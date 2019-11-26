Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

James Avery Artisan Jewelry : reveals top customer favorites for Christmas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 08:12am EST

KERRVILLE, Texas, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry company based in Texas, reveals their customer favorites as shoppers gear up for the holidays. The collection, designed to make the season of giving more meaningful and personal, features heirloom quality jewelry meant to be passed on to future generations.

James Avery celebrates the joy and wonder of the season with new designs inspired by the celebrations and connections friends and families share during the holidays. This season, the top five James Avery customer favorites are:

  1. Cherished Birthstone Rings: available in 12 gemstones to celebrate a birthday or favorite color.
  2. Delicate Heart Initial Necklace: a meaningful pre-engraved gift for a sweetheart.
  3. Enamel Whataburger French Fries Charm: a delicious way to surprise the foodie in your life.
  4. Swimming Mermaid Charm: an update to a James Avery classic for the young and young at heart.
  5. "Tia" Charm: an expression of love for your tia with space on back to engrave a name, symbol or message.

"We look forward to celebrating this special time of year with our customers," said Lindsey Avery Tognietti, manager of strategic initiatives. "Our jewelry often holds special meaning to our customers, and we are humbled to be a part of their lives."

Avery Tognietti says there is something at James Avery for everyone on your list, and James Avery associates are ready to help you explore ways to personalize gifts with engraving and initial rings, pendants and charms. Customers can create memories with symbols of faith crafted in silver or gold like the Floral Latin Cross Necklace.

The new Christmas designs are also a great way to be celebration ready. Deck your charm bracelet with the new Enamel Family Christmas Tree and the Enamel Snowman Art Glass charms. Then, complete your holiday outfit with the hand-enameled Cordoba or the Palais Rouge Doublet Collections or an Avery Handbag clutch.

James Avery offers free shipping on orders more than $100 and their buy online, pick-up in store service takes the stress out of busy holiday shopping. For shipping and engraving deadlines, visit JamesAvery.com, and find more holiday gift inspiration in their Holiday Gift Guide.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather handbags. James Avery jewelry is designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 93 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston, Army and Air Force Exchange Service locations at Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville, made of the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

 

James Avery logo (PRNewsfoto/James Avery Artisan Jewelry)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/james-avery-artisan-jewelry-reveals-top-customer-favorites-for-christmas-300964995.html

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:50aIMMOFINANZ : and S IMMO terminate discussions over a possible combination
EQ
08:48aChina trade deal close, sticking points remain - White House adviser
RE
08:48aZTE : U.S. sets out procedure for barring threats to telecom networks
RE
08:48aSELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF : Board of the management company 26.11.2019
PU
08:48aUNITED UTILITIES : PDMR shareholding – Sir D Higgins 21 November 2019
PU
08:48aABBVIE INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:47aLIFT : Announces Date for its Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
AQ
08:47aLABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA HOLDINGS : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:47aPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Chief Executive to Speak at Goldman Sachs Investor Conference
PR
08:46aVALARIS PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group