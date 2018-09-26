Log in
James M. Seneff, Jr. Honored by the Heart of Florida United Way

09/26/2018

Orlando, Fla., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNL Financial Group founder and executive chairman James M. Seneff, Jr. was named a Legacy Honoree by the Heart of Florida United Way at its inaugural Change Maker Impact Awards on Sept. 24. The honor is reserved for those who are changing lives in Central Florida through their philanthropic work and community involvement.

Mr. Seneff, both personally and through the CNL Charitable Foundation, has a long history of involvement with a variety of nonprofits in Central Florida and across the country and has been a key player in many initiatives to improve the community’s health and prosperity. He has held leadership positions with the Florida Council of 100, the Governor’s Council for the Orlando Economic Partnership, the Central Florida Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Orlando Health and the Florida State Commission on Ethics. He is also a member of the Alexis de Tocqueville Society of the Heart of Florida United Way.

As a result of his community involvement, Mr. Seneff has received a number of notable recognitions, including being named Outstanding Philanthropist by the Association of Fundraising Professionals in 2008. In 2010, he was presented with the Horatio Alger Award and inducted into the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, which recognizes individuals who have overcome adversity to distinguish themselves and make significant contributions to business, medicine, entertainment or government.

“We are delighted to honor someone who continually does so much for the community and has done so for countless years,” said Jeff Hayward, president and CEO of the Heart of Florida United Way. “Whether he is leading CNL in its philanthropic initiatives or contributing his time to worthy organizations and nonprofits, Jim Seneff’s commitment to improving the lives and well-being of those in Orlando and beyond is steadfast.”

About CNL Financial Group
CNL Financial Group (CNL) is a private investment management firm providing real estate and alternative investments. Since inception in 1973, CNL and/or its affiliates have formed or acquired companies with more than $34 billion in assets. CNL is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit cnl.com.

Colleen Johnson
Senior Vice President, 
Marketing and Communications
CNL Financial Group
407-650-1223

© GlobeNewswire 2018
