James Scott Farrin Client Wins What is Believed to Be the Largest Ever Jury Verdict in Hoke County

09/10/2019 | 06:01am EDT

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of James Scott Farrin attorneys Hoyt Tessener and Coleman Cowan represented plaintiff Tomasine McAllister, who suffered multiple broken bones after a head-on collision in Hoke County in May 2015. In June 2019, Tessener and Cowan went to trial and prevailed. After only 55 minutes of deliberation, the jury reached a final verdict of $2.1 million.*

McAllister was on her way to pick up her son when a vehicle crashed into hers head-on and at full speed. Tragically, the driver, John Alphin, died as a result, and to this day it is unknown what caused them to cross over into her lane. McAllister suffers chronic pain and is unable to return to her lifetime career of 38 years as a high school teacher.

"Tomasine's biggest loss was not being able to return to teaching," said Tessener.

Tessener is no stranger to historic verdicts, having won multiple verdict awards of $1,000,000 or more for clients.* "At one point, the insurance company's argument for settling was that Hoke County jurors would never give her $1 million, let alone $2 million," Tessener said. "We decided to test that theory."

"Mrs. McAllister went through an incredible ordeal. We're glad the jury recognized that in their verdict, and that she trusted us to help make that happen," said Cowan.

*Each case is different and must be evaluated separately. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in future cases.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is headquartered in Durham's Historic District, with fourteen additional offices: Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Greenville, Goldsboro, Henderson, New Bern, Raleigh, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, Sanford, Wilson, and Winston-Salem. Their nearly 50 attorneys handle: Personal Injury, Workers' Compensation, Social Security Disability, Eminent Domain, Whistleblower, Civil Rights, Mass Torts, Class Actions, and Products Liability. Nine attorneys are NC Board Certified Specialists in Workers' Compensation Law and one is an NC Board Certified Specialist in Social Security Disability Law.

Contact Information:  
David Chamberlin  
280 S. Mangum Street 
Suite 400  
Durham, NC 27701  
866-900-7078  
http://www.farrin.com  

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/james-scott-farrin-client-wins-what-is-believed-to-be-the-largest-ever-jury-verdict-in-hoke-county-300908582.html

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin


© PRNewswire 2019
