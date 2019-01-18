James "Jay" Dreibelbis Named President And Chief Executive Officer Of Woodforest National Bank

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert E. Marling, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Woodforest Financial Group, Inc., is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of Woodforest National Bank has named James "Jay" Dreibelbis as the Bank's President and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 27, 2018.

"We are extremely proud to announce Jay's promotion to President and CEO of the Bank. He has been a leader with Woodforest from his first day of employment in 2007 and this same leadership has been recognized throughout the banking industry, as well as Montgomery County. Jay's commitment and dedication is evidenced by his service in the role as board member and volunteer of numerous banking and community organizations," said Marling.

In February 2007, Dreibelbis joined Woodforest National Bank as Chief Executive Officer of its newly acquired institution, Woodforest Bank, F.S.B. Shortly thereafter he became President and Chief Operating Officer of Woodforest National Bank, overseeing Technology and Operations.

Said Dreibelbis, "I am pleased and honored to serve Woodforest as its new CEO. I am very proud of our Bank, the manner we serve our customers and our communities. I look forward to building on the great reputation and success we hold in the banking industry."

Dreibelbis is a Texas native. He received his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University, College Station, TX, in 1980 and has been a proud Montgomery County resident since moving to Conroe, TX in 1986. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Woodforest National Bank and the Conroe Economic Development Council and is also on the Advisory Council for the Sam Houston State University School of Banking. He is a member of the Finance Committee and Board of Directors of the Texas Bankers Association where he served as Chairman for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. Dreibelbis also currently serves on the Board of Directors for LiftFund (a non-profit organization that helps finance new small business and startup companies and provides small business loans, SBA loans and microloans in Texas and South Eastern USA) and Payrailz, (a digital payments company offering advanced bill payment and money transfer solutions to banks and credit unions). He previously served as Chairman of the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce and Campaign Chairman for The United Way.

Dreibelbis and his wife, Karol, raised their family in the Conroe community, and their children are graduates of the Conroe Independent School District. He is an avid outdoorsman, dedicated father, husband, grandfather, and volunteer.

About Woodforest

Celebrating 38 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 700 branches in 17 states across the United States. For more information about Woodforest National Bank please visit www.woodforest.com.

