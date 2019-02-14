James Hardie Building Products Inc. : Announces Innovative, New Products

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Building Products Inc. is advancing its position as the world leader in fiber cement technology by introducing three new products at the International Builders' Show (IBS) in Las Vegas, February 19-21: Artisan® Shingle, HardieSoffit® VentedPlus™ Panel and HardieBacker® Cement Board with HydroDefense™ Technology.

"Our new shingle, reengineered higher air flow soffit, and the industry's first waterproof cement backer board demonstrate our continued commitment to product leadership by delivering high-quality and long-lasting building products," said Sean Gadd, executive vice president of sales and marketing at James Hardie. "James Hardie engineers are always working on understanding market needs to develop groundbreaking products and innovative solutions that builders, contractors, and homeowners can rely on."

Continuing to push the boundaries on innovation, James Hardie is proud to add these products to its already impressive portfolio, upholding the brand's trusted reputation for high-quality, durable, and reliable building materials:

Artisan ® Shingle , the latest addition to the Aspyre Collection by James Hardie™, captures the natural look of cedar shingles, while delivering the uncompromising performance of James Hardie fiber cement. Brought to life through a variety of individual widths and carefully detailed woodgrain patterns, Artisan ® Shingle delivers a distinctive design that's engineered to last. It is available primed and with ColorPlus ® Technology blends.

surpasses code requirements for roof airflow, and saves time and money on installation by reducing the need for additional venting. Its unique design creates maximum air ventilation without allowing insects inside to build nests. HardieSoffit VentedPlus™ Panel delivers long-term low maintenance and fire-resistant protection. HardieBacker® Cement Board with HydroDefense™ Technology is the industry's first and only waterproof cement backer board, offering superior performance, easy installation, and unparalleled tile adhesion. Passing ANSI 118.10 for waterproofness, HardieBacker® Cement Board with HydroDefense™ Technology helps protect tile installations and wall cavities from moisture penetration, eliminating the need to spend extra time applying waterproof coating across the entire surface area of your wall project. Waterproof the joints and fasteners only* and then move on with the confidence your work and reputation are protected.

James Hardie will have demonstrations available at IBS 2019 at each of its three booths: N662, P20, and C2529. Attendees will have the chance to speak with James Hardie representatives and see Artisan® Shingle, HardieSoffit® VentedPlus™ Panel and HardieBacker® Cement Board with HydroDefense™ Technology. The products will be released to the market later this year.

About James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie is the global leader in fiber cement technology, and has been furthering founder James Hardie's innovative, entrepreneurial legacy around the world for more than 125 years. The brand invented fiber cement siding products in the early 1980s as a durable, low-maintenance alternative to wood and vinyl. James Hardie products combine innovation and versatility to offer a variety of design possibilities, matched with specific performance attributes relative to the climate where the product is being used. Currently installed on more than eight million homes in North America (estimate based on sales volume and average house size), James Hardie has earned a favorable reputation within the industry and has been specified in some of the country's most prestigious projects. For more information, visit jameshardie.com.

*Some application areas, such as shower pans, may require additional waterproofing. Refer to local building code requirements.

