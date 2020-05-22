James Avery Artisan Jewelry : opening soon at The Gates of Prosper

KERRVILLE, Texas, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the upcoming opening of its new store on Wednesday, May 27 in Prosper, Texas at The Gates of Prosper shopping center.

"Opening a new store is always exciting for us," says James Avery Manager of Strategic Initiatives Lindsey Avery Tognietti. "But, with the current public health crisis, it looks a little different. We are looking forward to opening in the vibrant community of Prosper and we want to assure guests and associates that their safety is our number one priority as we welcome them into this new store."

The Gates of Prosper store will open following Governor Greg Abbott's recommended health protocols and other guidelines which have been implemented in open James Avery stores. Tognietti says that care and concern for guests and associates is a cornerstone of James Avery customer service.

Hand sanitizing stations will be set up in store for guests and associates and all high-touch areas of the store and jewelry will be regularly cleaned and sanitized. Additionally, the company encourages guests to honor social distancing guidelines when possible and consider wearing face coverings when in the store. James Avery associates will undergo daily health screenings and wear facemasks.

The Gates of Prosper James Avery Artisan Jewelry store is under direction of Manager Deborah Stanislaus and is located at 1141 South Preston Road, Suite 30, near the main entrance of Preston Road and Texas Highway 380. Current store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. The Gates of Prosper customers are welcome to shop in the new store or use the Contactless, Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com. The James Avery team will announce plans for a grand opening celebration after regular store operations resume across the company.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather handbags. James Avery jewelry is designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 91 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston, Army and Air Force Exchange Service locations at Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Hondo and Kerrville, made of the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

