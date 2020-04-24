Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

James Avery Artisan Jewelry : now offering contactless, curbside pickup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 06:50pm EDT

KERRVILLE, Texas, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With new state guidelines allowing curbside pickup at retailers, James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry company based in Texas, announces their newest service – contactless, curbside pickup – in more than 70 of their Texas locations in time for Mother's Day shopping.

James Avery's curbside option allows customers to pick up items within four business hours of making their purchase online or by calling James Avery customer service. Online shoppers must choose buy online, pickup in store as the shipping option to use the curbside service. They will then be directed to a list of stores offering contactless, curbside pickup in their area. Customers calling James Avery will be guided through the process by a customer service associate.

"This year, the way we celebrate Mother's Day and graduation will be different, but the reasons to celebrate are just as important as they have always been – love, connection and congratulations on a job well-done," said James Avery Manager of Strategic Initiatives Lindsey Avery Tognietti. "Contactless, curbside pickup allows us to help our customers give gifts that offer meaning and connection directly from their favorite local James Avery stores."

When arriving at the store, customers will call the number listed outside. The person who placed the order is the only one who can pick up the jewelry and will be asked to show their government issued ID through their driver's side window or windshield for identification. A James Avery associate will verify their identification and place the order in the backseat or trunk of the vehicle.

"The process is truly contactless," said Tognietti. "Customer and associate safety and comfort is a priority at James Avery. Associates will be wearing gloves and masks; customers will not have to leave their vehicle or even open doors."

A list of locations offering the service, pickup procedures and implemented safety measures can be found on the company website JamesAvery.com/curbside or call James Avery customer service at 1-800-283-1770. Curbside hours may vary from regular store hours and it is recommended that anyone using the new service check curbside hours on the James Avery website prior to heading to the store.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather handbags. James Avery jewelry is designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 91 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston, Army and Air Force Exchange Service locations at Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville, made of the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/james-avery-artisan-jewelry-now-offering-contactless-curbside-pickup-301047116.html

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:40pYPF SA Reports
GL
07:39pCANAFARMA HEMP PRODUCTS CORP : . Signs LOI To Acquire Manufacturing Facility
AQ
07:33pNAVIENT : statement on supporting federal and private student loan borrowers nationwide during COVID-19 pandemic
PU
07:31pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Reminds MGP Ingredients, Inc. Investors of Important April 28th Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – MGPI
GL
07:31pPHOTO RELEASE — Huntington Ingalls Industries Delivers Guided Missile Destroyer Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) to U.S. Navy
GL
07:31pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Automotive Diesel Filter Market 2019-2023 | High Vulnerability of Diesel Engine to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:30pHIGD INCO : Highland Income Fund Announces Repurchase Program
PR
07:29pNEXPOINT STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Announces Repurchase Program
PR
07:28pBHP : Western Australians given lifeline through new partnership
PU
07:25pBritish insurers to pay £1.2 billion in coronavirus claims - trade body
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group