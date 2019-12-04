Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

James Lankford : Oklahoma Delegation Unites to Urge Passage of USMCA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 05:35pm EST
12.04.19

WASHINGTON, DC - More than a year after President Trump signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) with leaders from Mexico and Canada, Oklahoma's congressional delegation is unanimous in their support of the trade deal. Senators James Lankford (R-OK) and Jim Inhofe (R-OK) and all five members of the House call on House leadership to work together to bring the USMCA for a vote before the end of the year.

'The USMCA negotiations ended more than a year ago, and it has been sitting in the House of Representatives waiting for a vote,' said Lankford. 'Every manufacturer, agricultural producer, and international business in North America is waiting on the House to finally act. A vote on the USMCA agreement would demonstrate to Oklahomans and the American people that we're serious about updating NAFTA to reflect the 21st-century interests of American farmers, ranchers, producers, manufacturers, and more. I urge Speaker Pelosi to bring the USMCA to the floor for a vote before the end of the year.'

'We are well past a year since President Trump's announcement of the USMCA trade agreement, yet Speaker Pelosi still hasn't brought the agreement up for a vote,' said Inhofe. 'Oklahoma farmers, ranchers and manufacturers need trade certainty. We can support them through new, fair trade policies if Democrats would stop playing partisan politics. Speaker Pelosi needs to bring the USMCA up for a vote before the end of the year-no excuses.'

'It's been just over a year since President Trump signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement with his Canadian and Mexican counterparts,' said Representative Frank Lucas (R-OK). 'A trade deal guaranteeing more American jobs, a stronger economy, and support for our nation's agriculture producers, the USMCA stands ready to provide millions of valuable opportunities for North America. Oklahoma's manufacturers and agriculture producers know all too well the added value of exporting products into the world market and ensuring a level playing field only heightens our state's prosperity. I'm proud to join my Oklahoma colleagues calling on House Democratic Leadership to put partisan politics aside and bring the USMCA to the House Floor for a vote. The clock is ticking, and businesses and agriculture producers across Oklahoma are waiting for Congress to act.'

'The United States trades with our two North American neighbors more than any other countries in the world,' said Representative Tom Cole (R-OK). ' It's now been more than a year since President Trump, Mexican President Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau signed an updated trade agreement to strengthen that relationship and deliver benefits to consumers and job creators. Unfortunately, each day that Speaker Pelosi prevents a House vote on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is another day that American manufacturers, entrepreneurs, farmers and ranchers miss out on its benefits. I am proud to unify with my Oklahoma colleagues in calling for a vote on this vital trade deal.'

'President Trump promised the American people a better trade deal with our North American trading partners and he delivered on that promise,' said Representative Markwayne Mullin (R-OK). 'The USMCA is good for Oklahoma farmers, ranchers, workers, manufacturers, and businesses. Canada and Mexico are Oklahoma's top trading partners and this is a huge opportunity to put us on a level playing field with our neighbors. Speaker Pelosi has claimed for months that she's on 'a path to yes,' but she has refused to give the American people this win because she doesn't want to give President Trump a win. Every day we delay passage is another day the American people miss out on the benefits of the deal. It's time to quit playing games and pass the USMCA.'

'The USMCA is good for Americans,' said Representative Kevin Hern (R-OK). 'There's no reason to hold it up any longer. Speaker Pelosi needs to put politics aside and let us have this debate in the people's House and vote on the USMCA before the end of the year. More than 112,000 jobs in our home state of Oklahoma depend on trade with Mexico and Canada. The deal is expected to create more than 176,000 new jobs and stimulate over $68 billion in new economic growth. This kind of growth in our economy is beyond political spats and has overwhelming, bipartisan support in Congress. We cannot stall this deal any longer.'

'Stronger trading relationships with our neighbors mean a stronger economy for Oklahoma,' said Representative Kendra Horn (D-OK). 'Free and fair trade is important to the families, workers, and businesses in my district, and that is why I am fighting for finalization of the USMCA every step of the way. Our next step towards passing a trade deal is to complete a bipartisan agreement between the U.S. Trade Representative and the working group negotiating final changes to the USMCA. Finding common ground takes hard work, and we won't cross the finish line with finger-pointing or partisan politics. As the year comes to a close, we must find a bipartisan agreement and bring the USMCA to the floor for a vote.'

###

Disclaimer

James Lankford published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 22:34:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:40pRegulators See Nonbank Mortgage Firms as Potential Risk to U.S. Financial System
DJ
05:38pUtilities Up As PG&E Rallies -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:35pJAMES LANKFORD : Oklahoma Delegation Unites to Urge Passage of USMCA
PU
05:33pCommunications Services Up On Increased Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:32pPeloton says encouraged by some support despite Christmas ad criticism
RE
05:32pTech Up Slightly On Hopes Of Phase One Deal -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:29pFinancials Up Sharply On U.S.-China Optimism -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:17pConsumer Cos Up As Trade-Deal Hopes Offset Mixed Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2TRELLEBORG : TRELLEBORG : Sweden's Trelleborg to restructure, flags $332 million impairment in fourth-quarter
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
4M&C SAATCHI PLC : M&C SAATCHI : shares sink on latest profit warning, accounting woes
5GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group