James A. Gash Named Eighth President and CEO of Pepperdine University

James A. Gash, associate dean for strategic planning and external
relations and professor of law at the Pepperdine
School of Law, has been named the eighth president and CEO of Pepperdine
University. Gash is a renowned education administrator, legal
scholar, global justice advocate, and attorney. He was selected by the
Board of Regents Wednesday afternoon and will succeed Andrew K. Benton
on August 1, 2019. Benton announced last March that he planned to step
down at the end of the 2018–2019 academic year after 19 years as
president.
“The board’s selection of Jim Gash to serve as the next president of
Pepperdine is an auspicious moment in the history of this remarkable
university,” said Ed Biggers, chair of the Board
of Regents. “Throughout his venerable career at Pepperdine and
beyond, Jim follows in the footsteps of Pepperdine presidents before him
who have demonstrated the kind of inspiration, integrity, strength, and
measured leadership that have made this university into the elite
academy it is today. We will be fortunate to have Jim’s guiding vision
for Pepperdine as we write our next chapter and continue to be a leading
university in Christian higher education.”
Biggers also praised the robust participation from the Pepperdine
community throughout the search and the work of the Presidential
Search Committee, which was led by regent Dale Brown (’64) and
committee vice chair Harold Smethills.
“For the past year, the Presidential Search Committee along with the
Board of Regents have worked tirelessly to identify the next chapter of
Pepperdine leadership,” said Biggers. “I’m grateful for the commitment
and support of each of these groups, which have done an exceptional job
gathering and listening to community feedback and carefully deliberating
the qualities of each candidate.”
As president, Gash will have the primary responsibility for the
strategic leadership of the institution. In the coming years, he will
lead the University through major initiatives to support the
University’s Christian mission and reputation, strengthen student
learning and scholarship, enhance faculty research and recruitment, and
develop new resources that advance its vision to become a premier,
global, Christian university. The first alumnus to assume the
University’s presidential mantle, Gash will be formally introduced as
president-elect to the Pepperdine community at 9 AM on Monday, March 4
at a special community event in Elkins Auditorium on Pepperdine’s Malibu
campus.
As the associate dean for strategic planning and external relations,
Gash provides operational oversight for many of the School of Law’s
signature development initiatives. As professor, his areas of focus are
torts, evidence, global justice, and international human rights. He also
serves as the director of the esteemed Sudreau
Global Justice Program at Pepperdine Law, is a Special Advisor to
the High Court of Uganda, and was recently named chancellor of
LivingStone International University in Mbale, Uganda.
Since 2010 Gash has visited Uganda more than 25 times with Pepperdine
students to support the Ugandan judiciary and assist the country in its
justice reform efforts. In 2016 he published his first book, Divine
Collision, which chronicles how his life and the Ugandan criminal
justice system were dramatically changed as a result of meeting a
Ugandan teenage prisoner during Gash’s first visit to Uganda. The
following year, Revolution Pictures released the award-winning and
highly acclaimed documentary Remand about the Sudreau Global
Justice Program’s transformative work in the developing world.
“Pepperdine has always been a story of unbridled progress and never more
so than under the leadership of Andy Benton, who has propelled this
university to the highest echelons of Christian higher education in the
United States,” said Gash. “I am both humbled and thrilled to have the
opportunity to build on his administration’s legacy of growth and
excellence, fueled by the imagination, innovation, and creativity of
Pepperdine’s talented faculty, staff, students, and alumni around the
world.”
Prior to joining the faculty at Pepperdine, Gash worked for the
litigation firm DeSimone & Tropio before serving as a law clerk to the
Honorable Edith H. Jones, United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth
Circuit. He later joined Kirkland & Ellis, focusing on civil and
appellate litigation, until he joined Pepperdine as an associate
professor of law in 1999. Gash is also the recipient of the prestigious
Elizabeth Beckman Mentor Award and the Warren Christopher Award, which
recognizes the State Bar of California’s international lawyer of the
year. He is admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court,
the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, and the US District Court for the
Central District of California.
Gash received his bachelor’s degree in finance, summa cum laude, from
Abilene Christian University in 1989 and his JD, summa cum laude, from
the Pepperdine School of Law in 1993. He is married to Joline Gash
(’92), and together they have three children, Jessica (’18); Joshua, a
Seaver College junior; and Jennifer, a Seaver College first-year.
