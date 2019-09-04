Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

James Hyman Joins Corizon Health as Chief Executive Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corizon Health today announced the appointment of James E. Hyman as Chief Executive Officer effective Sept. 1.

“James brings a unique set of skills and experiences to continue Corizon Health’s path to becoming the country’s leading provider of correctional healthcare and delivering best-in-class care for this underserved population,” said Jeff Goldberg, chair of the Corizon Health Board of Directors. “Not only does James have extensive experience in performance improvement and growth across multiple industries, but he has direct correctional leadership experience from his previous roles as CEO of Cornell Companies and Community Education Centers.”

Hyman’s corrections experience includes leading companies that served Federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Prisons, as well as 20 state departments of corrections and many county and municipal agencies. He has had responsibility for leading organizations that provided correctional healthcare services, including mental health and behavioral health, as well as working alongside other correctional healthcare providers, including Corizon. Hyman holds an MBA with Distinction from Harvard University and an AB in Philosophy with Honors from the University of Chicago.

As CEO of Corizon, Hyman will lead an organization of 5,000 healthcare staff, the majority of whom are nurses, providing care to an average daily population of approximately 145,000 inmate patients in 149 facilities across 16 states.

“With a heritage of quality service going back decades, Corizon has grown to become one of the nation’s premier providers of correctional healthcare and treatment services,” said Hyman. “I have worked in the past alongside Corizon clinicians in serving mutual customers and am now honored to have the opportunity to work with the company to build on this strong foundation and deliver even greater value to all our stakeholders.”

The company also announced that Steve Rector, Hyman’s predecessor, will serve as an advisor to the Board and Company on an ongoing basis. “I want to thank Steve for his work with the Company over the past two years, and particularly in building a strong leadership team across the Company and focusing on processes to standardize and continuously improve the care we provide,” Mr. Goldberg added. “We are grateful for Steve’s continued involvement with the Company.”

About Corizon Health

Corizon Health is a pioneering provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country for more than 40 years. Corizon offers comprehensive solutions for medical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and re-entry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Eve Hutcherson
Corporate Communications
Eve.Hutcherson@corizonhealth.com
615-660-6789

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:42pHELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES : Current report
PU
05:42pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Pre-effective amendment to an S-4 filing
PU
05:42pLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : ​ Shareholders Elect Wendy Becker as New Chairperson at AGM
PU
05:39pJudge Approves Settlement Allowing CVS-Aetna Merger
DJ
05:39pIRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES : Collaborating With Verily to Help Atrial Fibrillation Patients
DJ
05:38pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:38pBANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION : Filed a Form 8-K
BU
05:37pEFFORT TO DISQUALIFY LAWYER PART OF U.S. CAMPAIGN AGAINST HUAWEI : counsel
RE
05:37pTENARIS : takes leading role at Rio Pipeline 2019
PU
05:37pCVS HEALTH : Statement on District Court Decision
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DUNELM GROUP PLC : DUNELM : annual profit jumps; Brexit gloom stokes cautious FY outlook
2LME NICKEL CASH : INDUSTRIAL METALS: Speculation is setting the nickel market on fire
3Sterling to rally 6% against euro if Brexit deal agreed - Reuters poll
4NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : NAVISTAR: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
5NORDEA BANK ABP : NORDEA ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: Time of fear

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group