James Revels Rejoins KPMG As Partner In Family Offices Practice

05/28/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James "Jim" A.J. Revels has rejoined KPMG LLP, the audit, tax and advisory firm, as a partner in its Family Offices practice. Based in Philadelphia, Revels will play a fundamental role in the firm's Family Offices and Private Client Services practice, both in the Philadelphia area and nationally.

Revels, who was formerly a partner and co-leader of the Trust & Estate practice at Citrin Cooperman & Co. LLP, has extensive client service experience with comprehensive planning related to trusts and estates, international taxation and income-tax services. He has more than 25 years of experience advising a multitude of clients, including family practices, entrepreneurs, fiduciaries, bio-tech companies, and not-for-profit organizations.

"We're thrilled to have Jim rejoin the firm," said Brad Sprong, leader of KPMG's Family Offices and Private Client Services group. "His strong technical skills will benefit our family office and individual clients in Pennsylvania and beyond."

Revels holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting, business and marketing from Delaware State University and a Master of Science degree in taxation from Villanova University. He is also on the board of directors for the Philadelphia Estate Planning Council.

For more on what's happening at KPMG, check out News & Perspectives – a new content hub offering a fresh approach to sharing our stories with reporters, editors, bloggers, and other influencers.

About KPMG LLP
KPMG  is one of the world's leading professional services firms, providing innovative business solutions and audit, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's largest and most prestigious organizations.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy.

KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 207,000 professionals working in 153 countries and territories. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

Contact: Taylor Ovalle/Robert Nihen 
KPMG LLP
201-956-8737/201-307-8296
tovalle@kpmg.com; rnihen@kpmg.com 
Twitter: @tayovalle/@rgnihen

KPMG LLP (PRNewsfoto/KPMG LLP)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/james-revels-rejoins-kpmg-as-partner-in-family-offices-practice-300857340.html

SOURCE KPMG LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
