsidiaries, is the franchisor of more than 850 locations operating in 36 U.S. states, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Indonesia. For more information and to stay connected, follow @JambaJuice on Twitter and Instagram or visit jambajuice.com.

About Oatly

Since its start in the south of Sweden in the early 90s, Oatly’s sole purpose has been to help people eat and drink healthier without recklessly taxing the planet's resources in the process. Everything the company does is focused on making delicious, oat-based products (like its original oatmilk) with maximum nutritional value and minimal environmental impact.

